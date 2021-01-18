Source: Paul Seling from Pexels

March 2, 2000, the much anticipated – dare I say ballyhooed - Palm Inc. IPO had been priced the night before at $38. Two days earlier the upcoming event was featured on the cover of Barron’s. I was already up 1,600% on my 3Com calls I had purchased less than 2 weeks prior. 3Com, Palm’s parent, would still own 95% of the company after the IPO and was ramping as the IPO neared. Tension was high. First print was nearly here. Projected opening price: $140, $150, $160! Suddenly, a moment of doubt washed over my enthusiasm. “Who the hell is there left to buy this thing?” I thought to myself. So, I sold my calls for $22 and change. I had paid $1 for them. Palm opened and briefly hit $165 before closing at $95 that day - the calls now worth $3. I was not a genius. I just got lucky. But, it changed my life.

Source: Yahoo

Eight days later the NASDAQ put in the top. They say they don’t ring a bell at the top but I have always looked back at that IPO and subsequent plunge as having rung the bell. Did I know the bell had been rung? Of course not. I plowed my gains into stocks of companies that would be changing the world as we know it like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco Systems (CSCO), and Oracle (ORCL). Wait, are you surprised I didn’t mention CMGI or Pets.com? That is the biggest fallacy of that era. Dot-coms were just the poster children of the time. Perhaps somewhat like some of the EV stocks today. I don’t mean all of the EVs, just some, maybe. And let’s not forget that Amazon was a dot-com. However, it was a very real company like the others mentioned above. They were as real as any of the cloud, cyber security or software stocks flying high today. But that didn’t stop Amazon from falling from $110 to $5 or Microsoft from $59 to $15 or Cisco from $82 to $8. All of the growth companies' stock prices had gotten way ahead of themselves. It’s as simple as that. No, I didn’t know the bell had rung and I lost a decent chunk of money before I got the memo. Had I been a chartist at the time it might have saved me a bit.

$NDX Circa 2000

An important level around 4125 was breached on April 3rd. This level had been a temporary high in February and had acted as support during a decline in March. (Blue line) The index retook the level but put in a lower high before again falling below support. This was the first signal to get out. However, even if you missed it there were two more great opportunities to sell, even as late as September 1st, when the index failed to retake the 4125 level which had become resistance. Also, there was a break of an uptrend line anchored off an October 1999 low which broke at nearly the same time as horizontal support. (Pink line).

Selling at 4100 or so from a closing high of about 4700 is tough to take but trying to pick a top along the way up would likely have cost you much more in missed gains. Folks had been calling the stock market a bubble for a long time. Alan Greenspan called it irrational exuberance in 1996! With hindsight, losing 12% doesn’t seem so bad when you consider the index ultimately bottomed below 800. There are plenty of stories of investors who never sold.

Source: QCharts annotated by the author

This Too Will End Badly

Of course it will end badly. All bull markets end badly. The question is when? It may be tomorrow or it may not be for years. I like to think I might hear a bell similar to the Palm IPO ring when this market tops but that is unlikely. More likely is that I will lose some money before the market proves a trend reversal at which time I will reverse my positioning. There are just too many great looking charts to be trying to time the top. I will stay long until the trend changes. Hand ringing over valuations or trying to pick the top will just cost too much in lost opportunity.

What Will A trend Reversal Look Like?

I’m glad you asked. I wrote an article last April titled: This Time It Will be Different. The point of that article was that although we may retest the March low, until the market breaks a meaningful support level we need to stay long. The market has still not broken a meaningful support level.

I also wrote the following along with this chart:

“If you were watching the charts closely in late February, there were multiple signals that would have let you out prior to the majority of the decline. First, the break of support shown on the chart with a horizontal blue line just above 3200. Next, the break of the short-term uptrend line anchored at the December 2018 low (pink line). Then, the failed re-test of the same uptrend line (dark green arrow). The time to re-enter was when the index retook the support/resistance line also off the December 2018 low (thick black line).”

Source: QCharts annotated by the author

A lot of good that did six weeks after the fact, right? So how about we look at what I think it would take to become a bear, ahead of time this time?

Below is a chart of the $SPX. This is a very healthy chart. All moving averages are upsloping. Uptrend is in place. It’s overbought, but has been since early November. I’d buy any pullbacks that don’t violate the uptrend line in place since the March low (Pink line)or the horizontal support just below 3600. (Top blue Line) It is possible that the uptrend line could go, then afterword price bounces off horizontal support and resumes the uptrend. If that happens we need to draw another uptrend line. Breaks of uptrend lines are incidental if price just drifts sideways over one. It matters when the break is downward and sharp. Horizontal support carries more weight in my book.

When major support is broken it is common to be tested from the underside. Also, price can rebound back above the previous support thus whipsawing the trader. These are occupational hazards for traders. This is not about absolutes. It is about probabilities. Right now trade below upper blue line of support would probably mean lower prices to come.

Individual Charts

For now, life in the markets is good and there are a great many bullish stock charts to choose from. I could post 100 charts here but will post just some of my favorites. I’m seeing fewer great charts in the tech space and more in the so-called old economy. Please do not read too much into that. Some of the tech charts are just extended. Some of these may surprise you.

Lumen Tech (LUMN)

Yeah, yeah, you’ve heard it all before. But have you seen the 50 over 200 DMA golden cross that happened last Friday? I expect to see some consolidation between $11 and $11.50 but when this breaks out it should see $15 pretty quick.

Source: QCharts annotated by the author

Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Look at the bounce back on Friday. Consolidating between Support/resistance. Looking for a bit more volume.

Source: QCharts annotated by the author

Camping World Holdings (CWH)

Probably won’t rip your face off but broken out of a triangle forming a small flag and nice MA action.

Source: QCharts annotated by the author

CVS Health Corp. (CVS)

Bull flag and a long way to run.

Source: QCharts annotated by the author

Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Bull flag. Break 240 and it is clear skies and all-time highs.

Source: QCharts annotated by the author

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) Weekly chart of FCG. Almost anything energy related looks good right now. I don't try to understand it. I just know that this ETF has broken out and could run a long way. Look how volume picked up as the downtrend ended and an uptrend began.

In conclusion

It is highly unlikely we will know when the bell rings. That bell may not ring anytime soon either. It is a waste of opportunity to try and pick a top. The best strategy is to watch for a breakdown of support, then re-assess the situation. The market continues to look healthy and there are a multitude of bullish individual names to trade on the long side for now. Ride the trend to the bitter end.

QuasiTrader is not really a HAL series 9000 AI bot. He is an actual flesh and blood human. Like all humans he is fallible. He makes clumsy human-like mistakes all the time. You would never want to throw real money at an idea any mere human might present. Maybe if he were a real HAL 9000, but like I said, he's not. So, do your own homework.