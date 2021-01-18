Having An Investment Plan In Place Helped Me Weather The 2020 Storm

Introduction

Can we get 2020’s final results without all the drama? Please! Of course, investors looking for safe 5% earning fixed income assets came out wanting and will be for years to come. There are plenty in both equities and lower-rated bonds, but you need to appreciate the risks involved. Read Fourth Quarter Trades to see how low CD interest rates affected much of my fourth-quarter trading strategy.

Everyone's 2020 performance will obviously vary and be closely tied to two things: their asset allocation and how they reacted to the market last spring. As I am retired and fairly well off, my consecutive allocation prevented a large loss. But I calculated my impulse sales in my 401k account cost me over 700bps in performance - and that account is 50% of my net worth!

What 2020 taught me (or more accurately reminded me) were the following:

Have a plan; trust your plan; work your plan. That's a fancy way of saying, "market timing is for the experts", or at least those who think they are. My biggest mistake in 2020 was when I forgot that and went against the plan I had in place!

I am a singles hitter. I don't worry that I didn't risk owning the four-bagger stocks and the better performance they generated. No regrets.

Option trades can and do go south in a big way when the market crashes. But an overall sound strategy will still be profitable.

Seeking Alpha contributors will cover assets I do not understand. That's OK. Why only read lots of articles on stuff you think you know? The key question I ask myself is, "How would that asset fit my overall investment plan?"

Performance Review

As you can see, not only did equities do well in 2020, but even LT U.S. Treasury bonds performed well. International stocks were the laggards.

I use a composite benchmark to provide a guide as how I did since none of the above benchmarks accurately reflect my asset allocation.

Source: the author

While the benchmark allocation reflected my starting overall weights, it doesn't match every individual account, nor was it rebalanced for allocation shifts during the year - hence the use of the word "guide". Here is how our accounts performed. I use Excel's IRR function to account for flows in and out of each account. They compare very well with the results Fidelity provides for some of the accounts.

Source: the author

The bottom line is, if I had owned my benchmark in those allocations, I would have been much better. The YTD return would have been 7.9% if I had not panicked last March and reduced my 401k equity holdings just as the market was bottoming. Three of the accounts did beat my designed benchmark.

Some of the performance drift was caused by asset allocations not matching the benchmarks, along with individual asset performance deviating from its benchmarked results. Using year-end weights and classifying assets into each benchmark grouping, I get the following results.

Source: the author

While better than actual performance, weights and asset selection resulted in a 110bps hit to performance compared with investing to the benchmark exactly. Of course, investing on autopilot isn't as much fun and the end results were above the theoretical 4% withdrawal rule.

Asset Allocation Review

Asset Class Allocation-Investments Total Assets Bus Dev Corp 2.0% 1.8% Common 1.9% 1.8% Corp Bonds 6.8% 6.2% Dom LC ETF 1.7% 1.6% Dom LC MF 4.1% 3.8% Dom MC ETF 0.7% 0.7% Dom MC MF 3.1% 2.9% Dom SC ETF 2.6% 2.4% Dom SC MF 1.7% 1.5% Dom TM ETF 4.8% 4.4% Dom TM MF 1.8% 1.7% Global ETF 0.9% 0.9% Intl Bonds 0.7% 0.6% Intl EQ MF 0.7% 0.7% Intl MF 0.5% 0.5% Intl ETF 3.6% 3.3% EM Mkt EQ MF 1.2% 1.1% EM Mkt EQ ETF 0.6% 0.6% Global REITS 0.7% 0.6% REITS 5.3% 4.9% Muni Bonds 2.3% 2.1% Preferred 2.8% 2.6% Alternative 0.9% 0.9% Naked Put -0.1% -0.1% Stable Value 31.8% 29.4% CDS 3.9% 3.6% TF Cash 0.1% 0.1% TX Cash 12.7% 11.7% 100.0% 92.3% Bank Accounts 0.2% US I-Bonds 0.3% Life Ins Value 0.0% Home Equity 7.3%

We own 199 positions across these accounts. Unique securities are closer to 150, though many, like those in the 401k, only require allocating decisions for the most part, as do most in the Morgan Stanley account. The allocation assignments - such as splitting ETF apart from MF/CEFs - are probably more detailed than they would be for most folks. This is a legacy from when I closely tracked which funds were index-based and which were actively managed. Since most of our life insurance is term, only one small policy has any redeemable cash value.

Source: the author

Our allocations vary widely by accounts and even within account types. My accounts are high in cash, as that is where I execute my put writing strategy versus my wife's accounts that do not trade options. The cash listed for the 401k is actually our main SWAN asset, a stable value fund, currently yielding 2.2%.

Income Improvement Review

Source: the author

One of my 2020 goals was increasing income across all Fidelity accounts. Since either I legally cannot (DAF), or won’t (401k, HSA, or MS) tap these accounts, I chose to only list the other accounts in this review, though the IRAs will only provide one RMD to our cash flow, scheduled for December. By expanding our existing BDC holdings and adding several baby bonds late in the year, Fidelity is showing my income could grow about 10% in 2021.

With my SS starting, this means in 2021 I can concentrate on maximizing the return on the non-equity portions I want to hold in our tax-deferred/tax-free accounts and dividend income in the taxable ones. Due to capital losses carryover, most if not all my options premiums earned in 2021 will be "tax-free", giving me greater freedom on where I write my option contracts.

With volatility up in 2020, option writing added over $14,000 to my income last year.

Looking at 2021

The case for another stimulus appears entirely political with 3Q 2020 real GDP up at an annualized rate of 33.1%. The Atlanta Fed estimates that the economy grew 10.4% in the fourth quarter, up from its initial forecast of 2.2%. Data shows household income is doing surprisingly well, and total household savings are setting records. Many economists fear that further stimulus, combined with an accelerating vaccination rate, could in fact produce an overheated economy.

Source: CBO

With the spike upward in U.S. government debt (which doesn't include unfunded liabilities), the Fed's ability to keep rates down has to be close to ending. Higher interest rates not only hurt fixed income assets, but equities also, as today's high PEs become less justifiable as rate increase. Some government rates are already approaching pre-virus levels.

I will close this 2021 preview by using thoughts from sources I follow. The first is a set of predictions from Bob Doll, chief equity strategist at Nuveen.

U.S. real GDP increases at its fastest pace in 20 years.

Inflation will approach 2% as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield reaches 1.5%.

The U.S. dollar will sink to a five-year low.

Stocks will reach a new high for the 12th consecutive year but will fail to keep pace with strong earnings growth.

Stocks will outperform cash, but cash outperforms Treasury bonds for the first time since 2013.

Value, small-cap and non-U.S. stocks (especially emerging markets) will outperform growth, large-cap and U.S. stocks.

The health care and financial sectors will outperform energy and utilities.

U.S. federal debt will rise to more than 100% of GDP on its way to an all-time high.

The U.S.-China cold war will continue, but the argument becomes quieter and more multilateral.

Despite polarization, President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and moderate forces will achieve some compromise legislation.

Source: investmentnews.com

As you can see, these predictions were made before the Georgia Senate elections were done. Based on #10, take all with the proverbial "grain of salt".

The second view is from an email sent by Zacks MarketWatch:

The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq indices all finished 2020 at or near all-time highs. What’s more, “risk-on” sentiment also ended the year with somewhat of a bang – investors borrowed a record $722.1 billion on margin through November 2020, and individual investors opened more than 10 million new brokerage accounts in 2020 (a record). The Wall Street Journal also reported that the online trading platform Robinhood, which targets millennials and younger investors, saw 500,000 downloads in December alone.

Sounds like many investors are staying fully invested and millennials are jumping into the deep end without fear they might not know how to swim! Yes, the party will end, but my attempts at market timing have worked once (2008) and that was by chance.

Portfolio Strategy

Looking at 2021

With a new incoming administration and an unpredictable vaccine rollout ongoing, 2021 is hard to predict so sticking to my plan will be Rule #1. At a high level, that will mean:

No major shifts in our asset allocation. I will be looking to push our equity ratio back to where it was before my March liquidations.

As described next, review each account type to verify they are also allocated according to their long-term purpose.

Do worry about matching 2020's very profitable option writing if volatility stays low as it is entering 2021. Don't be tempted to take on more risk than I really want just in order to earn what I did last year.

Despite being retired, keep our charity giving to pre-retirement levels. Our DAF should make that possible.

We have basically five types of accounts. My investing, long-term goals for each type, and potential trading strategies for 2021 are:

Taxable: Most of our bills are paid automatically via our credit cards that then are setup to autopay out of our joint account, thus requiring a minimal level of cash to always be available. We have decided to keep the Morgan Stanley account now they passed their five-year trail period.

Morgan Stanley: I'm reviewing the other muni bond CEFs to decide if this should be replaced by another risk-reduction asset. The rest of account is okay after the 2020 changes.

Wife's taxable: When her CD matures next month, will add SWAN and WMICX shares. I'm looking to add our first buy/write fund to get a mixture of income and some growth.

Joint taxable: With the extra cash bought over from closing my taxable account, I'm looking to expand holdings of both BDCs and preferred stock CEFs. The rest of the cash will be used to continue writing puts against.

IRAS: We have one requiring a RMD as it was inherited. Assuming the law doesn't change, my wife’s RMD will start in 2024 and mine in 2027. When that happens, our plan is to use the QCD option to keep the withdrawals off our 1040. What's left is all designated to various charities.

Wife's IRA: Will need to reallocate EHT holding as it terminates this year. Since the account has no international exposure, I will be looking there.

Wife's Inherited IRA: She already has the cash to cover her RMD. The account holds a good mix of equity and income-focused funds so do not see much trading here.

My IRA: Since I need more small-cap exposure, I will be looking to add a fund from that asset class. My put writing will continue to enhance ROI.

Roths: Right now I am converting parts of my regular 401k to its Roth option which will then be rolled into my Roth IRA before RMDs start (401k Roths have those). Beside put-writing required cash levels, being the longest-life accounts we have, they should have the highest risk exposure. Even with the new 10-year drawdown rules, these are destined to flow to our nieces and nephew.

Wife's Roth: I already deployed some excess cash into SWAN with plans to dollar-average some more, plus to add second account holding IHDG - a hedged international dividend ETF.

My Roth: With profits being sheltered, this will continue to be a major source of my put writing, again to enhance ROI. I need to add more U.S. equity exposure and will be looking to add my first CEF for that asset class with some of the cash not covering the put writing.

401k: Since this is the only type of account that can hold a stable value account, that drives the allocation here and probably will mean it is never totally liquidated. Their equity funds provide both index and active ones across all equity classes with reasonable fees too. Our siblings are designated as contingent beneficiaries here.

I need to complete the conversion of my after-tax assets over to its Roth option this year, as next year has me fully collecting Social Security. I also need to increase my equity exposure here and the accounts offers options in all major equity asset classes so that is not an issue.

Special Purpose: Along with the donor advised fund mentioned below, I have a health savings account from my working days that can be used to pay medical bills and some medical premiums. Both allowed us to fund some post-retirement cashflow needs while working and having higher marginal tax rates to "pay" for some of the deposits into those accounts.

DAF: Since I plan on using the standard deduction for 2021, no contributions will be made this year. I can automatically increase/decrease my asset allocation (2 ESG funds plus one ST bond fund), with each donation made or by signing in.

HSA: This account also holds EHT that will need to be reinvested. My term asset ladder has a rung missing for 2026 so I and looking at that year.

Besides those account-specific plans and the high-level opening points, this is how I might incorporate what I and others see coming in 2021, knowing we are following a year when predictions became meaningless very early on. Here is our game plan for 2021 as the year starts.

My plan is to start collecting Social Security in October. That is three months past my FRA and the latest I can start this year and still be covered by the hold harmless law as it applies to Medicare premiums. That whole decision is the subject for a pending article.

Raise my equity allocations for small-cap and EM stocks from a combined weight of 6% to 8%. Investigate adding a dividend-growth focused ETF to the mix and target 45% equity allocation by 2022. Last year's market timing trades and concentration on improving investment income have my equity ratio even below my desired conservative allocation.

Be prepared to see more of my term securities called as, despite upward pressures from large deficits and growing economy, I think shorter-term rates won't raise much making these term securities easy to replace with lower coupon ones. All but three holdings are or will become callable in 2021. Finding new ones with decent YTC/YTM levels is coming harder but it is a topic well covered by various Seeking Alpha contributors.

Continue to utilize a conservative put writing strategy to add ROI to my portfolio returns. ROI on cash employed last year topped 6%, even accounting for the losses incurred by the small percent that were exercised against me.

Complete the folding of my brokerage account and maybe my wife's into the joint brokerage account. State taxes no longer require us to have dedicated accounts.

By utilizing our donor advised fund to cover our charitable giving, we should be able to again take advantage of the large standard deduction. For two people over 65, I think that comes to $28,000 in 2021.

Closing Thoughts and Learnings

While knowing how we did and a little about our asset mix isn't your typical Seeking Alpha article with a set of direct actionable takeaways, there are things I learned that should be common to all investors. 2020 taught me that I too need to be following the advice I am about to lay out.

How often do you truly take a deep drive into all your assets, including your non-investment assets, to see if they are all aligned with what your goals are today? For ETF/CEF investors, ask: "Is it still a good choice for that asset class?"

Just because you have a plan doesn't mean it doesn't need to be tweaked, especially when life throws you a curve ball! This could force changes in your investment strategy.

For retirees, how much you accumulated before retiring versus your post-retirement needs will/could heavily influence how you invest after you stop working. My conservative allocation is only possible because we had a solid financial plan all those working years. A good pre-retirement plan will allow you to delay starting Social Security longer. That said, be prepared for those curve balls!

Never think you have learned it all. Option trading didn't exist when I was earning my BS in Finance; neither did ETFs or other asset choices we have today. Keep learning, even in retirement!

