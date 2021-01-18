Source

As a growth investor, I continually search for momentum when it comes to identifying potential multi-baggers. There is nothing more pleasing to the eye than seeing positive unexpected earnings, or earnings surprises as it is often referred to. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) is in a very good spot, with Wall Street analysts continuing to underestimate the turnaround story of the company, paving the way for Newell to report better-than-expected earnings. The stock is trading close to its 52-week highs, but the recent run-up, in my opinion, is just the beginning of good things for Newell.

What does Newell Brands do?

In case you are not familiar with the company, Newell Brands is a manufacturer and distributor of a variety of consumer and commercial products, including food and home storage products, stationery, art supplies, outdoor recreation products, and steel cookware. Product lines owned by Newell include Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, EXPO, Parker, Marmot, Oster, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, FoodSaver, Graco, and Baby Jogger.

The earnings momentum

Newell Brands handsomely topped consensus earnings estimates in the last four quarters, and this is the sort of momentum any investor would love to see in a company that is trying to turnaround its fortunes.

Exhibit 1: EPS surprise history

Source: Seeking Alpha

What is more interesting to me, however, is how Wall Street analysts have got their estimates significantly off the mark for the last three quarters. This could be an indication of either of the below or even a combination of the below factors.

Newell Brands has performed much better than what any rational analyst could have predicted because of better-than-expected success in its turnaround plan which would have been impossible to quantify. Analysts underestimated the recovery even though it was visible that the company was moving in the right direction.

Regardless of how we got here, analysts are now playing catch-up, which is always a good thing to see. As illustrated below, the consensus estimates trend has been positive over the last 60 days.

Exhibit 2: Consensus estimates trend

Source: Zacks

As part of my investment strategy, I look for companies with some guru activity plus strong earnings momentum, and Newell Brands satisfies both. Professional investors, or gurus as I like to call them, have been net buyers of Newell Brands stock since early-2019.

Exhibit 3: Guru trades

Source: GuruFocus

Neither of these two indicators can be used as standalone measures to find lucrative investment opportunities, however, so the next step would be to build a rational case to avoid Newell at these prices or to initiate a long position.

A story backed by numbers - that's what you want to see

The job of an analyst is to assign numbers to the underlying story of a company to identify mispriced bets that could deliver long-term value to the users of their research, and I couldn't be happier about the numbers that I had to use in my model all thanks to the recent progress of Newell Brands. There are many financial aspects that need to be discussed here, so I will try to pinpoint the most notable improvements.

First, the improvement in operating margins. Gross margins declined in Q3 primarily because of an unfavorable sales mix, and there is not much hope from this front considering the challenges the company will continue to face in 2021. Adjusted operating margins, however, improved 2% Year-over-Year, thanks in part to the declining SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue. Realizing efficiencies from this front is one of the main points highlighted by the management in their turnaround plan, and Newell Brands has so far been able to deliver the goods.

Exhibit 4: SG& A expenses as a percentage of revenue

Source: Author prepared using data from company filings

Cost-cutting, in and of itself, is not a good indicator of the health of a company by any stretch of the imagination. Done incorrectly, cost-cutting could even lead to a significant decline in the profitability of a company, and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is a classic example of this. Newell Brands, on the other hand, has not sacrificed sales growth to inflate operating margins by reducing SG& A costs.

Second, the growth in e-commerce sales. The lockdown accelerated the global trend of embracing online shopping, and Newell Brands thrived. For the third quarter, Newell reported a 40% YoY growth in online sales, which confirms that the company's focus on developing an omnichannel sales network is paying off. Going forward, I believe Newell Brands' strong online presence will help the company grow its market share across all the business segments, especially in North America (which accounts for the bulk of revenue). Online sales accounted for 21% of total sales in Q3, a significant improvement from the 16% contribution to sales in the corresponding period the previous year.

Third, improving cash flows. Operating cash flows surpassed $1 billion in 2019, and the company has generated more than $1.4 billion in operating cash for the last 12 months. This strong liquidity position not only helps Newell Brands honor its dividend distributions but also improves the overall strength of its balance sheet during these challenging times.

Finally, I like it when a company achieves what it sets to achieve in the first place. When the turnaround plan was announced a couple of years ago, company executives repeatedly talked about returning to core sales growth. In Q3, Newell Brands reported core sales growth for the first time since 2017, confirming not only the strong progress made ever since launching the turnaround plan, but also the capability of the management to set realistic yet ambitious targets and then to achieve those targets.

There are multiple identifiable catalysts

The only business segment that experienced a decline in core sales growth in Q3 was the Learning and Development segment. This was largely driven by the delayed reopening of educational institutes and the growth of the work-from-home concept, both of which are set to reverse at some point in 2021 along with the reopening of the global economy. This will be a catalyst in that it will help Newell Brands return to core sales growth in one of its most important business segments.

The expected growth in consumption is another catalyst that could drive sales growth in 2021. U.S. household wealth reached a record $123.5 trillion in September. Add to this the positive impact on consumer spending resulting from quantitative easing and the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, and it would be easy to understand how the pent-up demand will help many business sectors and companies, including Newell Brands.

The valuation is attractive

I used a discounted cash flow model to find the intrinsic value estimate for Newell Brands that reflects my expectations for continued earnings and revenue beats in 2021. The revenue growth estimates used in my model are listed below.

Fiscal year Revenue estimate Implied YoY revenue growth 2020 $9.33 billion -4% 2021 $9.76 billion 4.6% 2022 $10.01 billion 2.7% 2023 $10.12 billion 1% 2024 $10.22 billion 1%

Source: Author's estimates

I believe these numbers represent the worst-case scenario for Newell Brands, and the objective of my valuation exercise was to find an intrinsic value that could be used as a minimum price at which the stock should trade.

Using a cost of capital of 8% and an exit revenue multiple of 2, I find an intrinsic value estimate of $30.40 per Newell Brands share, implying an upside of 26% from the current market price. Once again, this represents the low end of my estimate.

Takeaway

Newell Brands is a turnaround story that was consistently underestimated by Wall Street analysts in the last year or so, and I believe the company will easily beat earnings estimates in the next few quarters, which is a possibility that is not priced into the stock yet. The stock has gained approximately 22% in the last 12 months, but I believe this is just the beginning. For this reason, I believe Newell Brands is significantly undervalued at the moment, presenting both value and growth investors with a good opportunity to bank on.

