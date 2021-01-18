Introduction

The casino industry is fundamentally strong with the iGaming and sports betting projected to grow rapidly over the coming decade. This would indicate a potential for strong rent growth after a full recovery in casino capacity and revenues, but a Net Asset Valuation (NAV) would indicate that MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) is currently fairly valued, and MGP investors are not purchasing at a discount to the private market value of the underlying real estate.

Strength in Coming Years Post-Recovery

I want readers to know that when I say MGP is fairly valued, I speak only to its current public market value relative to the private market valuation of its assets as a REIT. I am not coming from a bearish or even neutral angle on the sector. I believe that iGaming and sports betting will continue grow rapidly in the United States over the coming decade, as projected by Macquarie and Goldman Sachs.

With Macquarie and Goldman Sachs projecting the iGaming and sports betting total addressable market to expand by 18x between 2019 and 2025, MGM should be able to generate increasing levels of operating income, affording it the ability to raise rents at its properties.

I expect the COVID-19 pandemic to delay the timeline on these projections, but I still expect this strong growth to play out. However, as a REIT investor, I am interested in buying real estate on the public market at a discount to its current private market valuation. With MGP, there is no opportunity to do that.

Valuation Methodology

The dominant method of valuing a REIT is an NAV analysis, conducted by calculating the market value of the underlying assets and subtracting liabilities. This gives us a measure of underlying private market value or liquidation value. Ideally, we want to buy at a discount to NAV. There will be and have been periods of time when it is very difficult to find a meaningful discount to NAV due to REIT valuations. However, that is not the case today, as REITs in many sectors such as hospitality, retail, and office have had their valuations significantly slashed in 2020. If the REIT environment is such that it is relatively easy to find meaningful discounts to NAV, then investors should seek out these discounts rather than buying at fair value.

Before dividing into the NAV calculations, we will take a quick look at P/FFO and P/AFFO ratios to more quickly compare valuations to peers VICI Properties (VICI) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI).

Fairly Valued Compared to Peers on P/FFO And P/AFFO Basis

To be fair to MGP and its casino REIT peers, we need to use 2019 operating figures. Casinos are operating at restricted capacities right now, so using 2020 FFO and AFFO figures would result in a severe misrepresentation of MGP's valuation. MGP is trading at attractive Price to FFO (P/FFO) and Price to Adjusted Funds from Operations (P/AFFO) ratios when looking at 2019 FFO and AFFO. MGP has a 2019 FFO of $1.98 per diluted unit and a 2019 AFFO of $2.33 per diluted unit. This represents a P/FFO ratio of 15.5x, or FFO yield of 6.45%, and a P/AFFO ratio of 13.17x or AFFO yield of 7.59%.

For comparison to the first of two comparable casino REITs, VICI had a 2019 FFO per share of $1.24 and AFFO of $1.48. This represents a P/FFO ratio of 20.29x or an FFO yield of 4.93%, and a P/AFFO yield of 17x or AFFO yield of 5.88%.

GLPI, another comparable casino REIT, had a 2019 FFO per share of $2.88 and AFFO $3.44, representing a P/FFO of 13.83x or FFO yield of 7.23%, and P/AFFO ratio of 11.58x or AFFO yield of 8.64%.

Casino REIT P/FFO FFO Yield P/AFFO AFFO Yield MGP 15.5x 6.45% 13.17x 7.59% VICI 20.29x 4.93% 17x 5.88% GLPI 13.83x 7.23% 11.58x 8.64%

MGP appears to be fairly valued on a P/FFO and P/AFFO basis, trading right in between comparable REITs VICI and GLPI in terms of these key ratios.

NAV Analysis

To calculate MGP's underlying real estate value, we take its net operating income (NOI) and divide by the appropriate cap rate. Again, we will use 2019 figures for NOI as to fairly value the underlying assets. MGP does not report NOI in its financial statements, but it does report Adjusted EBITDA, which should be fairly close to NOI as it excludes non-cash expenses like depreciation and excludes interest expense and income, leaving us with net operating income.

2019 Adjusted EBITDA or NOI for MGP is $922.8 million. To identify the appropriate cap rate, I look to Green Street Advisors' 2019 Gaming REIT Primer, which identifies an average cap rate of 8.0% on 2019 transactions in the casino sector.

This identified 8.0% cap rate is in line with the weighted average 7.89% cap rate on the recent sale-leaseback transactions between Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and VICI.

Applying this 8.0% cap rate on $922.8 million NOI, we get an underlying property value of $11.535 billion. Other tangible assets include cash and cash equivalents of $655 million, bringing total assets up to $12.19 billion. Total liabilities are $4.368 billion, bringing net asset value to $7.822 billion.

As of September 30, 2020, MGM Resorts International (MGM) owned approximately 172 million shares within the operating partnership, representing a 56.7% non-controlling interest as described in the latest Q3 10-Q. These shares in the operating partnership are redeemable at a one-to-one rate with Class A common shares. This means there are the equivalent of 303,699,969 shares outstanding.

Based on a net asset value of $7.822 billion and 303,699,969 shares outstanding, NAV per share is $25.76, implying a 19.4% overvaluation.

However, given my bullish nature on the sector and some of MGP's trophy assets, I am willing to assign a 7% cap rate, bringing valuation up to a $31.18. This would imply that shares are currently fairly valued.

Cap Rate Sensitivity Analysis

As with any REIT, valuation is sensitive to cap rate assumptions. Green Street Advisors is a reputable source, but individual investors may differ on what cap rate to apply to MGP's assets, or may believe that current market cap rates are not representative of future cap rates in the casino sector.

To account for this, I have provided the following cap rate sensitivity analysis.

Cap Rate Total Asset Value NAV NAV per share 6% $15.380 B $11.012 B $36.26 7% $13.838 B $9.470 B $31.18 8% $12.19 B $7.822 B $25.76 9% $10.908 B $6.540 B $21.53

In order to justify the current price $30.68, NOI would need to return to 2019 levels and casino cap rates would have to compress to approximately 7%.

In order to justify 18% price appreciation from the current price of $30.68 to a $36.26 target price, NOI would need to return to 2019 levels and casino cap rates would need to compress to what sounds like a highly unlikely 6%.

Conclusion

MGP is a great business that should experience strong rent growth coming out of the pandemic with the projected rapid growth of sports betting and iGaming. However, fundamentals alone are not enough to make an investment, and shares are currently fairly valued relative to NAV. If MGP shares drops back to $25.76 or below, a buy would be warranted.

One Last Word

