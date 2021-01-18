Investment Thesis

Discovery (DISCA)(DISCK) is attempting to make a comeback with its own streaming platform. For now, the stock remains cheaply valued at just 7x trailing free cash flow.

Furthermore, 2021 is very likely to lead to easy comps against 2020, setting up the stock for an attractive year ahead.

Even if I throw some questions on its streaming platform, all considered, there's a very cheap stock here, pricing in too much downside potential.

The Bearish Thesis: Revenue Growth Rates Are Unimpressive

Source: author's calculations

As you can see above, Discovery's revenue growth rates leave much to be desired.

On the other hand, it could be argued that as households cut the cord and the advertising industry fully collapsed, Q2 and Q3 marked the low point for the company in terms of its headwinds.

In comparison, not only should 2021 see easy comps against 2020, but assuming that the Olympics indeed goes ahead, then 2021 should be a very different story for Discovery.

In essence, not only would the advertising market dramatically improve, but the Olympic games would be a strong revenue stream for the company.

Previously, the only part of the bearish thesis that held some validity was that Discovery had no way of actually getting into customers' households. However, on this front, Discovery's recently launched streaming platform faces up to this problem, with discovery+.

What's discovery+?

Discovery's subscription service is called discovery+ - gaining no marks for originality.

The biggest issue investors have had with Discovery is that for all its content, there was simply no way to get it into households.

Even if Discovery was able to boast of its hugely valuable IP and deep content library, if Discovery can't get into households, what's the worth of that content going stale?

discovery+ is the answer to the bearish thesis on the stock. Furthermore, given that it's priced at $4.99 per month, it should at least partially cut into the bearish thesis here.

Valuation - Cheaply Valued

Discovery's trailing twelve months saw its free cash flow reach $3 billion. Given that the stock is roughly priced at $23 billion, this puts its stock at slightly over 7x trailing free cash flow. This is not expensive, and that's been the bullish argument for a long time.

Having said that, in the past, the bullish argument had broken apart, because, in the cord-cutting world, investors were questioning the sustainability of those solid cash flows.

Now, Discovery is at least able to point its finger towards its streaming platform, at least in part as an answer to its doubters.

Having said that, Discovery's streaming platform is likely to come up against two noteworthy problems.

Firstly, Discovery's streaming platform is going to be very expensive to run, and it will eat away at Discovery's incredibly attractive free cash flow margins, which reached 28% over its trailing twelve months.

Secondly, just how many streaming platforms will households be willing to subscribe to? Netflix (NFLX) is obviously the default streaming platform for many households. Disney+ (DIS) could be possibly viewed as a runner-up. Then, we throw into the mix Amazon (AMZN) video. Then, possibly sports via ESPN or possibly fuboTV (FUBO).

Thus, I question whether discovery+ is in actuality likely to be compelling enough for consumers? Will consumers demand discovery+ alongside all their other streaming platforms?

Also, what will Discovery's free cash flow margins end up as in 2021? Will they reach 25%?

The Bottom Line

All considered, Discovery is certainly worth watching. There's still a lot of negativity being priced in, and not a lot of upside potential is considered here.

The biggest catalyst on the horizon for the stock is likely to come discovery+ getting to critical mass within a reasonable time frame. At $23 billion market cap, I make the case that the stock is truly not expensively valued.