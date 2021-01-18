MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) has an interesting early to mid stage gene therapy pipeline in a number of rare ocular diseases, and a partnership with Janssen (JNJ). The company has two platforms - a viral vector platform and a riboswitch-based regulate-able gene therapy platform. The first platform allows it to develop vehicles for its gene therapy. The second platform allows it to control the therapy with an on-off switch with small molecules.

The company’s pipeline looks like this:

Source

Below is data about the company’s various therapeutic targets:

Source

The company has clinical proof of concept data for all three therapeutic target areas.

The following is another helpful detail about the various FDA designations of its programs.

Source

The FDA seems to be pretty actively blessing the pipeline with a variety of designations that will come in handy as the pipeline matures.

X-linked RP program

The most advanced program of MGTX is the X-linked RP or RPGR program for its gene therapy called MGT009.

Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) is a group of inherited retinal diseases or IRDs that together constitute the most common genetic cause of blindness. X-linked RP or XLRP is the most severe form of RP and accounts for 10-15% of RP patients. It is caused by the mutation in the eye-specific form of the RPGR gene, called the RPGR open reading frame 15 (RPGR ORF15). Both rods and cones photoreceptors require RPGR ORF15 to function.

The disease progresses to loss of night vision, progressing into tunnel vision and complete loss of vision by the 4th decade of the patient’s life. 1 out of 40,000 people have the disease, and there are over 20,000 patients in the 7mm countries. There are no approved therapies for the indication. Given the disease burden that can cause blindness, the 7M markets could have a TAM of well over $1bn.

MGT009 has been developed to stabilize the gene sequence by selectively deleting in the highly repetitive purine-rich region of RPGR ORF15, which stabilizes the transgene while still resulting in expression of a functional protein with correct photoreceptor localization. The product is delivered using the AAV5 capsid vector which can effectively reach both rods and cones. In order to increase safety, a photoreceptor-specific promoter called human rhodopsin kinase promoter (hRKp) limits transgene expression to photoreceptor cells. The therapy is delivered through a single subretinal injection directly into the central retina.

The company currently has a phase 1/2 trial ongoing in adult and pediatric patients, which is expected to progress into a phase 3 trial called Lumeos. The phase 1/2 study is an open label multicenter study conducted across the US and UK, with upto 48 patients in a dose escalation study to be followed by a dose confirmation and then eventually a dose expansion cohort.

Primary endpoint is safety and tolerability however secondary endpoints will assess retinal sensitivity, visual function, functional vision and quality of life measurements. In 2020, MGTX announced six, nine, and 12-month results from the dose escalation phase of the trial, with data demonstrating statistically significant improvement in retinal sensitivity and vision-guided mobility. Vision improvements were sustained through 12 months after treatment. Two endpoints saw “meaningful” improvements that did not reach statistical significance; one did.

Meaningful improvement from baseline in retinal sensitivity across multiple metrics and modalities in low and intermediate dose cohorts

Meaningful improvement from baseline in vision-guided mobility in low and intermediate dose cohorts (mobility testing undertaken at 9-month timepoint)

Statistically significant improvements from baseline compared to untreated eyes in low and intermediate dose cohorts

Here’s how the stat sig data looked:

Source

Although the drug was generally well-tolerated, there were two adverse events. One, related to the surgical procedure and resolved quickly, was a retinal detachment; the other was panuveitis, an inflammation of all layers of the uvea.

Parkinson’s disease

This is the first program in their neurodegenerative pipeline, with a successful phase 2 study. The AAV-GAD therapy delivers the glutamic acid decarboxylase, or GAD, gene to the subthalamic nucleus in order to increase production of GABA, the primary inhibitory neurotransmitter in the human brain. This can resolve dysregulation of motor circuits, which will be useful because motor movement dysfunction is a primary symptom of advanced Parkinson’s Disease.

The funny thing with this program is, this was a program whose phase 1 actually began in 2005, and the phase 2 began in 2008 and ended, with data, in 2010. The company that did this pioneering study was called Neurologix. Just before it was to start a phase 3 trial, it went bankrupt. The probable reason this happened was because researchers were unable to figure out clinical efficacy from the hoard of data they collected - a detailed discussion can be found here. Then in 2018, a fresh new analysis of the old data was published by some of the same researchers, and there was new interest in the study. At some point in 2018, MGTX took over this program and began planning a phase 3 trial. As we can see from the official websites, though, there are no phase 3 trials as of now. So there’s not much benefit in discussing this program.

The final program of MGTX is in indications of the salivary glands, which completed a phase 1 trial. Data showed that the drug was safe and well tolerated, and early signs of efficacy saw 2 of 3 patients in each of the first three cohorts responding to the drug. There was a 60% to 540% increase in parotid flow in responding patients. 5 of 6 patients also reported subjective improvement in symptoms.

Financials

MGTX has a market cap of $710mn and a cash reserve of a mere $179mn, and they announced a secondary offering of $64mn in November. Here’s the ownership structure of the company:

Source

The data on key institutional holdings:

Source

And the list of insider transactions:

Source

The last list, especially, looks a little sad.

Per their 10-K, their IP moat looks like this:

As of December 31, 2019, we own, co-own, have an exclusive license or co-exclusive license under, or an exclusive option to license 88 United States and foreign issued or allowed patents and 244 patent applications, pending in the United States and internationally. We own six patent families relating to gene regulation platform technologies developed by us. The first patent family includes one granted patent in the United States...Patents issued from this family are expected to expire February 2, 2036

In Jan 2019, the company inked a deal with Janssen “to develop and commercialize gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), including MGTX's candidates for achromatopsia (partial or total absence of color vision) caused by mutations in genes CNGB3 or CNGA3 and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) (leads to blindness in men).” They got $100mn upfront, and up to $340M in milestones and untiered royalties of 20% on net sales of the CNGB3, CNGA3 and XLRP programs. Janssen will fund all clinical development and commercialization costs for these programs. This is their second deal after the 2018 deal on the Riboswitch platform.

Bottom line

MGTX is an ophthalmology company, and in that niche, it has positive early data. The salivary gland angle is also focused, with good early data. The Parkinson's angle is a distraction. PD is a huge market, and this small company may not have the bandwidth to do all these things together. They do not have the cash to go into a long phase 3 trial, which is what PD will need right now. So, I am happy to see they have put that in the backburner and are focusing more on the other two programs. I have no plans to buy into the story right now, but it could get interesting if the larger trials go well.