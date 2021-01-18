Introduction

The CD47 inhibitor space has become quite hot recently. The field reached a fever pitch when Gilead (GILD) bought Forty Seven in April of 2020 for $4.9 billion dollars, primarily because of their CD47 inhibitor. However, more than 10 different companies are pursuing the CD47 pathway in one form or another. Can Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) manage to carve out their own niche in this crowded space and avoid the pitfalls that have sunk some of their competitors? I believe that Trillium has a way of differentiating themselves from most of their competition and their current valuation makes a potential investment more palpable than their higher-priced rivals.

Recently, I wrote an article exploring the science and investment potential behind one of Trillium’s competitors, ALX Oncology. Whereas I was impressed by the science and the unique way ALX has approached CD47 inhibition, I felt that their current valuation was a bit high given their stage and what large pharma has valued other CD47 inhibitors. During my research into ALX’s competitors, I found Trillium’s pipeline and supporting data compelling. Before we look into Trillium’s financials, let us begin with an overview of CD47 and why so many companies are eager to get into the space.

CD47: Making Macrophages Hungry

The immune system is what keeps us safe from all manner of potential invaders. This finely tuned machine is made up of distinct cell types that work in unison to keep us healthy. One class of the immune system is known as the macrophage. These cells travel throughout the body looking to gobble up any ne’er-do-wells; whether they be viruses, bacteria, or even cancer cells.

One way that macrophages distinguish between what should and should not be eaten is the presence of a protein known as CD47. When macrophages encounter healthy tissue that expresses high levels of CD47, it triggers a receptor on the macrophage known as SIRPα that prevents the macrophage from eating the target (known as phagocytosis). This is a greatly simplified overview (which I’ll expand on later), but the main takeaway is that a strong determinant of macrophage function is whether or not it detects CD47 on its potential target.

Unfortunately, cancer has learned to avoid phagocytosis by expressing high levels of CD47, tricking the macrophage into thinking the tumor is actually normal, healthy tissue. Thereby by blocking the CD47 signal, macrophages can potentially detect and consume cancer cells. However, you might be wondering: wouldn’t this lead to potential toxicity as healthy tissue also expresses high levels of CD47? You would indeed be correct! Previous generation CD47 antibodies have had significant toxicity in the clinic. Antibodies not only bind and block the function of the target, but they also encourage macrophages to engulf and eat their targets. Antibodies can also promote other immune cells to attack and destroy the target via a process known as ADCC (Antibody-Dependent Cell Cytotoxicity) as well. The potential safety issues surrounding CD47 inhibition was particularly evident with a type of toxicity known as anemia (decrease in red blood cells). Red blood cells are readily phagocytized by macrophages after CD47 inhibition and early generation CD47 inhibitors caused significant anemia in patients. It is important to note that other immune cells such as platelets can be affected by this as well (for those who are wondering, yes platelets are considered immune cells).

Each company has their own strategy to avoid these toxicity issues. Gilead uses a unique dosing strategy to condition the patient before treatment. ALX designed their CD47 inhibitor to still block CD47, but no longer transmit additional phagocytosis signals by inhibiting that part of their antibody (reviewed in my ALX Oncology article). I-Mab selected an antibody that preferentially avoids binding to red blood cells. Trillium’s approach is slightly different than the rest.

Before I begin to explain Trillium’s drugs I need to first explain the basics of antibodies, which are used by their competitors. Antibodies work by recognizing specific parts of their target (such as a viral protein, cancer receptor, etc), which are known as antigens. When an antibody is stuck to its antigen, the binding can be incredibly tight. Antibodies also contain a domain that in essence alerts the macrophages to consume the target (known as the Fc domain). Since red blood cells express high levels of CD47, they are readily bound by the CD47 antibodies and are subsequently destroyed (resulting in anemia for the patient).

Trillium: Faking Out CD47

Trillium’s approach is different. Instead of using an antibody that binds to CD47, they created their own hybrid protein. They took CD47’s natural target (SIRPα) and stuck it to the Fc portion of antibodies that promote macrophage phagocytosis (Fig 1). Trillium has two lead candidates: one with a “strong” phagocytosis signal and one with a “moderate” signal.

Fig 1: Overview of the structure of Trillium’s lead candidates. Adapted from here.

It is important to note that SIRPα has much lower binding to CD47 than antibodies do. This is key to Trillium’s strategy for avoiding red blood cell destruction and patient anemia. In Fig 2, you can see that Trillium’s candidates exhibit nearly no (but still some) binding to red blood cells. However, this is still significantly less than other CD47 antibodies (including Gilead’s Magrolimab, also known as 5F9).

Fig 2: Comparison of red blood cell (RBC) binding by Trillium’s candidates vs other CD47 antibodies. Adapted from here.

Overview of TTI-621 and TTI-622 Side Effects vs Competitors

Though Trillium’s therapeutics have minimal binding to red blood cells, they still retain the ability to bind to platelets and other immune cells. Avoiding the blood toxicity pitfall has been the focus of both Trillium and their competitors. In the table below, I summarize the effect Trillium’s drugs and their competitors have had on patient’s blood cells in clinical trials.

Company (DRUG) Anemia Thrombocytopenia Neutropenia and/or Decreased White Blood Cells Trillium (TTI-621) 15% 30% 15% Trillium (TTI-622) 10% 15% 10% ALX (ALXO) (ALX148) 5% 5% 5% Gilead (GILD)(Magrolimab) 30% 15% 20% Surface (SURF) (SRF231) Unknown but dose-limiting Unknown but dose-limiting Unknown Arch (AO-176) Trial in progress Trial in progress Trial in progress OSE (OTC:ORPOF) (BI-765063) Trial in progress Trial in progress Trial in progress Waterstone Hanxbio (HX009) Trial in progress Trial in progress Trial in progress I-Mab (IMAB) (TJC4) 30% Unknown, not disclosed Unknown, not disclosed Innovent (OTCPK:IVBXF) (IBI-188) Trial in progress Trial in progress Trial in progress

Table I: Overview of companies with CD47 pathway inhibitors in clinical trials. Toxicity percentages reflect rough average across respective clinical trials.

Trillium’s toxicity profile falls right between the other agents in clinical trials. Not as bad as Gilead’s or I-Mab’s agents, but not as good as ALX’s therapy. You can also see differences in the toxicity between Trillium’s two candidates (remember TTI-621 has a stronger phagocytosis signal than TTI-662 which likely played a role in the increased side effects). Trillium’s strategy of hedging their bets could pay off. TTI-621 is less well tolerated, but increased phagocytosis could be beneficial in patients who can tolerate the side effects. TTI-622 appears to be well tolerated, but might be reserved for patients who cannot tolerate TTI-621. Both assets are still very early stage, but early efficacy signals point to potential powerful therapeutics.

Trillium is currently optimizing the dosing regimen for both TTI-621 and TTI-622 in a wide range of leukemias and lymphomas. While TTI-621 has encountered some dose-limiting toxicities, TTI-622 hasn’t hit that limit yet. However, what is most impressive to me is the early efficacy data. TTI-621 (Fig 3) and TTI-622 (Fig 4) alone were able to achieve an overall response rate (ORR) of 15-30%. This is very impressive to me. The patients enrolled in these trials are quite sick and most have received more than 3+ lines of therapies prior to enrollment. Moreover, these are results are from just treatment with TTI-621/622 alone. Monotherapy rarely works in cancer as the tumor is quite adapt at evading a single angle of attack, and most treatments today are done in combination with other therapies. Trillium is also studying TTI-622 in combination with other therapies in the same studies and I am very excited to see the data when it is released (should be 1H 2021). An important note is that these trials will be used to inform Trillium of what indication(S) they should pursue (and therefore potential market size). I’ll be keeping a close eye on whether there is significant efficacy differences between the different lymphomas and leukemias. Regardless, the strong initial efficacy with acceptable toxicity profile makes me bullish on the success of Trillium in lymphomas/leukemias, especially with potential combination treatments.

Fig 4: Overview of TTI-621’s response rate in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), and diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Adapted from here.

Fig 5: Overview of TTI-622’s response rate. Adapted from here.

Trillium is also looking to expand TTI-621/622 into solid tumors as well. CD47 have had it pretty rough in solid tumors, with little to no efficacy. The sole exception to this is ALX Oncology who saw a good response with their therapeutic combination (ALX is unique as they require combination therapy to be effective). Both ALX148 and TTI-621/622 are about half the size of their other competitors which could allow them to penetrate solid tumors more effectively. However, I have only seen very limited pre-clinical data with TTI-621/622 in solid tumors so I remain neutral until I can make a more informed opinion.

Financials and Outlook

Trillium has a strong cash balance. As of Sept 2020, Trillium has nearly $292 million in cash which will likely fund them for the next 1-2 years. This was raised in part due to a public offering in September 2020 that raised ~$150 million as well as an investment from Pfizer for an additional $25 million. Starting new clinical trials and expanding their current ones will increase the cash burn. I don’t expect any dilution events in the immediate future, but I wouldn’t be surprised by another public offering once Trillium’s current trials complete (with positive data to support) by the end of 2021.

After taking into account their cash reserves, the market is currently valuing Trillium’s pipeline at ~1.2 billion. The relative value of TTI-621 vs TTI-622 will depend on how their efficacy and toxicity profile compare and Trillium is hedging their bets in case one candidate has markedly better performance. Valuing early-stage assets like this can be difficult, but thankfully we have some benchmarks from Trillium’s competitors. The best-known deal was the acquisition of Forty Seven by Gilead in mid-2020 for $4.9 billion, primarily for Magrolimab. However, Magrolimab is much further along (Phase III) than Trillium’s candidates so it's not an accurate comparison. However, AbbVie recently acquired the rights to I-Mab’s CD47 inhibitor lemzoparlimab (I-Mab retains the rights within China). The deal involved a $200 million upfront payment with an additional $840 million to paid once other clinical and regulatory milestones are hit (there is an additional $1.74 billion in commercial milestones that I’m not including here). We have two distinct deals: (up to) $1.04 (~$2.8 including commercial milestones) billion for I-Mab’s CD47 inhibitor and Gilead’s whooping $4.9 billion purchase of Forty Seven. Trillium’s stage in development falls somewhere in between. Further along than I-Mab, but not nearly as advanced as Forty Seven’s was when Gilead acquired the company. We can also look at the valuation of Trillium’s competitors, namely ALX Oncology. While ALX’s candidate is a few steps ahead (demonstrated solid tumor efficacy, a bit better safety profile) the market is valuing ALX ~3x more than Trillium.

We can also attempt to derive a value based on the raw likelihood of approval and total market applicable to Trillium's pipeline. TTI-621/622 have each been tried primarily in lymphomas. While lymphomas contain a broad range of malignancies, the total world-wide market is expected to hit ~$20 billion by the late 2020's. Now oncology drugs have a dismal 5% chance going from Phase I to approval. So if we just value Trillium's pipeline based on the raw chance of getting approval with a broad lymphoma label, we are looking at a roughly $1 billion valuation, right where the market is now. However, since I believe Trillium's chance of approval is higher than the 5% average across the industry and therefore I would put a higher price on Trillium's pipeline than what the market has right now. Of course this valuation calculation is very rough and any change of label and clinical trial success would have a huge impact.

Trillium is also a great candidate for an acquisition (vs a licensing agreement like I-Mab). Their small pipeline and singular focus make it a great target for a larger pharma player looking to get into the CD47 business. Pfizer’s $25 million investment a few months ago could be interpreted as “testing the waters” and definitely as a sign that the international giant is interested in what Trillium has to offer. Whether or not Pfizer eventually makes an offer will remain to be seen, but solid Phase I results will definitely heat things up.

Risks and Conclusions

I honestly had a hard time figuring out whether to rate Trillium as bullish or neutral. Their monotherapy results are impressive, and their safety data appears to be better than the current CD47 leader magrolimab. However, these are only interim results from an early dose-escalation Phase I study and it will be important to see if these efficacy results are durable. Ultimately, I settled on “bullish” as monotherapy results, let alone complete responses, in a heavily pretreated patient population are hard to come by. In addition, their toxicity profile leaves room for combination treatments that could potentially improve the ORR. Hedging their bets with two candidates also decreases the risk in case one flops on efficacy and/or toxicity. In my article on ALX Oncology, I was impressed by the company’s approach, but I felt that market had already priced most of their success. Trillium is a bit behind ALX, but that comes with a nearly 3x discount on market cap. The CD47 inhibitor market has had an exciting year and Trillium’s relative price compared to their competition could provide an opportunity to capture some of the growth.