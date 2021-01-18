Company Description

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) franchises and operates McDonald’s restaurants. At the end of 2019, there were 38,695 restaurants across 119 countries. Approximately 93% of the restaurants were franchised.

McDonald’s is principally a franchisor of quick service restaurants (QSR) with the company providing brand marketing, a restaurant operating system, and financial support for its partners. The company also directly owns and operates restaurants, which enables it to develop and test new products, improve operating systems, and trial new marketing concepts before deploying them to its franchisees.

The first McDonald’s restaurant opened in the 1940s and the franchise model was started in the 1950s. The founding McDonald’s brothers were bought out in the early 1960s by Ray Kroc and the company went public in 1965.

The company generates revenues from operating its own restaurants and from fees applied to franchisees.

The company has two reportable operating segments (company operated restaurant revenues and Franchise revenues) and provides a modified operating margin before the allocation of selling, general and administrative expenses for each segment:

Source: Author’s compilation using data from McDonald’s 10-K

Business Overview

McDonald’s has three models for the ownership and operations of its franchised restaurants:

Conventional franchise where the company owns or secures a long-term lease on the land and building for the restaurant. The franchisee then pays for the equipment, signs, seating, and décor. Franchisees also have a responsibility to reinvest back into the location to maintain and improve the customer offering. McDonald's may also co-invest with the franchisee for specific initiatives. The franchisee generally gains a long-term operating lease and in return pays rent and royalties to McDonald’s based upon a percentage of sales (with a minimum payment specified). There is generally a one-off signing fee payable at the commencement of a new agreement. Developmental License franchise where the licensee is responsible for operating and managing the business as well as providing all the required capital (including the real estate). Under this arrangement, McDonald’s generally does not invest any capital and receives a royalty based on a percentage of sales. There is generally a one-off signing fee payable at the commencement of a new agreement. Affiliate franchise, which is the same as a Developmental License except that McDonald’s will have an equity investment in the ownership of the franchise. This type of arrangement is used in some foreign markets (primarily Japan and China).

For strategic reasons McDonald’s owns and operates restaurants, but it can be seen from the following chart that these numbers are declining, and the franchise model is clearly their preferred route to market:

Source: Author’s compilation using McDonald’s 10-K filings

The proportion of company owned restaurants has declined from 26% in 2006 to just under 7% by the end of 2019. Another take-away from the chart is the relatively low growth rate in restaurant numbers that has been occurring for many years. This indicates to me that the market is relatively mature.

One of the key differences between McDonald’s and its competitors is that McDonald’s owns most of its land and buildings (it even owns much of the land operated by the franchises). At the end of 2019, the company owned 55% of its operating sites and 80% of the buildings. This business model is relatively capital intensive.

Addressable Market

McDonald’s defines its market as the Informal Eating Out (IEO) sector. This sector comprises limited-service restaurants (which combines quick-service eating establishments and 100% take away / home delivery providers), street stalls or kiosks, cafés, specialist coffee shops, self-service cafeterias, and juice/smoothie bars.

In 2018, Euromonitor International estimated that the global Informal Eating Out sector was composed of approximately 20 million outlets and generated an annual sales turnover of $1,200B.

McDonald’s provides an update of this information every 2 years in its 10-K filing and I have used this information to develop a time-series of its global market-share since 2008:

Source: Author’s compilation using data from McDonald’s 10-K filings

Note that this data is based on “system” revenues. I have assumed that there is a linear relationship between the biennial data points supplied by McDonald’s and I used this to estimate the market size for the years where McDonald's has not updated the information.

The key takeaways from the chart are:

The market is mature and has shown almost no growth since 2012.

McDonald’s current global market-share is almost back to historically high levels (just over 8%).

McDonald’s has been incrementally gaining share since 2015.

I estimate that McDonald’s is the global leader in this IEO sector and has almost twice the system sales of its nearest competitor Yum! Brands (YUM).

Sector Leadership

Why have I chosen McDonald’s? I want exposure to this sector because of its reliable cash flows, but I also want to make sure that I am holding the financially strongest companies in my portfolio.

I generally screen a sector by its return on invested capital and eliminate those companies which clearly make returns lower than their cost of capital. The QSR sector is characterized by large share buybacks, consequently, many companies have negative equity balances. This tends to make the return on invested capital metric less reliable over the short term.

My replacement metric is long term Free Cash Flow to Capital divided by Sales. I want to focus on those companies that generate high free cash flow ratios. After reviewing the 10-K filings for the last 10 years from my target companies, I calculated the following metrics by summing the last 10 years of reported data for:

Sales revenues from the Income Statements (which I call Sales).

Net operating cash flows from the Cash Flow Statements (which I call Op Cash).

Net property, plant, equipment, and acquisition cash flows from the Cash Flow Statements (which I call Reinvest).

I calculated the Free Cash Flow to Sales by subtracting Op Cash from Reinvest.

The data is summarized in the table below:

Source: Author’s compilation using company 10-K filings

We can see that McDonald’s and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) have had superior cash generating business models over the last 10 years. Obviously, this is not a guarantee of future performance, but I think that this is a reasonably quick method to identify high and low cash generating businesses.

It is for this reason that I chose McDonald’s to value, but there is only a marginal difference to Restaurant Brands International (which is probably also worth having a deeper look at – but not in this report).

McDonald’s Strategy

McDonald’s has recently announced a strategic update (November 2020). The previous strategy, announced in 2017, called the Velocity Growth Plan has been now been rebadged as Accelerating the Arches.

The 2017 plan was built on 3 pillars as shown on the following graphic:

Source: McDonald’s 2018 Proxy Statement

Aligned to the plan, the company identified 3 growth accelerators, which are designed to increase customer satisfaction:

Source: McDonald’s 2018 Proxy Statement

The Velocity Growth Plan has been well executed. At the end of 2019, the company claimed that 70% of its US restaurants had been converted to the Experience of the Future (EOTF) format and the conversions were expected to be globalized over the next year or two (this was a pre-COVID commitment).

The EOTF format has been instrumental in helping the company to be able to quickly rework its restaurants and adapt to the demands of the COVID-19 environment. The COVID-19 operating restrictions have placed considerable emphasis on a “contactless” customer experience such as drive through and delivery.

McDonald’s has been highly active with the digital component of its strategy and has supported it through the acquisition of key technology providers. This has resulted in noticeable improvements in order automation, payments, and drive through efficiency.

At the end of 2019, approximately 25,000 sites offered 3rd party delivery options. Evidently, restaurants with delivery capability are reporting significant incremental sales growth and total system delivery sales are now above $4,000M per year.

It is evident that since this strategy has been deployed McDonald’s has seen a re-invigoration of growth in system sales as shown in the following chart:

Source: Author’s compilation using data from McDonald’s 10-K filings

On balance, this strategy appears to have been successful in contributing to the growth in system sales and gains in market share within a mature market.

McDonald’s has recently confirmed that they will continue to focus on:

Maximizing its marketing investment.

A commitment to the core menu offering of burgers, chicken, and coffee.

Continued improvement on digital, delivery, and drive through.

My assessment is that this announcement was essentially a minor update to the 2017 strategy, which appears to have been extraordinarily successful to date and I see no reason why the benefits of the strategy will not continue over the next few years.

McDonald’s Historical Financial Performance

McDonald’s consolidated historical revenues and adjusted operating margins are shown in the chart below:

Source: Author’s compilation using McDonald’s 10-K filings

It should be noted that I have made an adjustment to McDonald’s reported Operating Income.

Prior to 2019, I treated operating leases as debt and made the corresponding adjustments to the Income statement (this adjustment is now part of the Accounting Standards). This has resulted in an increase in operating margin.

The changing mix between company stores and franchised stores has resulted in a decline in reported revenues. This trend commenced in 2013. The loss in revenue has been more than made up for by the significant increase in aggregate operating margin.

If we look more closely at the reported operating margins coming from owned restaurants and franchised restaurants, we can see that the margins for each segment have been relatively flat for some time:

Source: Author’s compilation using McDonald’s 10-K filings

It should be noted that the restaurant margins exclude contributions to depreciation / amortization and selling, general and administrative expenses.

This indicates that to date, there have been limited gains from operating leverage at the restaurant level and we need to search further in order to identify whether there are any underlying changes.

If we look at how much revenue McDonald’s is generating from every dollar of franchise-system sales, we gain additional insights:

Source: Author’s compilation using data from McDonald’s 10-K filings

The data indicates that since 2008 McDonald’s has been able to progressively increase its franchise fees as a percentage of franchised restaurant’s sales. The ratio has increased by over 200 basis points.

If McDonald’s franchise fee per dollar of franchise revenue is increasing, but its franchise margin is flat this would indicate that more of the fee is being competed away.

McDonald’s has gained some operating leverage from its S, G & A expense. Since 2006 the ratio of S, G & A expense to reported sales revenues has declined from 4.0% to 2.2% - this has been a minor contributor to the overall increase in operating margin.

McDonald’s Moat

My moat assessment for McDonald’s is shown in the following table:

Source: Author’s compilation

The sources of strength in McDonald’s moat are:

its excellent brand which is well respected by its customer base.

the cost advantage it gains from its suppliers by virtue of its scale.

Compared to its competitors I believe that McDonald’s moat may be relatively narrow but it is quite deep. This is supported by the company’s return on invested capital (ROIC), which is shown in the chart below:

Author’s compilation using data from McDonald’s 10-K filings

The chart shows a cyclical ROIC pattern but more importantly, since the implementation of the Velocity Growth Plan, there has been a progressive increase in ROIC.

Although care must be used in assessing the ROIC in this sector due to the number of companies, which have negative book equity (because of share buybacks), I estimate that McDonald’s ROIC is currently in the highest 90th percentile of the globally listed Restaurant sector (the data was sourced from a screen that I performed on Guru Focus). It is for this reason that I conclude McDonald’s moat is narrow but quite deep.

Recent Events

McDonald’s has been negatively impacted by COVID-19. The global restrictions to “normal” community activities, which took place during the 2nd quarter caused McDonald’s revenues to decline by 30% year on year. By the 3rd quarter, sales were close to returning to prior year levels as more communities return to "normal".

The year-to-date impact is that sales revenues are 13% lower than 2019 and operating margins are almost 5% lower. Not a complete disaster but a set-back nevertheless.

Recent Share Price Action

Although McDonald’s share price has increased approximately 56% since the March low – it has significantly underperformed the S&P500 index.

Historical Returns

The data from Morningstar shows that McDonald’s total shareholder returns have ebbed and flowed relative to the S&P500 index. Over the last 5 years ,McDonald's has outperformed, but if you have held the stock for between 5 to 10 years then the stock has under-performed.

Key Risks Facing McDonald’s

The Restaurant sector has relatively low barriers to entry and much of the competition is focused on price and convenience. McDonald’s has high operating margins and a strong balance sheet which provides it with some strength in dealing with any competitive pressures that may come.

The major risks for this business are predominantly macro-economic. The sector is cyclical and dependent on the health of the economy (particularly the level of unemployment). People do not tend to eat out as much if they are underemployed and have limited discretionary cash.

McDonald's has a large international presence and more than 60% of its revenues are generated outside of the US. This means that the company is also subject to the vagaries of the international macro environment and the impact of exchange rates when international profits are converted back to US dollars.

McDonald’s has a stronger balance sheet than most of its competitors, but I am growing concerned about the increasing level of leverage. An analysis of McDonald’s debt situation is not straight-forward because of the negative equity on its balance sheet. This issue also needs to be considered in context with the Restaurant sector, which is a heavy user of leverage particularly because of the high usage of operating leases. I estimate that the median debt to market equity ratio for the global sector is around 37% (at the end of 2019 McDonald’s ratio was 32%).

The following chart shows the shift in the mix of debt over time:

Source: Author’s compilation using data from McDonald’s 10-k filings

The value of operating leases has been relatively steady for many years and the debt to market equity ratio has also been reasonably steady. This indicates that McDonald’s has grown its borrowings in line with the market value of its equity.

The key risk here relates to the market value of McDonald’s equity. If the value dropped significantly, for a sustained period of time, this would cause the debt ratio to become uncomfortably high. If cash flows were also impacted this would put a clamp on the company’s ability to raise more debt.

Why is this a potential problem? Well, it relates to how McDonald’s returns cash to shareholders. The following table summarizes the cash flows over the last 10 years:

Source: Author’s compilation using data from McDonald’s 10-k filings

McDonald’s operations have generated $49,500M in free cash flow after reinvestment. They have also taken on $24,854M of additional debt.

This means that there has been $74,354M available to deploy back to shareholders. To this end, McDonald’s paid out $30,461M in dividends and spent $45,794M buying back shares.

The dividend is safe because it is easily covered by the free cash flow (McDonald’s has progressively increased its dividend over many years), but I suspect that the amount of share buybacks will need to be scaled back over time. This may have ramifications for the share price in the near term.

My Investment Thesis for McDonald’s

At the time of writing this report, the consensus revenue forecast for 2020 was 8% lower than 2019 actuals and it is projected that 2021 revenues will increase by nearly 14% over 2020. Similarly, 2020 full year operating margins are expected to be around 39% (down from 42% in 2019).

McDonald’s will continue to shrink its company-owned store base, but the rate of decline is slowing. In 2020, the number of company-owned restaurants has increased by almost 1%. There are strategic reasons to own stores, but over time, I expect that the number will continue to gradually decline.

The sector will continue to consolidate as the larger players continue to squeeze out the smaller operators in this highly fragmented market. The strategy of focusing on the core menu with an emphasis on enhancing the customer experience through digitization will continue to drive McDonald's revenue growth above the sector growth rate once the impacts of COVID-19 are “washed” through. I expect that McDonald's system revenue growth of just under mid-single digits for 5 years after revenues normalize is possible.

McDonald’s operating margins have grown dramatically as the balance between company-owned stores and franchised stores has shifted. Now that most of this mix change has taken place, there will be no major shifts in operating margins in the future. Some additional leverage may come from keeping the S, G & A to sales ratio constant but the impacts will be relatively minor. Competition will prevent prices being adjusted above inflation. This should result in adjusted operating margins being in the mid-40s.

McDonald’s investment model is not typical in the restaurant sector. The company owns quite a reasonable proportion of the land and buildings occupied by itself and many of its franchisees. This means that McDonald’s has quite a low sales to invested capital ratio (I estimate that it is in the lowest decile of the sector). I do not see this changing over time unless there is a major change in capital strategy.

The potential for the land and buildings to be spun off into a separate entity has not been considered in this valuation, but it may be a longer-term value creation opportunity at some point in the future.

I do not believe that McDonald’s will make any competitive brand acquisitions into the future and will remain a single brand company.

Valuation Assumptions

In summary, this should enable McDonald’s to achieve:

Consensus revenues for 2020 and 2021.

Revenues will then grow at 4 ± 2% for the period 2022 to 2026 and then decline to GDP (1%) at the end of year 10.

Adjusted Operating Margins (which have been adjusted for the impact of operating lease expenses) will increase to 45 ± 3%) into perpetuity.

Capital productivity (as represented by Δ Sales / Net Capital) will remain at current levels of 0.6 ± 0.1.

The current Return on Invested Operating Capital (around 19%) will decline over time before settling at 10 ± 1% in perpetuity which reflects the enduring moat around the business model.

I have used the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) to estimate the current cost of capital to be 5.1% and I expect that the mature cost of capital will be 5.5 ± 0.25% (I estimate this is currently between the 25 th percentile and the median for all US companies and reflects the low uncertainty associated with McDonald’s future revenues).

percentile and the median for all US companies and reflects the low uncertainty associated with McDonald’s future revenues). I have valued the Management Options at $1,131M using a Black-Scholes model.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

The DCF is relatively straight-forward. A Free Cash Flow to the Firm approach is used with a 3-stage model (high growth, declining growth, and maturity). The model only seeks to value the cash flows of the operating assets. The valuation has been performed in USD:

Source: Author’s model

The model estimates McDonald’s Enterprise Value is $182,662M and the Equity Value is $128,816M.

This equates to a mid-point value per share of around $173.

I also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation based on the stated range of inputs for the valuation. The output of the simulation was developed after 100,000 iterations.

The Monte Carlo simulation can be used to help us to understand the major sources of sensitivity in the valuation. The valuation distribution is heavily influenced by the estimate for sales growth over the next 5 years. This is the key value driver for McDonald’s.

The simulation indicates that at a discount rate of 5.5% – the valuation for McDonald’s is between $134 and $221 per share with a typical value around $173.

This would indicate that McDonald’s is currently priced towards the higher end of its valuation.

Final Recommendation

For each company that I value, I assess what role it could potentially play in my portfolio. The cornerstone of my portfolio is what I term “Tier 1” companies. These are the companies that I hold for the long term and where I invest most of my cash.

My high-level assessment for McDonald’s is:

Source: Author’s assessment

Although McDonald’s does not tick all of my boxes, it is an excellent company and at the right price would be a welcome addition to anyone’s portfolio.

As the company’s price is currently at the higher end of my fairly priced range, I think that the stock is a HOLD.

If there was a significant increase in McDonald’s price above $220 then I would recommend that investors consider trimming their holdings and reducing their exposure.

Conversely, I would recommend that the stock be purchased on any significant retracement at price over the coming months particularly if the price fell under $173.