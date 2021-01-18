Natural Gas: Storage Level Outlook Remains Bullish (Despite The Weather)

This report covers the week ending January 15, 2021.

Supply-Demand Overview

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 903 bcf (or 129.1 bcf/d) for the week ending January 15 (up +2.6 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) and up as much as +10.4 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive and actually increased to +15.9 bcf/d (from +9.9 bcf/d a week earlier).

We estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States (production + imports) totaled around 701 bcf (or 100.2 bcf/d) for the week ending January 15 (down -1.1 bcf/d w-o-w and down -1.2 bcf/d y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive but moderated slightly to +10.9 bcf/d (from +11.6 bcf/d a week earlier).

Here's our latest forecast for the next two weeks:

January 22

Total supply: 99.9 bcf/d (-2.8 bcf/d y-o-y)

Total demand: 124.7 bcf/d (-7.9 bcf/d y-o-y)

January 29

Total supply: 100.5 bcf/d (-1.7 bcf/d y-o-y)

Total demand: 131.2 bcf/d (+6.6 bcf/d y-o-y)

Notice that total supply is projected to decline (in annual terms), while total demand is projected to decrease this week but also projected to rise the week after. Natural gas demand is a highly volatile market variable due to the frequent changes in the short-range weather models.

However, if the latest weather forecast remains unchanged, total demand will edge down by 0.7 bcf/d y-o-y (on average) over the next two weeks.

Please note that these forecasts are updated daily.

Source: Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 189 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -182 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Annual storage surplus is projected to shrink by 144 bcf by February 19. Storage surplus vs. five-year average is projected to shrink by 169 bcf over the same period (from +196 bcf to +27 bcf).

Our storage level outlook is still very bullish vs. market expectations. Despite massive bearish changes in the latest short-range weather models, our storage level outlook remains bullish vs market expectations. Implied "expectations gap" for the next three reports is -71 bcf (see the chart below).

Source: ICE, Bluegold Trader estimates and calculations

Expectations Gap chart (aka "predicted surprise") shows the difference between our storage forecast and storage figures reported in the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index. We calculate the sum of projections for two reports and sometimes for three reports (in case, it is possible) and then calculate the difference.

While the relationship between natural gas price and ICE Financial Weekly Index has not been fully researched yet, we believe that the expectations gap can serve as a measure of "price adequacy" - i.e., show to what extent the market has priced in the upcoming bullish or bearish reports.

Positive figures mean that we expect either smaller draws from natural gas storage or larger injections into natural gas storage than indicated in ICE reports. Positive figures imply what we call a "potential bearish surprise".

Negative figures mean that we expect either bigger draws from natural gas storage or smaller injections into natural gas storage than indicated in ICE reports. Negative figures imply what we call a "potential bullish surprise".

Fundamentally, if the latest weather forecast remains broadly unchanged, we think that the Feb. contract should drop below $2.560, but should probably stay above $2.510 per MMBtu.

Technically, if February contract drops below $2.540, it is then likely to try to move into the $2.510-2.390 area, which is the next major technical trading range that the bears may be targeting. However, more bearish weather forecast is needed for the price to drop below $2.500 per MMBtu.