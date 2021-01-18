Brief Thesis

India is big. And wholly under-represented in structured product offerings dedicated to this vibrant country. The world’s largest and oldest democracy, home to a dynamic, growing economy is currently facing the full brunt of the novel coronavirus pandemic. With the death toll continuing to spiral out of control and an economy in tatters, pondering stakes in the country’s financial services sectors could be construed as poorly timed.

But that fully discounts the central role the banking and financial services sector will play in the country’s long-term revival.

Source: Googlemaps.com

It is difficult not to be bullish about the country, and specifically its banking and financial services industry. India remains one of the largest, most prominent, growing economies in greater Asia. It enjoys positive demographic growth, an increasingly skilled workforce, and resilient foreign direct investment.

Where China, through export driven economic prosperity, has pulled 500 million people out of poverty, India is figuratively just getting started. It will be the new economic battleground for large US firms seeking to expand revenues, to onboard talented engineers, and to discover new markets – Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Walmart (WMT) and Netflix (NFLX) have already meaningfully started to place their bets.

Such investment potential demands detailed scrutiny. But where to start? In this huge, diverse, and dynamic country, without boots-on-the-ground insights or detailed sector knowledge, it is often hard to cherry pick a select few Indian financial services stocks – this is where Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) has its full value.

Exchange Traded Concepts has recently designed, developed, and brought to market one of the only pure play banking and financial services ETFs available to the US investing public. Not unlike the country overall, this very new product may be somewhat underappreciated. Now is an opportune time to review it in detail.

Source: Market Chameleon

Overview

Exchange Traded Concepts NIFTY India Financials ETF (INDF) is a pure play financial services offering closely following a basket of banking and financial services firms. Included in this subset are financial entities of all types – from banks, to institutional investment firms, to consumer finance companies, through to insurance brokers and mortgage lenders.

Stocks are passively selected on free-float market capitalization, which excludes locked-in shares held by founders, insiders, or even the Government of India.

Given India’s 50-year history of bank nationalization and government intervention – this aspect remains particularly important. Lasting changes to India’s banking sector – with impetus towards the privatization & professionalization of the industry – are sector specific traits.

The index tracked by the ETF is a capped version of the Nifty Financial Services Index, which represents 20 select financial services stocks. Special weightings applicable to INDF are what distinguishes it from the underlying index – specifically, INDF is subject to a weighted cap where individual underlying securities can only have a maximum weight of 25% with the maximum aggregate weight of all the individual stocks with more than 5% equaling 50%. In addition to this, rebalancing and reconstitution of the index occur approximately every 90 days.

INDF v Bank Nifty Futures

Source: TradingView

The fund is brand new, having been launched in late 2020. As such, performance data remains limited as does competitive sector coverage as the fund itself is penetrating a comparably unexplored part of the global exchange traded fund market.

The opportunity for growth in this sector remains huge:

India has the fifth largest gross domestic product ($2.9T) notionally, which represents the third largest in purchasing power parity, only trailing the United States and China. By 2030, India is expected to become the world’s third largest economy.

India has a population of 1.3B with the average citizen earning a little over $2,000 nominally. This positions the country 142 nd on a GDP per capita basis, illustrating the massive headroom for economic growth.

on a GDP per capita basis, illustrating the massive headroom for economic growth. India is home to one of the world’s largest shadow economies with approximately 50% of employees working informally. To this day, the country has one of the most financially under-represented economies in the world, characterized by copious amounts of bureaucratic red tape and a nationalized banking system, which has failed to effectively reach rural India.

The Government of India has designed a blueprint bringing rural India out of poverty with a range of different strategic measures which cover improved access to credit markets, building digital payments and technology platforms, driving national banking sector reform, and developing the private banking sector.

Initiatives such as Jan Dhan (2014) have focused on rural and semi-urban economic segments, with the Reserve Bank of India sponsoring expansion of small finance banks, development of savings products, and allocation of credit to low-income households.

Credit markets in India remain significantly under-developed with average Indians unable to meet small loan collateral requirements and being plunged into the shadow finance industry. This is abundantly illustrated in India’s credit-to-GDP ratio which is only about 25% the size of China’s for a marginally smaller sized population.

More developments in banking infrastructure are penciled in – with a focus on democratizing banking (many Indians do not have a bank account), on providing credit to bolster the economy, on advancing financial services technology, and on digitalizing consumer retail business.

The digital payments industry is set to skyrocket with thousands of small businesses unable to effectively leverage the current banking system. Small retail merchants remain a cornerstone of the Indian consumer economy. Ventures such as Alibaba-backed Paytm are rapidly becoming some of India’s most valuable start-ups, propelled by a historical lack of reliable banking infrastructure and bolstered by the country’s 400+ million mobile phone users.

According to the Reserve Bank of India – digital payment transactions will increase significantly over the foreseeable future.

The newness of the fund, while showing relative tracking performance to Nifty Financial Services 25/50 index, does not fully illustrate the upside potential nor detail the macro-economic headroom for growth touted by India’s rapidly changing banking sector.

Structure

INDF is a passively managed open-ended fund tracking 20 top Indian financial services companies by market capitalization. Its comparable newness explains a lot of the underlying structural aspects of the product. With assets under management of solely $2.43M, headroom for growth remains large, particularly given the product is addressing a largely under covered part of the ETF market.

Average daily volume at around $75K equally reflects the product’s age as it works towards garnering investor interest. Spreads at 55 basis points, while considerable for more mature ETF markets, remain reasonable given the product’s relative niche and the absence of comparable products on US capital markets.

As per the company prospectus, the ETF has 21 holdings. INDF trades intraday on an exchange during US market hours and is available through multiple channels including broker-dealers, investment advisors, and related financial services firms. Expense ratios for the fund top out at 75 basis points reflecting the product’s relatively niche characteristics.

Source: Spreadsheet developed by author data from ETF.com

As illustrated in the ETF overview table above, it is worth noting a few key risk factors linked to the ETF – relative age and, more particularly, fund size. New funds have limited operating histories to evaluate performance, as we have seen in the performance chart earlier. In addition to this, smaller and newer funds may not attract sufficient assets to achieve investment and trading efficiencies originally planned.

INDF Top Sector Holdings

Source: Indiafinancials.com

Characteristics of Banking & Financial Services Firms

The fund, as per its objectives, wholly concentrates on the growing Indian private banking and financial services sectors. A range of risks linked to all banking and financial services industries is worth underlining:

Systemic importance: the seamless functioning of a country’s banking and financial services sector is essential for the overall health of the economy. Consequently, unleashing its full potential provides a notable boost to economic growth.

Systemic risk: as witnessed in the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, the risk of disruption to financial services can cause contagion, impairing all parts of the financial system and potentially having negative effects on the economy overall.

Financial regulation: is a striking characteristic of banking and financial services sectors due to the systemic risk which they present. Liabilities are predominantly made up of deposits while the nature of assets is mainly made up of financial assets as opposed to tangible assets. This exposes banks more meaningfully to interest rates, credit risk, market risk, and liquidity risk.

Governments, regulatory bodies, and sovereign banks in different countries have implemented a range of measures protecting domestic economies such as minimum capital requirements, minimum liquidity metrics, and stable funding mechanisms.

Credit quality is a vital consideration when appreciating banking and financial services enterprises. As per data from the Reserve Bank of India, Net Non-Performing Asset ratios (NNPAs) from private banks outperformed those of State-Run Banks.

Source: Indiafinancials.com

Key Product Takeaways

MSCI emerging markets index underweights India relative to its size and growth potential – this figuratively leaves considerable investment upside on the table as well-known US technology and consumer retail firms invest heavily in the South Asian giant. Nifty India Financials ETF helps resolve this problem by targeting the growthier, better managed part of the domestic banking system – the private banking industry.

By passively tracking NIFTY India banking index, the product allows US investors direct exposure to the single most important part of India’s financial system aimed at unleashing economic prosperity by bringing rural economies online.

The product, designed and brought to market by Exchange Traded Concepts, takes a lot of the research and groundwork out of building a long position. The firm's founding team, a group of Indian US nationals, has broad regional experience and sector specific knowledge.

The product remains one of the lesser-known exciting investment opportunities bolstered by a changing banking and financial services landscape, the digitalization of the Indian economy, and the push to bring rural India, which represents a sizable part of the population, online.

Key drawbacks impacting Indian capital markets include financial transparency, related party dealings, and corruption – linked to poor corporate governance. Private Indian banks remain among the highest ranked in terms of corporate governance standings alleviating somewhat this fundamental issue.

Indian private sector financials are characterized by strong corporate governance, resilient shareholder returns, robust business models, and huge growth opportunities.

Private sector banking and financial services firms will be one of the cornerstones of India’s strategy to democratize banking and build lasting national economic prosperity.

Key Geo-Political Takeaways

India is huge – with a population of 1.3B, an increasingly dynamic and skilled workforce, a rural segment experiencing rapid change, and a demographic makeup. which will see the country’s workforce outgrow China’s by 2027.

Urbanization is a lasting theme – with large cities growing exponentially and changes to the rural landscape progressing, India’s potential for lasting middle-class growth is simply massive.

Advancements in technology – the digitalization of the economy is a strong underlying topic. With the country’s 400+ million mobile phone users, and huge steps in using technology to leverage banking and financial services industries, the opportunity for long term upside is considerable.

Banking and financial services remain out of reach for a large part of the rural population. This implies a gargantuan future addressable market, propelled by the Government of India’s prerogative to bring low-income India online and reduce the informal economy.

India’s size is only matched by some of the investable opportunities the country touts. But it is difficult to dive into to a part of the world drastically impacted by the SARS-Cov2 pandemic without any real sector specific knowledge.

Nifty India Financials ETF helps alleviate a lot of these issues by making available to the ordinary US investor a niche product designed by professionals with in-depth regional and sector specific knowledge. An unpolished gem with potential for appreciable long-term capital gains, as private sector banking plays an instrumental role in bringing the shadow economy online, for anyone looking for a long-term all-India growth play, Nifty India Financials ETF is worth serious consideration.