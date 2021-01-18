Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese food delivery services company Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) [3690:HK].

This is an update of my initiation article on Meituan published on November 3, 2020. Meituan's share price has increased by +6% from HK$288.20 as of October 30, 2020 to HK$307.60 as of January 15, 2021, since my initiation. Meituan trades at consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 106.5 times and 8.4 times, respectively.

Meituan's 3Q 2020 financial performance was good with revenue and adjusted net profit up +28.8% YoY and +5.8% YoY, respectively, but investors are now paying more attention to regulatory issues. New regulations regarding anti-trust and internet transactions are expected to be introduced in China in time to come, and this could have a negative impact on Meituan. Meituan might not be able to command such lofty forward P/E and Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples, if the company's market share and pricing power are negatively affected by the new anti-trust and internet regulations in the future.

While Meituan continues to meet market expectations as evidenced by its 3Q 2020 financial results, regulatory uncertainty remains a key overhang for the stock. As such, I retain a Neutral rating on Meituan.

Readers have the option of trading in Meituan shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker MPNGF, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 3690:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $900 million, and market capitalization is above $230 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors that own Meituan shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Capital Research Global Investors, Invesco Advisers, and Geode Capital Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

New Anti-Trust And Internet Regulations

Bloomberg reported on November 10, 2020 that "China’s antitrust watchdog is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior", and it was noted in the Bloomberg article that "regulators plan to release new rules governing internet transactions by June 2021."

It was not surprising that Meituan's share price dropped by -11% from HK$335.20 as of November 9, 2020 to HK$300.00 as of November 10, 2020, prior to declining by an additional -10% on the next day to close at HK$271.00 on November 11, 2020.

In my initiation article on Meituan published on November 3, 2020, I mentioned that Meituan had the third largest market capitalization among companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, only trailing the other two Chinese internet giants, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) [700:HK] and Alibaba (BABA) [9988:HK]. I also highlighted that Meituan is the outright market leader in its core food delivery business with more than 60% market share in China. It is clear that Meituan's businesses will be impacted by any new regulations regarding anti-trust and internet transactions introduced in China, and the company's size implies that it will likely be the subject of intense scrutiny.

A month later in mid-December 2020, Chinese regulators sent a clear warning signal to internet companies that violations of anti-trust regulations will not be taken lightly. According to a December 14, 2020 Reuters article, Alibaba, Chinese online literature platform operator China Literature Limited (OTCPK:CHLLF) (OTC:CHLLY) [772 HK] (Tencent is China Literature's major shareholder), and Shenzhen Hive Box (a subsidiary of logistics services company SF Holding Co Ltd [002352:CH]) were each given a fine of RMB500,000 by The State Administration of Market Regulation, for "not reporting past deals properly for anti-trust reviews." More importantly, The State Administration of Market Regulation was quoted in the same Reuters article saying that "the fines of the three cases are a signal to society that anti-monopoly supervision in the Internet field will be strengthened" and "the Internet industry is not outside the oversight of anti-monopoly law".

It is noteworthy that Meituan "was hit with a lawsuit from the Beijing Intellectual Property Court alleging monopolistic practices after the app removed Ant Group’s Alipay as a payment channel in July", according to a December 30, 2020 article published on digital media publication KrASIA. Earlier in April 2020, Bloomberg reported that there were claims by a restaurant association in China that Meituan "charged onerous commissions to restaurants during the Covid-19 outbreak", although Meituan had subsequently denied such claims in a written reply to Bloomberg.

Looking ahead, Meituan's past practices and competitive tactics such as offering huge subsidies to attract consumers and merchant exclusivity agreements to fend off competition could be possibly affected by the new Chinese anti-trust and internet regulations. In the worst case scenario, if Meituan loses market share and its pricing power diminishes, it might suffer from a significant valuation de-rating.

A Good Set Of Results For 3Q 2020

Notwithstanding regulatory uncertainty as highlighted in the prior section of this article, Meituan delivered a good set of results for 3Q 2020, which was announced on November 30, 2020.

Meituan's revenue grew +28.8% YoY from RMB27.5 billion in 3Q 2019 to RMB35.4 billion in 3Q 2020, while the company's adjusted net profit increased by +5.8% from RMB1,942 million to RMB2,055 million over the same period. Meituan's adjusted net profit adjusts for fair value gains or losses on investments, impairment & amortization of intangible assets, and share-based compensation expenses.

The company's core food delivery business continued to be the key growth driver in the most recent quarter. Segment revenue and operating profit for Meituan's food delivery business expanded by +32.8% YoY and +132.2% YoY to RMB20.7 billion and RMB768 million, respectively in 3Q 2020. The food delivery business' daily average number of delivery transactions and average value of each order grew by +30.1% YoY and +4.5% YoY, respectively in the third quarter of last year, but this was partially offset by a -0.3 percentage points YoY decline in the monetization rate (or take rate) from 13.9% in 3Q 2019 to 13.6% in 3Q 2020.

In contrast with the core food delivery business which is a beneficiary of pandemic tailwinds, Meituan's in-store, hotel & travel business is the segment most negatively impacted by Covid-19. But Meituan's in-store, hotel & travel business has already shown signs of recovery by 3Q 2020, with the segment's top line and operating income up +4.8% YoY and +19.5% YoY. Notably, segment revenue for the company's in-store, hotel & travel business grew strongly by +42.6% on a QoQ basis. Specifically, Meituan noted in the company's 3Q 2020 results announcement that its hotel booking business benefited from "China’s effective control measures (in relation to Covid-19( and stronger travelling demands during the summer."

For Meituan's new initiatives & others business, segment revenue surged by +43.5% YoY from RMB5.7 billion in 3Q 2019 to RMB8.2 billion, but segment operating loss widened from -RMB1.2 billion to -RMB2.0 billion over the same period. The widening operating loss for Meituan's new initiatives & others business was to be expected, with the company investing in new areas such as grocery retail.

Valuation

Meituan is valued by the market at 272.4 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 106.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E (sell-side analysts' estimates of normalized earnings) based on its share price of HK$307.60 as of January 15, 2021.

It also trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 12.9 times and 8.4 times, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Meituan include new anti-trust & internet regulations having a larger-than-expected negative impact on the company's businesses, and future revenue & earnings growth falling short of market expectations.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Meituan shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.