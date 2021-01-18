One of the biggest problems with the Federal Reserve’s incredibly low interest rate policy is that it has become very hard to generate income. This is a problem that retirees and others depending on their portfolios for income know all too well as the policy has pushed the yields of even traditional yield investments (such as utilities) down to levels that are far too low to provide a reasonable retirement income. Fortunately, there are some ways around this. One of the best ways is by investing in a closed-end fund as many of these funds still boast reasonably high yield. This is admittedly a somewhat overlooked asset class due largely to the fact that most investors are not very familiar with them. Closed-end funds are similar to mutual funds or exchange-traded funds except for that they trade publicly and have a fixed number of shares. They generally boast market-beating yields due to the fact that they pay out all of their income and capital gains to investors in the form of distributions. In this article, we will have a look at one such fund that may be attractive to income investors, the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF), and attempt to determine if it could be right for your portfolio.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has the stated objective of providing a high level of current income to its owners. This is not an unusual objective as closed-end funds do frequently have the goal of providing income to their owners. This is one thing that differentiates these funds from other types that are more interesting in tracking an index or generating capital gains. In order to achieve this objective, the fund invests primarily in preferred securities. This is a somewhat unique security that is something of a hybrid between debt and equity. I discussed these securities somewhat in a recent article. We do not often see these securities in conventional mutual funds, although there are a few exchange-traded funds that include them. They are much more common in the closed-end fund space though, given the focus that these funds have on income. Investors will likely want to keep in mind that banks and insurance companies are by far the most common issuers of preferred securities, although utilities, energy, and telecommunications companies have also been known to. Thus, investors in this will likely wind up with a great deal of exposure to the financial sector.

A look at the largest positions in the fund’s portfolio does indeed reveal exactly that. Here they are:

We can clearly see quite a few banks and insurance companies here, although there is much more diversity than I honestly expected. The S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index consists of 66.3% financial sector securities in comparison. This is something that may appeal to some investors though as financials have been one of the worst performing sectors in the face of the pandemic. This is mostly due to the large number of people out of work and unable to make payments on their outstanding debt as well as the risk that people will refinance their loans to ones with lower interest rates and thus reduce the income of financial firms. The worst does appear to be behind the sector though, and we have already begun to see it rebound. With that said though, most investors that are seeking income are fairly conservative and thus may very much appreciate the sector diversification that we see here.

Another nice thing that we see here is that the fund is not overly exposed to any single asset. As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, I do not like to see any single position account for more than 5% of the fund’s portfolio. This is because this is approximately the level at which that asset begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any asset possesses that is independent of the market risk. This is the risk that some event will occur that causes the price of that asset to decline when the market as a whole does not. If such an event occurs, then that asset could end up dragging the entire fund down with it if it accounts for too much of the portfolio. That is not really a risk here, as we can clearly see since there is no single asset to which the fund has an outsized level of exposure, which should give some comfort to investors.

Another thing that differentiates closed-end funds from other funds is the use of leverage to boost returns. The Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund is no exception to this as the fund borrows money to buy preferred stock. As long as the yield on the preferreds is higher than the interest rate on the debt, then this strategy works well to boost the fund’s overall yield. As interest rates are currently at or near all-time lows and the fund can borrow at institutional rates, this is very much the case. This is one reason why the fund’s yield is quite a bit higher than that of preferred stock exchange-traded funds. However, debt is a double-bladed sword and should the market value of the fund’s holdings decline, then the fund will end up losing more money than it would have if it did not use leverage. Thus, we want to make sure that the fund is not using too much leverage and thus exposing us to too much risk. The Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund currently has 29.9% leverage as a percentage of managed assets. Generally, anything under about a third is considered reasonable for a fund like this, so the fund does not appear to be taking on an excessive amount of risk here.

The final thing that is important to notice here is that the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund is a global fund. This means that it can invest in securities from all over the world. In fact, only about half of the fund’s assets are invested in American securities, which is actually a bit less than many other global funds:

This is a nice thing due to the protection that it provides against regime risk. Regime risk is the risk that some government or other authority will take some action that has an adverse impact on the companies in that particular country. By spreading our assets around to many different nations, we limit the impact that any single government can have on our portfolio and thus reduce our overall risk. This should also provide a certain amount of comfort to conservative investors, especially considering that the countries in which the fund has invested are developed ones with a strong history of respecting property rights.

The Impacts Of Federal Reserve Policy On Income

As mentioned in the introduction, the Federal Reserve has had a sharply negative impact on retirees and others that want to generate a safe source of income. The reason for this can be found in the Federal Funds rate, which the central bank uses to influence the economy. The federal funds rate is defined as the rate that banks charge each other to lend excess cash on their balance sheets on an overnight basis. The Federal Reserve slashed the rate to near zero in response to the financial crisis, and it has remained low ever since, although it was allowed to rise a bit in the year or two prior to the pandemic. Overall, though, the rate has been at historic lows since 2007:

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate sits at 0.09%. This is important because it has a very significant impact on the rate that banks will pay on savings accounts and certificates of deposit. In the past, a retiree could generate a reasonably solid level of safe income by simply parking money into these accounts, but that strategy does not work when bank deposits are paying less than 1%. The federal funds rate also has an impact on the bonds markets since bonds are typically issued with an interest rate that depends on the federal funds rate or some other benchmark. In addition, the price of existing bonds tends to rise when interest rates fall because investors will bid them up until the yield-to-maturity matches that of newly issued bonds with a similar duration. Thus, bonds, which are another security that income-seeking investors frequently hold, are trading with historically low yields. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which currently yields 2.16%. This means that a $1 million portfolio invested in the bond index would only generate $21,600 a year in income. Most people that have managed to amass a $1 million portfolio will not be able to live the lifestyle that they want on such a low level of income.

This inability to generate income through more traditional means has pushed money from income-seeking investors into riskier assets such as utility and real estate stocks. This has of course pushed up the prices of these assets and by extension suppressed their yields. We can see the effects of this by looking at the yield of the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU). As of the date of writing, this index yields a paltry 2.92%, which is better than bonds but still nowhere near what we would really expect out of a high-yield sector of the economy. At this yield, that $1 million portfolio would only produce $29,200 a year in income, which is also likely nowhere near enough to finance the sort of retirement that a person that managed to save up that much money dreamed of. Thus, we can clearly see why the Federal Reserve has forced us to seek out other options like the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund.

Distribution Analysis

The Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Fund boasts a substantially higher yield than any of these more traditional options. The fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.157 per share, which gives it a 7.05% yield at the current share price. This is certainly the kind of yield that most investors would find more reasonable since now your $1 million portfolio yields $70,500 per year, which is a lot closer to what is needed to fund the retirement that many people would love to have. It is also enough to single-handedly fund the required minimum distributions.

The overwhelming majority of these distributions are classified as dividend income as well, which many will likely find appealing:

This is not surprising since the fund’s basic strategy is to construct a portfolio of preferred stocks, which generally boast higher yields than either stocks or bonds and pass the dividends that it collects through to its investors. We can also see that the distributions occasionally include some capital gains, which is not unexpected, as well as return of capital. The return of capital distributions may be concerning to some investors because that could be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them, although there are other possible causes. As such then, we will want to take a look at the actual source of these distributions to make sure that the fund can actually afford them.

In the first six months of 2020 (the most recent period for which data was available as of the time of writing), the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund brought in $8,616,769 in interest income and $3,174,585 in dividends for a total of $11,791,354. The fund spent $2,909,538 on expenses during the period, leaving it with $8,881,816 for the shareholders. The fund actually paid out $12,394,574 in distributions to its shareholders. So, obviously, it could not afford all of the distributions that it paid out solely using its income. This would not be a problem though if it made enough in capital gains to cover this. Unfortunately, that was not the case as the fund suffered net realized and unrealized losses of $37,518,624 during the period. Thus, the fund could not technically afford the distribution that was paid out. However, it is important to keep in mind that the first six months of 2020 were an extraordinary period of time as it contained the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the corresponding market crash. While certain sectors of the market have recovered, that did not happen in time to be included in this report.

If the fund made sufficient profits in previous periods, then again, the fact that the fund overpaid in the first half of 2020 may not be a problem. Therefore, let us have a look at the fund’s investment performance in 2019 to see if that was indeed the case. During the full year 2019, the fund brought in $18,616,850 in interest and $6,918,099 in dividends for a total of $25,534,949. Out of this amount, it spent $7,742,153 on expenses, which left it with $17,792,796 to distribute to the shareholders. This was obviously not enough to cover the $24,778,950 that it paid out in distributions. However, the fund also had net realized and unrealized gains of $48,771,524 in the year, which was more than enough to cover the difference as well as the money that it paid out in the first half of 2020 in excess of its income. Thus, it does appear that the fund is generating enough money to allow it to afford the distribution. There does not appear to be anything to worry about here.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This includes income-focused closed-end funds. The reason for this should be rather obvious as overpaying for any asset means that we will generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like this one, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is, therefore, the amount that the fund’s investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase a fund when we can get it at a price that is less than the fund’s net asset value. That is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, that is not the case right now. As of January 14, 2021 (the most recent date for which data was available as of the time of writing), the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund had a net asset value of $26.61 per share, but the fund’s shares actually trade hands for $26.74 per share. Thus, the fund is currently trading at a 0.49% premium to net asset. While this is certainly a good fund, we would very much prefer a discount, even though the premium is rather small. It might therefore make sense to wait a bit and see if it can ultimately be obtained for a better price.