Share Price Reversal Offers Investment Opportunity For Offshore Wind Powerhouse Ørsted A/S

Jan. 18, 2021 9:35 AM ETØrsted A/S (DNNGY), DOGEF34 Comments17 Likes
Keith Williams profile picture
Keith Williams
7.29K Followers

Summary

  • Pullback based on short-term issues (e.g. tax dispute with Danish Government) but, notwithstanding the pandemic, business is booming.
  • Long-term strategy for offshore wind developments in Taiwan, Japan, South Korea indicates big interest in Asia to expand from European and US offshore wind business.
  • Significant player in hydrogen developments; letter of intent with BP on hydrogen in Germany.

Orsted offshore wind power

Source : Ørsted Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Investors following my articles will be aware that I see offshore wind as a major growth area that has high barriers to entry. I’ve written previously about Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) (OTCPK:DOGEF) in 2017 and August of last year, but I hesitated investing, not for any good reason. To gain exposure to offshore wind I’ve invested in Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) and recently RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:RWEOY). Both of these investments are producing good results with Vestas shares up 340% since I invested two years ago and RWEOY up 11% since my recent investment. Meanwhile Ørsted has been on a solid growth path, up 86% year on year. Over recent days the Ørsted share price has fallen by 15% to open up a potential buy opportunity. Here I update my views on Ørsted, noting an excellent review by The Global Investor today.

The Global Investor covered a lot of bases needed to understand the case for investment in Ørsted, with a heavy emphasis on its US and European business opportunities. It will no doubt help that the Biden administration’s plans to spend $2 trillion on renewable energy in the next 4 years look likely to be successful since his administration will control both houses. The Global Investor also addressed a tax fight with the Danish government, which is kind of weird as the it is a 50.1% owner of Ørsted. Whatever happens to a potential large tax bill, I agree with The Global Investor that Ørsted will address the loophole that the government has used to try out for a large tax benefit, which Ørsted is contesting.

Here I address two additional issues that are likely to be major positives for the Ørsted share price in the longer term.

Ørsted in Asia

Asia is evolving rapidly and energy is a big deal. Until very recently the IEA indicated that South East Asia is where oil and gas demand is going to skyrocket. This was also suggested to be the case for China, India, Japan and Taiwan.

Today the situation is changing rapidly and the rapid rise of renewables is being widely discussed. Offshore wind has a big place in these discussions.

In my August article I referred to Ørsted expanding its business horizons beyond Europe and the US, and I gave as an example a major offshore wind project in Taiwan which was the world’s largest corporate renewables deal involving a 20 year Power Purchase Agreement. Ørsted is having early success in cutting deals and getting strong support from the Taiwanese investment community. For example Ørsted recently successfully issued ~$0.5 billion green bonds debt financing to finance its investment in Taiwanese offshore wind projects.

A key feature of doing business in Asia is successful partnering with government and local industry. The Taiwanese projects currently underway involve ~1.9 GW of offshore wind. Ørsted has similar plans for 1.6 GW offshore wind in South Korea. Ørsted has done the hard work of building relationships with the South Korean government and key South Korean industry players. This includes partnering with South Korean companies including POSCO Steel, CS Wind, LS Cable, Hyosung, Samkang M&T, Hyundai ESI and EEW Korea.

Japan is another country where Ørsted is doing the critical business development work that pays off in the long term in Asia. In early 2020 Ørsted and TEPCO, Japan’s largest power company, announced formation of a JV company “Chosi Offshore Wind Farm KK” to work jointly on Japan’s Round 1 offshore wind auction.

While it takes time to build these kinds of relationships, the benefits are long term and are especially important in a part of the world where massive offshore wind expansion is clearly beginning to happen. Ørsted has country offices in Japan and Taiwan.

Ørsted and participation in the hydrogen economy

While I am sceptical about extravagant claims about the emergence of the “hydrogen economy” (and I will write about this soon), it is becoming clear that the traditional way that hydrogen is manufactured using gas will not be a part of a clean hydrogen economy. So a source of abundant cheap renewable power is a prerequisite for manufacturing hydrogen by electrolysis.

It is a “no brainer” that Ørsted would be interested in being a party to major hydrogen initiatives as it will be a significant supplier of the power and will probably not bear the major risk involved with success or not of hydrogen.

Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Given its position it isn’t surprising that Ørsted is prominent in the hydrogen story.

Nevertheless Ørsted is entering the hydrogen story cautiously. It recently announced formation of a renewable hydrogen partnership (via a letter of intent) in Germany with BP (NYSE:BP). It will supply the wind power and help fund a pilot electrolyzer to manufacture hydrogen to replace a small proportion of hydrogen manufactured in a traditional gas to hydrogen facility.

A more speculative project involves Ørsted working with various Danish transport companies to pilot hydrogen use for land, sea and air transport.

Conclusion

I’ve indicated in my introduction that I’ve been a fan of Ørsted for some time. Here I’ve explored Ørsted’s engagement in Asia on major offshore wind projects that involves a long incubation period, but with very big upside. I also address what Ørsted is doing in relation to development of a green hydrogen industry. These activities will take a while to become important for Ørsted’s bottom line, but they are crucial if you are a long term investor thinking about how the offshore wind industry is going to evolve and how Ørsted might benefit.

In my view the offshore wind industry has a very long way to run and Ørsted is likely to continue to be a major player in an industry that has high barriers to entry. The recent share price pullback has convinced me that this is an opportune time to invest in Ørsted. Of course I could be wrong, and patient investors will find an even more attractive entry price if the decline of recent days continues. Whatever, I doubt that in the future I’ll regret having bought Ørsted at $63.48.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do pay close attention to the massive changes happening in energy and transport as everything gets electrified. If my comments on Ørsted help shape your views about an investment in the company or indeed the offshore wind industry more broadly, please consider following me.

This article was written by

Keith Williams profile picture
Keith Williams
7.29K Followers
Keith began his career as a research scientist (developmental biology, biochemistry, molecular biology) at the Australian National University, University of Oxford (UK), the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry (Munich, Germany) and finally Macquarie University (Sydney) where he held a Chair in Biology and established the Centre for Analytical Biotechnology. Pioneering the area of proteomics (with Marc Wilkins in his group coining the term), Keith established the world’s first government-funded Major National Proteomics Facility (Australian Proteome Analysis Facility) which was involved with industrialising protein science. Keith left academe with his team to found Proteome Systems Ltd in 1999 to commercialise proteomics. The company had a strong focus on intellectual property, engineering/technology and bioinformatics. As CEO he led the company to ASX listing in 2004. Since 2005 Keith has been involved in new business development in biotech, e-health and other emerging technologies. Keith sees climate change and sustainable development as a major issue for humankind and also a major business disruptor/risk and opportunity. Keith holds a Bachelor Agr Science from the University of Melbourne and a PhD from the Australian National University. He is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences & Engineering and received an AM (Member of the Order of Australia) for services to the Biotechnology Industry. He has received various industry awards including an Innovation Hero Medal from the Warren Centre for Advanced Engineering. With 300 scientific papers and many patents written, Keith has a clear view of innovation in the Biotechnology and Climate/Renewable Energy space. He is not a financial advisor but his perspective adds relevance to decision-making concerning feasibility and investment in technology innovation.
Follow

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNNGY, VWDRY, RWEOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

34 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.