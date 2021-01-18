Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) is a medium-sized medtech company with a strong track record. It’s profitable and dividend paying. However, I think the current price overstates future growth prospects. I avoid for now.

Abcam: About the Company

Abcam hasn’t been covered in depth before on SA, so it is worth explaining here a bit about the company and what it does.

They are a leading supplier of research use antibodies, reagents and tools. These are used in medical research, for example. As well as selling their own products off-catalogue, they also sell products from third parties. Around 6% of revenue comes from bespoke products.

While academic institutions are a key customer, another significant customer type is pharma companies.

Source: company investor presentation

Based in the U.K. (the “Cam” in its name is short for Cambridge), the company serves a global market. It listed ADRs on the U.S. board in October.

Source: company investor presentation

Revenues are set to Keep Growing

Revenue in the most recent financial year stood at £260m. Over the previous six years, compound annual growth of revenue sat at a strong 14%. The company estimates that that is three times higher than the market has grown over that period, although that statistic doesn’t impress me too much: it’s easier to outstrip market growth in the early stages of a company’s life, it’s once it’s the market leader that continuing to outstrip market growth marks a more difficult achievement.

In recent years, the percentage of revenues that come from products produced inhouse has increased. In 2012, it stood at 28%. By 2018, it had reached 50%. Gross margins on the company’s own products are described as “significantly higher” so this shift in the sales mix is a positive development.

Revenue growth slowed down last year. Last year was negatively affected by COVID-19, so the company’s revenues came in basically flat.

Source: company investor presentation

With research labs closed for some or part of the period in a lot of countries, there was a clear hit to revenue. Although the full year came in flat, the second half showed a 10% revenue decline versus the prior year. That reflects the fact the first half had started well. Indeed, in its interim results for the period July – December 2019, revenue grew at 10.8%. Once research labs are open again as normal, I expect the revenue growth to return to its double-digit norm. This is driven not only by the company’s growing reputation with its end user base, and a growing end market, but also by its geographic expansion. For example, it has invested more in high growth regions including China in recent years. That is now starting to show up in contribution to revenue growth. While revenue across the whole company has been growing at a handy clip, China revenue growth has been at a higher percentage rate, taking it from 10% to over 15% of company catalogue revenue in five years. While last year showed some dampening effect from the pandemic, China has recovered sharply from the pandemic and I expect it to resume its upward trajectory as a percentage of sales this year.

Chart compiled and calculated by author using data from company annual reports

In a recent trading update, the company affirmed this positive outlook for a return to revenue growth. It guided that for the six months to the end of December, revenue grew vs the equivalent prior (pre-COVID-19) period by 6.7%. Excluding currency impact, the growth was 8.3%.

Profits Could be Hit by Expansion Costs

The company has built a profitable business, with gross margins in the past six years of around 70%. This is not an accident: the company is focusing on higher growth and higher margin business areas, which I expect to help it continue to sustain high margins even as it grows. This is a key part of its strategy, which I think bolsters the investment case.

Source: company investor presentation

Inhouse products are already more profitable than third party ones. That should continue and may grow, as economies of scale could further improve the profitability. This thesis is supported by this month’s first half trading update, which stated that gross margin is expected to be in line with the expected c. 70.5%, which would mark an improvement on the prior year comparison period (69.7%), despite the latest figures reflecting a period when the pandemic impacted demand. The adjusted operating margin for the first half is forecast to be approximately 16%. That is much lower than 24.2% in the preceding period, reflecting in my view additional operating costs imposed by the pandemic but also the company’s ongoing expansion with its associated costs.

The recent trading update also indicated sales of (higher margin) inhouse products grew 25%. They now represent 55% of revenue. Their share has been growing for a number of years and I expect this to continue, as the company focusses on trying to sell more of these higher margin products.

However, I expect future earnings growth to be moderated by a number of factors. Partly this is share dilution, which has been gradual but fairly consistent. The costs of growth also weigh: the setup costs for the company’s growth programme reduce earnings in the short to medium term, and indeed an initial earnings spurt in the company’s early years as a listed company around fifteen years ago then fell back and it has taken years to build up again, without getting back to the same earnings level.

Chart compiled by author using date from company annual reports

But the main constraint I see on future earnings growth is demand. This is a growing market but only slowly, and the demand is clearly finite. Antibodies aren’t an opportunistic purchase. Shifting the product mix helps profitability, but the underlying sales growth is constrained by the fact that the market is growing fairly slowly, is niche and the company already has a strong position in it with above-average sales growth.

The Company is High Quality, and the Share Price Reflects That

With a solid niche, excellent reputation, double digit sales growth and high gross margins, Abcam is a quality company. This is not a flash in the pan money burning concept, but a highly profitable, dividend-paying company. However, trading around 1,690p (close to its year high), the shares are on a p/e ratio in the triple digits even using adjusted earnings. The picture using unadjusted (basic earnings) looks even costlier, at around 280x. That reflects the pandemic impact, which will go over time. But even using the pre-pandemic 2019 earnings, the p/e using basic earnings is in the high seventies.

A lot of money chases a limited number of successful, profitable companies in this space, so it could be that these prices are sustained. I wouldn’t bet against further share price rises. However, given the decent but not stellar growth rate and a substantial trading history on which to base future projections, I see Abcam as overpriced on the fundamentals. I am not a buyer at this price.