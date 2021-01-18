Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating on Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Raymond James Financial faces certain challenges. Raymond James Financial's net income fell by -21% YoY in 4Q FY 2020, which was mainly attributable to lower interest rates and higher loan loss provisions. Separately, it is getting more difficult to recruit financial advisors for the private wealth management business, with competitors more willingly to offer higher compensation to attract financial advisors from other firms.

On the flip side, higher-than-expected share buybacks and value-accretive M&A deals backed by the company's strong financial position are potential re-rating catalysts for the stock.

Taking into consideration the above-mentioned factors, I assign a Neutral rating to Raymond James Financial.

Company Description

Started in 1962 and listed since 1983, Raymond James Financial refers to itself as "a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services" in its press releases. As of November 30, 2020, Raymond James Financial had $993.3 billion in client assets under administration, and $21.6 billion of net loans with its banking business Raymond James Bank.

Raymond James Financial derived 67% of its FY 2020 (YE September) net revenues from its Private Client Group business segment (wealth management business). The company's Asset Management, Capital Markets, Raymond James Bank business segments contributed the remaining 9%, 15%, and 9% of its net revenues in the most recent fiscal year, respectively. In terms of geographical market exposure, Raymond James Financial generated 93%, 5% and 2% of its net revenues in FY 2020 from the company's U.S., Canada and Europe markets, respectively.

Banking Business Hurt By Lower Interest Rates And Higher Loan Loss Provisions

Raymond James Financial announced the company's 4Q FY 2020 (YE September) financial results on October 28, 2020, and its overall financial performance in the last quarter of fiscal 2020 was relatively good. The company's net revenues grew by +13% QoQ and +3% YoY to $2.08 billion in 4Q FY 2020, which was a new record high.

The company's net income increased by +22% QoQ to $209 million in 4Q FY 2020, but this represented a -21% YoY decline as compared to its net profit of $172 million in 3Q FY 2020. The weakness associated with the company's banking business, or Raymond James Bank, was the key reason for Raymond James Financial's YoY earnings drop in the most recent quarter. More specifically, Raymond James Financial highlighted in the company's 4Q FY 2020 press release that "a higher bank loan loss provision and the negative impact of lower short-term interest rates" hurt its bottom line.

Raymond James Financial's net interest margin narrowed by -0.20 percentage points QoQ and -1.21 percentage points YoY to 2.09% in 4Q FY 2020. At the company's FY 2020 earnings call on October 29, 2020, Raymond James Financial guided for a relatively stable full-year fiscal 2021 net interest margin of "around 2%", noting that "if LIBOR rates have bottomed, going forward, the bank's NIM (Net Interest Margin) should really be impacted more by asset mix and market spreads."

Separately, the company's allowance of loan losses surged +62% YoY from $218 million in 4Q FY 2019 to $354 million in 4Q FY 2020 in absolute terms. As a percentage of total loans held for investment, Raymond James Financial's proportion of allowance of loan losses increased from 1.04% in 4Q FY 2019 to 1.65% in 4Q FY 2020. Raymond James Financial explained the reason for the higher loan loss provisions in 4Q FY 2020 at its recent FY 2020 results briefing, mentioning that the company "still wanted to be prudent in adding to our reserves", taking into account "the high degree of market uncertainty."

If short-term interest rates remain low for an extended period of time and the economic recovery is slower than expected, Raymond James Financial's earnings for the banking business could continue to be depressed.

Spotlight On Recruiting For The Wealth Management Business

As highlighted above, the Private Client Group business segment or the wealth management business contributed approximately two-thirds of Raymond James Financial's FY 2020 net revenues. A key performance indicator for wealth management businesses has been changes in the number of financial advisors, which is a measurement of the success of recruiting efforts.

The number of financial advisors for Raymond James Financial's Private Client Group business segment increased by +84 QoQ and +228 YoY to 8,239 as of end-FY 2020, which happens to be a new record high. In the company's FY 2020 results press release, Raymond James Financial emphasized that "financial advisor recruiting activity remains robust." But not everything is as good as what it looks on paper.

In December 2017, CNBC reported that "Morgan Stanley (MS) and UBS (UBS) have dropped out of the protocol for broker recruiting", which is referred to "an agreement between financial firms that sets a standard for how much client information a financial advisor can take when switching firms." This makes it more challenging for wealth management companies like Raymond James Financial to hire financial advisors from Morgan Stanley or UBS, as the chance of lawsuits associated with recruiting financial advisors from companies not part of the protocol for broker recruiting is much higher.

Furthermore, there are signs that industry players are more willingly to offer higher compensation to compete for talent i.e. attract financial advisors from other firms. At the company's recent FY 2020 results briefing in end-October 2020, Raymond James Financial highlighted that "in this last quarter or two, people have really kind of been more aggressive in what they're willing to pay", and it acknowledged that "we get outbid sometimes."

All Eyes On Strong Financial Position And Capital Allocation

Raymond James Financial made special mention of the fact that the company has "cash at the parent of more than $2 billion, a total capital ratio of 25.4% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 14.2%" at its FY 2020 earnings call on October 29, 2020.

The company's strong financial position suggests that there could be re-rating catalysts for the stock with respect to capital allocation initiatives.

One potential catalyst is higher-than-expected share buybacks. Raymond James Financial highlighted at its recent FY 2020 results briefing that the company will "continue share repurchases of at least $50 million per quarter to offset share-based compensation dilution in fiscal 2021." More importantly, the company noted that "we will certainly consider doing more buybacks during the year as well as appropriate" and "when the economic outlook is clear."

Another potential catalyst is value-accretive M&A deals. Raymond James Financial is interested in M&A opportunities associated with its Private Client Group and Asset Management businesses. It is reassuring that Raymond James Financial has emphasized that "we aren't looking at deals for size" but transactions which "actually improve our businesses and strategically will have a long-term impact."

In December 2020, Raymond James Financial announced two proposed acquisitions. The first is the planned acquisition of NWPS Holdings, Inc., referred to as "an independent provider of retirement plan administration, consulting, actuarial and administration services based in Seattle" in the company's December 10, 2020 media release. The second transaction in the pipeline is a deal to buy Financo, which Raymond James Financial calls "a boutique investment bank focused on the consumer sector" in its December 17, 2020 press release.

Valuation

Raymond James Financial trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 14.9 times and 13.3 times, respectively based on its share price of $102.94 as of January 15, 2021. As a comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 13.1 times and 13.5 times, respectively.

The stock is valued by the market at 1.98 times trailing P/B, versus its five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 1.92 times and 1.86 times, respectively.

Raymond James Financial offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively.

Sell-side analysts see Raymond James Financial delivering ROEs of 13.4% and 13.8% for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively.

As per the peer valuation comparison table, Raymond James Financial offers the highest forward dividend yield and forward ROEs among its peers, while its forward P/E and trailing P/B valuations are right in the middle of the pack.

Raymond James Financial's valuations are relatively attractive, but there are challenges for the company such as low short-term interest rates and challenges associated with hiring new financial advisors as mentioned earlier.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Raymond James Financial

Stock Trailing P/B Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Forward Two-Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward Two-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Forward Two-Year ROE The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 2.96 25.5 24.5 1.3% 1.3% 10.0% 9.9% Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 1.60 14.3 12.7 1.2% 1.2% 10.7% 11.3%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Raymond James Financial are short-term interest rates remaining low for a longer-than-expected period of time, a slower-than-expected pace of economic recovery, a smaller-than-expected growth in the number of financial advisors for the Private Client Group business, lower-than-expected capital returned to shareholders, and overpaying for acquisition targets.