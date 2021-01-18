Investment Thesis

Since Abbott Laboratories' (ABT) spinoff in 2013, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has rewarded shareholders by producing a total return of 19.7% and increasing dividends by 15.9% annualized basis. These impressive results are among the top 20% of all dividend growth companies.

During the past eight years, ABBV has attempted to transform itself from depending on one drug (Humira), accounting for 60% of its revenues and facing patent protection loss (loss of exclusivity). Through a series of negotiated transactions, ABBV delayed these impacts until 2018 in Europe and 2023 in the U.S.

ABBV has made several key acquisitions, increased and broadened its product line, created a robust pipeline to reduce its dependence on Humira, and mitigate the impact of competition from biosimilars. More recently, the market has damped the expectations for ABBV because of the enormous debt load needed to fund the Allergan acquisition and the cash flow that would be required to deleverage the balance sheet and support a growing dividend going forward.

Analysts' estimates forecast EPS growth of 17.31%, 16.58%, 12.26% for FY 2020, FY 2021, and FY 2022. ABBV is currently trading in the margin of safety and offering a yield of 4.77%. I will describe why I believe ABBV represents a strong buying opportunity.

Brief History of ABBV

Abbott Laboratories viewed the pharmaceutical business ABBV, and its core medical products and device business had different risk profiles and therefore were essentially two separate businesses. After a thorough study, the Board of Directors decided to spinoff the pharmaceutical business effective 1/2/2013. The blockbuster drug Humira accounting for over 60% of the newly formed company's revenues & profits, was facing the threat of biosimilar competition within a few years.

For the past eight years, ABBV has attempted to lessen its dependence on Humira while simultaneously preparing for the patent losses from Humira, both internationally and domestically. I'll describe the process that ABBV has pursued to create one of the largest pharmaceutical companies once the Allergan acquisition becomes fully integrated in 2021.

Initially, ABBV attempted to acquire Shire Pharmaceuticals in 2014. According to Reuter's,

U.S. drug maker ABBV said it had reached an agreement with Shire Plc to officially call off its proposed $55 billion purchase of the Irish company and will pay Shire a $1.64 billion breakup fee for walking away from the deal."

In announcing the termination of the agreement, ABBV stated the U.S. Treasury moves "re-interpreted longstanding tax principles in a uniquely selective manner designed specifically to destroy the financial benefits of these types of transactions".

In hindsight, the acquisition would have made an excellent fit. It's difficult to appreciate the precise reasons for the breakup fully, and the breakup fee was a costly price to pay.

In March 2015, ABBV paid $21 billion to acquire Pharmacyclics.

ABBV and Pharmacyclics today announced a definitive agreement under which AbbVie will acquire Pharmacyclics, and its flagship asset Imbruvica®, a highly effective treatment for hematologic malignancies. The acquisition accelerates AbbVie's clinical and commercial presence in oncology, strengthening its already robust pipeline, and establishing its strong leadership position in hematological oncology - an attractive and rapidly growing market, now approaching $24 billion globally. The acquisition adds to AbbVie's already comprehensive pipeline and strong growth prospects."

This acquisition was a significant step forward as ABBV gained control of Pharmacyclics' blockbuster product Imbruvica, creating an industry-leading hematological oncology franchise.

In April 2016, ABBV announced that it would acquire Stemcentrx and its lead late-stage asset Rova-T, currently in registrational trials for small cell lung cancer for $5.8B. Registrational trials for third-line small cell lung cancer are expected to complete enrollment by the end of 2016.

According to Xconomy,

The deal was a massive gamble on a field-aiming drugs at cancer stem cells-that has seen several failures. AbbVie made that bet as part of a long-running plan to diversify beyond Humira, which accounts for more than 60 percent of the company's sales. AbbVie has struggled to lessen its reliance on Humira, which could lose patent protection in 2023."

ABBV wrote off the investment in December 2018 because of failure during clinical trials. This failed acquisition represented a second major setback and another costly misstep.

ABBV announced in June 2019 its intention to acquire Allergan for $63 billion:

Provides immediate scale and profitability to AbbVie's growth platform, excluding Humira, significantly expanding and diversifying its revenue base with new therapeutic areas, including Allergan's leading medical aesthetics business:

Enhances long-term R&D funding capacity, allowing for continued investment and sustained focus on innovative science and advancement of an industry-leading pipeline

Increases global commercial scale to further maximize the value of Allergan's attractive portfolio of fast-growing products

Combined company will produce robust cash flow to support continued dividend growth, further investment in the pipeline and reduction of debt levels

Transaction delivers significant and immediate accretion and provides an attractive return on invested capital

Creates substantial value for shareholders of both companies and is expected to close in early 2020."

The transaction was completed in May 2020, which ABBV viewed as being a transformative acquisition. Let's take a look at the change and why ABBV is positioned for future success.

Business Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company. AbbVie develops and markets advanced therapies that address some of the world's most complex and serious diseases. AbbVie's products are focused on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson's disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; as well as other serious health conditions. AbbVie also has a pipeline of promising new medicines in clinical development across such important medical specialties as immunology, oncology, and neuroscience, with additional targeted investment in cystic fibrosis and women's health."

Source: ABBV Presentation

A seven-year journey has created a company well-positioned to grow its business, expand the product line with a series of blockbuster drugs, and continue to develop a robust pipeline while finally lessening its dependence on Humira.

Let's examine the historical results and the analysts' estimates through 2022 for the "new" ABBV.

Key Performance Metrics:

The Non-GAAP EPS results have been quite impressive, based on the latest CAGRs.

The darker blue results indicate superior performance against all North American stocks, with the lighter blue displaying above-average performance. ABBV has produced excellent EPS growth during the most recent 1-year & 3-year periods.

The analysts' latest EPS estimates through 2022 are shown in the above chart. These estimates show that ABBV would be trading at a P/E ratio of 10.2 (FY 2020), 8.8 (FY2021), and 7.8 (FY2022). These low multiples would suggest the company looks to be undervalued compared to any reasonable P/E multiple.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

ABBV has a history of outperforming analysts' estimates. So, I would reasonably expect the FY 2021 and FY 2022 EPS estimates to be surpassed.

The full impact on Humira's revenues from biosimilars is one of the critical issues that concern the market.

Source: Portfolio-Insight

The latest year's revenues have been impacted by the Humira biosimilar competition internationally. FY2020 shows the positive impact of the Allergan acquisition beginning to come online and the negative impact of Covid-19 on elective procedures. The full result will likely be felt starting in 2023.

ABBV predicts a potential combined sales peak of $20 billion for recently launched Immunology meds Skyrizi and Rinvoq, CEO Gonzalez said in January, and sales of those drugs alone would offset Humira's all-time peak of $20 billion in sales.

Let's take a look at how ABBV was positioned immediately before and after the Allergan acquisition.

Source: ABBV Presentation

Management's plans call for reducing the dependency on Humira from 60% of the revenues to 40% of revenues by the end of FY2022 while establishing a robust platform for significant growth.

According to Zacks:

Skyrizi, along with another important new immunology drug, Rinvoq, demonstrated differentiated clinical profiles versus Humira and are expected to lower AbbVie's dependence on Humira. Humira generated almost 46% of total sales in the first nine months of 2020. With many new indications coming in the next couple of years, sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq could be higher and have the potential to replace Humira when generics are launched in 2023."

ABBV has consistently performed among the best companies in rewarding its shareholders with dividend increases.

Source: Portfolio-Insight

The historical dividend growth performance has been outstanding since 2015, particularly with the superior performance (deep blue shading) in the 3 & 5-year CAGRs. The Board has indicated its intent to funding additional dividend increases based on its confidence to generate superior results. Forecasted FY2021 dividend payments are shown in the chart, an increase of 10.17% effective February 2021.

Peer Group Comparison

The peer group comparison is based on the total trailing returns for the past five years.

ABBV and LLY were the top performers and the only two of the peer group that outperformed the S&P index. It appears that the large debt load and the Humira impact will continue to be stiff headwinds for ABBV.

Peer Group's dividend growth rates for the previous five years.

ABBV has produced the largest dividend growth rate among its peer group based on the 5-year dividend CAGR. During the last earnings call, Management indicated its intention to continue to support dividend growth and expressed its confidence that the cash flow would support this commitment.

Earnings Based Fair Value

Let's examine the historical Fair Value chart for ABBV.

Since 2018 ABBV has been in the Margin of Safety and, based on EPS growth, will likely remain an attractive buying opportunity for the next two years.

ABBV Total Returns Compared to S&P Index

Notwithstanding the headwinds, ABBV has still outperformed the S&P index during the past five years.

Risk Assessment

Several issues present challenges to ABBV:

Management will have to deliver on the EPS forecasts, especially during the next two years. It's a critical factor for several reasons, including Management's credibility, which will be tested. Must generate the necessary cash flow to reduce debt at least $15B to $18B (forecasted by Management) and continue to fund dividend growth. The Allergan acquisition has been forecasted to be accretive to earnings, at least 10% in year one and 20% after year two. Successfully integrate and harvest the estimated $2 billion synergies and cost savings from the recent acquisition. Maintain the Dividend Aristocrat rating is essential to ABBV's future success. Continue to expand the robust pipeline and meet the targets for the newly launched blockbuster drugs such as Rinvoq and Skyrizi. Pharma pricing was a significant discussion point before the recent election. It's not clear how the new administration will consider this topic. But the Pharma companies will feel the pressure to modify the pricing.

The FY2020 Q3 results demonstrate significant progress has taken place. My sense is the next twenty-four months will be crucial for Management to prove it can achieve the key objectives it has established. The FY2020 earnings date should occur during the first week of February.

Summary

ABBV is a Dividend Aristocrat that has produced double-digit growth in both total returns and dividend increases since 2013 and outperformed its peer group and the S&P index.

As a result of its eight-year journey, ABBV has created a company that has introduced a series of blockbuster drugs, established a robust pipeline, and well-positioned itself to mitigate the impact of biosimilar competition with its growth platform.

CEO Gonzalez stated that he expects significant earnings growth and robust cash flow to support substantial investment in innovative R&D and rapid debt repayment by 2021.

ABBV has raised the dividend 10.17%, payable in February 2021, currently offers an attractive 4.77% dividend yield and trades in safety margin. ABBV offers current income, dividend growth, and an opportunity to realize capital appreciation for the dividend growth investor. This situation represents the classic definition of total return.

Please make sure that you perform your research to determine if ABBV is suitable for your portfolio. I appreciate you taking the time to read this article, and I welcome your feedback.

I am long ABBV and AMGN.

