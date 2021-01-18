January 2021 Undervaluation - Materials, Communications, And Consumer Goods

It's no secret that I consider being a dividend growth investor one of the safer and more appealing prospects as an investor on the stock market. While there do exist ways to invest which are technically safer, few combine the appeal of growth potential, yield, and safety as well as investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying stocks.

My monthly updates serve the specific purpose of keeping SA-readers up to date about the monthly trends in dividend investments and what companies could be considered attractive investments from certain perspectives.

I categorize these investments based on company sector, and in these articles, I usually mention two companies per sector. First off, the best quality/yield combo, with a very high focus on what I consider quality/safety according to my own QO-system, a rating system that tracks around 14 data points, combining them into a score of 0-4.3. Secondly, I showcase the company that, while having a high yield, can still be considered to be of a good enough quality to be investable for those investors who want to increase their overall portfolio yield.

I eat my own cooking - my own portfolio is a composition of the companies I mention, and in my monthly articles, I disclose the list of the investments done that particular month. I wouldn't call my investment approach suitable for everyone. The targeted YoC I aim for might be a bit low for people with limited time on their hands who ultimately, due to their timeframe, might want to aim higher in terms of yield. I would also say that the approach requires a decent amount of capital to achieve respectable annual dividends - around $500k-$1M.

However, as I focus my writing on my own investments and considerations, this is what I write, and I try to leave things and sectors that others know better to other investors/contributors.

January 2021

So far, the month is shaping up to be an interesting one, with record highs for some indexes and some company valuations peaking. Finding undervaluation in the market today is harder than it was even 1-2 months ago. The first two weeks of the month have been slow-going for me, and I've only invested a few positions thus far, due to a combination of valuation and FX considerations.

However, there are a few companies I have firmly in my sights, and they will be presented here.

Basic Materials

The basic materials sector has many great companies available - unfortunately, most of these great companies trade at valuations that make them firmly overvalued as I see things. There really isn't any Basic Materials company out of the 42 of them that I track that would warrant a clear positive investment thesis at this time - at least not of the caliber I'd want to see.

Still, every market has opportunities.

(Source: IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) best encapsulates the combination of quality/opportunity that we could consider attractive here. Essentially at fair value at $120-$122/share, the company offers the baseline minimum requirement of 8-9% annual CAGR including dividends at its premium valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Given the company's extremely defensive sectors, investment-grade credit, "Wide" moat (Source: Morningstar), nearly 20 years' worth of dividend tradition, and a safe-considered dividend, I believe one might be hard-pressed to find a more conservative investment of the same caliber in this segment. The downside is the sub-3% yield. Some of you might ask about Yara (OTCPK:YARIY) which I have been advocating for months and months. Unfortunately, Yara recently climbed above 380 NOK/share, signaling 5-6% overvaluation, which in my mind is a bit too much for the company at this point.

Safe yield in this sector is a difficult thing to currently find. I don't advocate BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) due to some structural issues, and my usual pick of LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) is valued at a level where even positive theses turn the returns barely around 5% annually. Despite 4-5% yield, it's not something I'd buy here.

I, therefore, call the Basic Materials sector problematic at this point and give you IFF, but with the note that it's not necessarily a great value - just an acceptable one if you want exposure to the sector.

Communications

We turn to communications and better opportunities. Here we still find some interesting things.

(Source: Verizon)

The combination of quality and opportunity is best encapsulated in Verizon Communications (VZ) here. I myself am busily building my full position at under $60/share in VZ to the tune of a 4.2%+ yield.

I've mentioned before that at its heart, I prefer pure-play telcos without direct content creation/segments, and VZ represents that better than AT&T (T).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The amazing upside isn't something you'll find here, but my purpose with telcos has always been stability and good yield - and you do find that here. around 9-10% annually for the next few years is more than the market is currently expected to return, and when locked in with such a company like Verizon, this one is a no-brainer to me. I'm targeting a 1.5-2% portfolio position for VZ. The company is one I consider class 1, with BBB+ credit, high dividend safety, only ~50% LTM EPS payout ratio, and around 30 years of dividend growth with a decent moat for its services.

Verizon is a 13%-undervalued "BUY" here.

(Source: AT&T)

Of course, we also have AT&T, which is my yield pick as well as my growth pick for the sector. AT&T in class 2 is a higher risk, but its over 7% yield certainly should catch your interest.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The company has a lower yield, lower forward EPS growth, management considered "poor" by some (Source: Morningstar), but its long-term undervaluation of just north of 9X blended P/E means:

Full reversion to around 11-12X would generate market-beating returns over the long perspective.

Flat trading for 2-3 years would still generate nearly as good returns overall as Verizon, going by current flat EPS estimates.

It is a riskier prospect given its lower overall quality, but I doubt you'll find anyone who legitimately believes that AT&T as a company will "fail" going forward. Certain investments the company has made may fail, and T certainly isn't out of the woods yet.

However, the dividend is safe, credit is good, and its fundamental operations will continue to generate good cash flow.

I consider AT&T a 20%-undervalued "BUY" here and own around 2% of my portfolio in the stock.

Consumer Discretionary

The consumer discretionary sector is a troubled one - however, one company can currently be considered buyable in the sector, trading at essentially fair value. (0.6% undervaluation)

(Source: Leggett & Platt)

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

We need to color this positive expectation of 14% annual RoR with the facts that the company has BBB- credit, and not exactly a flawless record of meeting analyst estimate targets. However, the overall general direction of the EPS growth is one I believe to be valid, and as long as the direction continues, then we're likely to see at least market-equal or above-market growth with a decent yield of 3.5%+.

I like the fully vertically-integrated Leggett & Platt (LEG), even at these prices. I didn't buy it as much during the crisis - there were other, better companies available, but this one still is one to keep your eyes on. The company is becoming a dividend king, has a safe dividend, sub-65% LTM EPS payout, and when considering it on a sector-based comparison, trades at appealing valuation multiples.

I consider LEG a "BUY" here as I write this article, but it may be that a 1-4% move in the positive direction would turn things overvalued here - so be careful.

Alternatives to LEG are unfortunately undervalued. Quality company Whirlpool (WHR) trades almost 10% above what I consider to be appealing, and even luxury companies like Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) are now overvalued with the market recovery in Europe. Quality businesses like V.F. Corp (VFC) are more than 30% overvalued here, and overall I'd be extremely careful with most things in the sector at the moment.

I do want to mention that I consider home improvement retail a consumer defensive, not a consumer discretionary stock. I've noted that various categorization pages do this differently, and I may change this going forward. as Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) are found here, this is key for some of the appeal. For the time being, they're in Consumer defensive for me, but I may adjust this going forward.

Consumer Defensive

The segment of defensives is ironically enough more appealing than cyclicals, as I see it. There are a large number of alternatives that trade at below fair-value or even extremely undervalued. I'm going to mention three companies in this segment.

(Source: Lowe's)

First of all, the highest-quality company here is Lowe's - and another reminder, this one can according to many also go into discretionary/cyclical, and perhaps should be there. For now, it's here for me though.

Being around 2-3% undervalued, the opportunity here is massive EPS growth that, if it materializes, could generate an annual RoR of upwards of 15%.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

There's an ambiguity to the forecasts here, but even in the base case, your investment would return 6-7% CAGR, which I view as good enough when considering what sort of company quality we have with Lowe's. LOW is a dividend king, with a perfect "Wide Moat", "Exemplary" management (Source: Morningstar) and it's like as not that other companies will fall completely before this one adjusts or cuts its 1.4-1.6% yield dividend, at less than 40% of NTM EPS.

I consider Lowe's the best quality investment available in the segment today. The only drawback is the overall low yield, but as a DGR investor, you should accept such in safe companies if your investment time frame is extensive.

Lowe's is a 3% undervalued "BUY" here.

(Source: Tyson Foods)

Alternatively, and also class 1, you have Tyson Foods (TSN). The undervaluation found in this poultry/meat company is higher than with Lowe's. Investing in TSN means an impressive upside of around 17% annually going forward.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

That potential upside is also based on a valuation of only around 13-14X, which is not unusual for the company. Fundamentals are solid with BBB+ credit, 2.75% yield, a "Wide" moat (Source: Morningstar) in its business coupled with a very safe dividend and a sub-40% LTM EPS payout ratio. The company has an unbroken dividend tradition of 30 years.

At this time, it's a good time to buy more chicken - so I've been buying Tyson as well, slowly building my position toward a 1.5-2% of the portfolio. I consider Tyson Foods a quality company, first class, with a 9.6% undervaluation. It's a "BUY" here - and for a deep dive, I refer you to my earlier article on the company.

High yield in consumer staples is an easy choice - you'll want Tobacco. Both Altria (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM) are great stocks, and both are buyable here. Philip Morris has better fundamentals than Altria, but also lower yield and somewhat lower appeal in terms of valuation. Altria has a higher yield and higher undervaluation, but doesn't measure up to PM in terms of overall safety, being a class 3 instead of a class 4 stock.

Both companies are companies I consider safe, however. Altria offers 20% annual RoR on essentially flat trading...

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

...while also reminding you that on a 10-year basis, forecasts are 100% accurate with a 10% margin of error and positive bias, while PM offers a 15% annual RoR based on a relatively conservative upside on a historical basis.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

My first choice would be PM, but I'm more biased towards safety. Unfortunately, I have 2% or more in both companies, meaning I won't be buying more of any at this time. Still, if you're not as exposed, then these companies are excellent yield choices in the consumer defensive sector.

Utilities

We also have exciting things happening in utilities. Specifically, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is again buyable. Take a look at the current valuation prospects, if we consider the forward expectations to be valid here.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even at only a slight premium, the company returns an above-market rate of return - and we're talking about a very basic utility that owns significant assets in a major part of the US. This is a truly good opportunity, and I've used capital to expand my position in the company twice over the past two weeks. Utilities is also an investment sector I want to be expanding in, so this comes at an excellent time.

PNW is A-rated with a 4.33% appealing yield, has a very safe dividend, a sub-65% LTM EPS payout ratio, and is closing in on 30 years of dividend tradition. It's an excellent company, and you should own it. At 0.1% overvaluation, I consider PNW "fairly" valued at this point, and a "BUY". Keep your eyes on this company, as it might be bouncing back fairly quickly, negating any sort of lengthy opportunity.

Wrapping Up

This wraps the relevant sectors and what companies I view as interesting for December of 2020. Remember, the point of these monthly updates is not to do a deep-dive or even an overview of how a company has been going - but rather their valuation with respect to the bigger picture, and what, on a valuation basis, provides appealing upside at a certain point in time.

This month, the following companies can be said to be appealingly valued.

Quickly summarizing qualitative stocks, we're looking at:

Basic Materials: International Flavors & Fragrances

Communications: Verizon Communications

Consumer Discretionary: Leggett & Platt

Consumer Staples: Lowe's

Utilities: Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Alternatively, you could consider:

Basic Materials: International Flavors & Fragrances

Communications: AT&T

Consumer Discretionary: N/A

Consumer Staples: Tyson Foods

Utilities: N/A

For the highest possible yield, while still being safe, I personally would look at:

Basic Materials: International Flavors & Fragrances

Communications: AT&T

Consumer Discretionary: Leggett & Platt

Consumer Staples: Philip Morris International/Altria

Utilities: Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

I try to pick, for myself and for you, the very best companies in each sector I follow to construct a risk-adjusted and profitable, long-term portfolio. The aim of my portfolio is not to turn $100,000 into $1,000,000 in the shortest time possible - this is very important to point out.

View my ambitions as more of the construction of a respectable "savings" account with an ever-growing amount of appealing interest at a very safe/conservative level of risk while also providing at the very least an inflation-level of capital appreciation for my investments over a long time.

Keep in mind while reading my articles that my targeted investment time period is a minimum of 10 years while preferring 25+. If I don't want to own a stock for 10 years, I won't own it for a week either. While I do try to rebalance overvalued stocks and reinvest profits in other companies, I don't do this lightly.

If you feel that I've missed a company that you view as appealing enough to warrant a second look, let me know in the comments or in a private message and I'll take a look at it. This is especially true for basic materials and cyclical, as well as utility stocks, where it's really quite dry at the moment.

Thank you for reading.