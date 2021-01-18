Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Fitbit Closes And Acacia Receives A Better Deal

Merger activity decreased last week with six new deals announced and four deals completed. In addition to the six new deals, there were four potential deals in the works and four new SPAC business combinations announced last week.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) finally completed the acquisition of Fitbit last week after facing multiple hurdles. According to Reuters, the U.S. Justice Department will continue to investigate the buyout as Google still awaits approval from the Australian government. This merger had a very wide spread at various times since its announcement on November 1, 2019, and the spread crested 20% a few times as you can see from the spread history below. I felt that the regulatory hurdles the acquisition would face worldwide would make it difficult for Google to consummate this deal but they prevailed. We have seen with several deals in the last year that were perceived as risky but managed to close. Google - Fitbit Deal Spread History (source: Inside Arbitrage Database)

In one of the more unusual moves we have seen with mergers in the recent past, Acacia Communications (ACIA) terminated its merger agreement with Cisco Systems (CSCO) because the deal had not received approval from the Chinese government and Acacia did not have an obligation to close the merger before the arrival of the January 8, 2021, extended end date. Cisco Systems must have had its heart set on this acquisition because just 3 days after the previous all cash deal for $70/share was terminated, the two companies announced an amendment to the merger agreement where Cisco would acquire Acacia for $115 per share in cash, a whopping 64% premium to the previous deal price.

SPAC Arbitrage

The SPAC IPO frenzy continued with 24 new IPOs filed last week and 4 new SPAC business combinations announced.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between January 8, 2020, and January 15, 2020.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType APHA 12.42 Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) 19.7 32.94% 10.61% 22.33% All Stock NEOS 0.764 Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) 7.44 5.95% 0.59% 5.36% All Stock GRUB 71.06 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYY) 10.89 2.83% -0.54% 3.37% All Stock SMTX 5.89 H.I.G. Capital (N/A) 2.55% 0.00% 2.55% All Cash BPFH 12.7 SVB Financial Group (SIVB) 461.43 -0.63% -2.66% 2.03% Cash Plus Stock EIDX 126.51 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) 68.61 -42.09% -39.43% -2.66% Special Conditions NEWA 3.59 Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A) 1.67% 5.19% -3.52% All Cash HPR 10.61 Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI) 22.35 -75.99% -71.92% -4.07% All Stock OTC:CXDC 1.07 Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A) 12.15% 18.81% -6.66% All Cash DOYU 12.14 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) 21.96 32.05% 39.71% -7.66% All Stock

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021 8 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 49 Stock Deals 19 Stock & Cash Deals 9 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 82 Aggregate Deal Consideration $421.91 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.11 01/31/2021 74.60% 1944.88% APHA 12/16/2020 Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) $16.51 $12.42 06/30/2021 32.94% 73.30% DOYU 10/12/2020 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) $16.03 $12.14 06/30/2021 32.05% 71.33% PRVL 12/15/2020 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) $26.50 $22.93 03/31/2021 15.57% 77.85% GSUM 10/01/2020 Gridsum Corporation (N/A) $2.00 $1.75 03/31/2021 14.29% 71.43% OTC:CXDC 06/15/2020 Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A) $1.20 $1.07 02/07/2021 12.15% 211.17% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) $152.02 $136.6 12/31/2021 11.29% 11.84% OSN 12/17/2020 New Ossen Group Limited (N/A) $5.10 $4.66 06/30/2021 9.44% 21.01% CBMG 08/12/2020 CBMG management (N/A) $19.75 $18.11 03/31/2021 9.06% 45.28% WLTW 03/09/2020 Aon plc (AON) $224.56 $206.65 06/30/2021 8.67% 19.29%

Conclusion:

M&A activity continues to pick up momentum as we move into the third week of the year. With six new deals announced in the past week, the aggregate deal consideration increased to $421.91 billion.