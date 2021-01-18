Source : Ørsted Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Investors following my articles will be aware that I see offshore wind as a major growth area that has high barriers to entry. I’ve written previously about Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) (OTCPK:DOGEF) in 2017 and August of last year, but I hesitated investing, not for any good reason. To gain exposure to offshore wind I’ve invested in Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) and recently RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:RWEOY). Both of these investments are producing good results with Vestas shares up 340% since I invested two years ago and RWEOY up 11% since my recent investment. Meanwhile Ørsted has been on a solid growth path, up 86% year on year. Over recent days the Ørsted share price has fallen by 15% to open up a potential buy opportunity. Here I update my views on Ørsted, noting an excellent review by The Global Investor today.

The Global Investor covered a lot of bases needed to understand the case for investment in Ørsted, with a heavy emphasis on its US and European business opportunities. It will no doubt help that the Biden administration’s plans to spend $2 trillion on renewable energy in the next 4 years look likely to be successful since his administration will control both houses. The Global Investor also addressed a tax fight with the Danish government, which is kind of weird as the it is a 50.1% owner of Ørsted. Whatever happens to a potential large tax bill, I agree with The Global Investor that Ørsted will address the loophole that the government has used to try out for a large tax benefit, which Ørsted is contesting.

Here I address two additional issues that are likely to be major positives for the Ørsted share price in the longer term.

Ørsted in Asia

Asia is evolving rapidly and energy is a big deal. Until very recently the IEA indicated that South East Asia is where oil and gas demand is going to skyrocket. This was also suggested to be the case for China, India, Japan and Taiwan.

Today the situation is changing rapidly and the rapid rise of renewables is being widely discussed. Offshore wind has a big place in these discussions.

In my August article I referred to Ørsted expanding its business horizons beyond Europe and the US, and I gave as an example a major offshore wind project in Taiwan which was the world’s largest corporate renewables deal involving a 20 year Power Purchase Agreement. Ørsted is having early success in cutting deals and getting strong support from the Taiwanese investment community. For example Ørsted recently successfully issued ~$0.5 billion green bonds debt financing to finance its investment in Taiwanese offshore wind projects.

A key feature of doing business in Asia is successful partnering with government and local industry. The Taiwanese projects currently underway involve ~1.9 GW of offshore wind. Ørsted has similar plans for 1.6 GW offshore wind in South Korea. Ørsted has done the hard work of building relationships with the South Korean government and key South Korean industry players. This includes partnering with South Korean companies including POSCO Steel, CS Wind, LS Cable, Hyosung, Samkang M&T, Hyundai ESI and EEW Korea.

Japan is another country where Ørsted is doing the critical business development work that pays off in the long term in Asia. In early 2020 Ørsted and TEPCO, Japan’s largest power company, announced formation of a JV company “Chosi Offshore Wind Farm KK” to work jointly on Japan’s Round 1 offshore wind auction.

While it takes time to build these kinds of relationships, the benefits are long term and are especially important in a part of the world where massive offshore wind expansion is clearly beginning to happen. Ørsted has country offices in Japan and Taiwan.

Ørsted and participation in the hydrogen economy

While I am sceptical about extravagant claims about the emergence of the “hydrogen economy” (and I will write about this soon), it is becoming clear that the traditional way that hydrogen is manufactured using gas will not be a part of a clean hydrogen economy. So a source of abundant cheap renewable power is a prerequisite for manufacturing hydrogen by electrolysis.

It is a “no brainer” that Ørsted would be interested in being a party to major hydrogen initiatives as it will be a significant supplier of the power and will probably not bear the major risk involved with success or not of hydrogen.

Ørsted ranks #1 in Corporate Knights' 2020 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Given its position it isn’t surprising that Ørsted is prominent in the hydrogen story.

Nevertheless Ørsted is entering the hydrogen story cautiously. It recently announced formation of a renewable hydrogen partnership (via a letter of intent) in Germany with BP (NYSE:BP). It will supply the wind power and help fund a pilot electrolyzer to manufacture hydrogen to replace a small proportion of hydrogen manufactured in a traditional gas to hydrogen facility.

A more speculative project involves Ørsted working with various Danish transport companies to pilot hydrogen use for land, sea and air transport.

Conclusion

I’ve indicated in my introduction that I’ve been a fan of Ørsted for some time. Here I’ve explored Ørsted’s engagement in Asia on major offshore wind projects that involves a long incubation period, but with very big upside. I also address what Ørsted is doing in relation to development of a green hydrogen industry. These activities will take a while to become important for Ørsted’s bottom line, but they are crucial if you are a long term investor thinking about how the offshore wind industry is going to evolve and how Ørsted might benefit.

In my view the offshore wind industry has a very long way to run and Ørsted is likely to continue to be a major player in an industry that has high barriers to entry. The recent share price pullback has convinced me that this is an opportune time to invest in Ørsted. Of course I could be wrong, and patient investors will find an even more attractive entry price if the decline of recent days continues. Whatever, I doubt that in the future I’ll regret having bought Ørsted at $63.48.

I am not a financial advisor, but I do pay close attention to the massive changes happening in energy and transport as everything gets electrified. If my comments on Ørsted help shape your views about an investment in the company or indeed the offshore wind industry more broadly, please consider following me.