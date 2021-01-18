Steris (NYSE:STE) started 2021 with a big deal, significantly altering the investment thesis. I have actually covered the business extensively last October, yet given this big deal, there is sufficient of a reason to update the investment thesis on this long-term value creator.

While expectations surrounding the deal are very modest after a small pullback in the share price, while no big premium has been paid, the situation looks interesting given the promise of synergies. That said, high valuations ahead of the deal announcement limited the immediate appeal in my eyes.

Acquiring Cantel Medical

Steris has reached a deal to acquire Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) in a deal which values Cantel at $84.66 per share, based on Steris's own valuation at $200.46 per share. This values equity of the acquired company at $3.6 billion, or a billion more if we include net debt.

Cantel's strength lies notably in infection prevention products and services related to endoscopy and dental customers, as the combination hopes to serve its customers with a broader range of products and service.

Cantel generated a billion in sales in the year ending July 2020 on which it reported adjusted EBIT of around $134 million. Significant synergies are expected, pegged at $110 million in the fourth year following the close, of which half is expected to be generated by year two.

In terms of the actual technical details, investors in Cantel are set to obtain $16.93 per share in cash and 0.337878 shares of Steris for each share they currently own.

Based on the $4.6 billion price tag, Cantel is valued at 4.5 times sales of $1.02 billion and 26 times EBITDA reported at $176 million. That multiple is a bit optimistic as the company was quite aggressive in adjusting this number with among others restructuring charges, stock-based compensation charges, acquisition-related charges.

Investors Act Cautious

Shareholders of Steris saw their shares fall from $200 to $192 per share upon the deal announcement. With 43 million shares outstanding ahead of the deal, that move represents around $350 million in value destruction on the back of the deal announcement as the multiples discussed look quite high, even though synergy promises are quite substantial. This is noteworthy as little premium has been paid by Cantel, as investors arguably fear the somewhat limited overlap between both names.

When looking at Steris in October, I concluded that the company looked fully valued, as it just announced a compelling bolt-on deal at the time. Shares traded at a fresh high of $185, subsequently rose to $200 ahead of the Cantel purchase, and now are back to $185 again.

In that article I noted how Steris has grown to become a $3 billion business on which the company reported adjusted EBIT at around $600 million and adjusted earnings of $480 million, or $5.64 per share based on 85 million shares outstanding. At $185 the enterprise value stood at $16.5 billion, equivalent to 5.5 times sales and EBITDA multiple in the mid-twenties, and 33 times adjusted earnings.

To complicate things even more the company announced and subsequently closed on the $850 million purchase of Key Surgical in a deal adding $170 million in sales and adjusted EBIT of $50 million.

With Steris, Key Surgical and Cantel all added together, I peg revenues at around $4.2 billion. EBITDA will likely run at around $800 million as net debt stood at $1.6 billion following the Key Surgical deal. With $2.9 billion in the Cantel deal paid for with the issuance of little over 14 million shares, net debt might double to about $3.2 billion, close to 4 times leverage.

With EBITDA running at $800 million per annum and knowing the share count will increase to 100 million shares, we can start to construct a P&L. We know that Steris reported earnings of $480 million on 85 million shares outstanding. The Key Surgical deal will boost adjusted operating earnings by some $50 million, as Cantel might contribute $146 million in adjusted operating profits, with these two deals set to add nearly $200 million in adjusted earnings from the get go.

Based on the stand-alone valuation, both deals added approximately $2.5 billion in net debt. Pegging interest expenses at 3%, that results in $75 million in additional interest expenses, making that pre-tax earnings might jump $125 million, or about $100 million after taxes.

Hence, I think net earnings will see a jump by a hundred million to $580 million. With 100 million shares, pro-forma earnings per share might improve slightly from $5.65 per share to $5.80 per share. This is before taking into account the anticipated synergies which after tax work down to $90 million, or about $0.90 per share, thereby being quite significant!

And Now?

With shares of Steris trading at essentially the same level as they did in October, the investment thesis is not the same. I liked the bolt-on deal for Key Surgical in October yet believed that a 30 times adjusted earnings multiple and 2 times leverage ratio left shares more than fully, or fairly valued.

Of course the latest deal has been a true game-changer and while leverage increases a bit on a pro-forma basis, the company has some time to deleverage ahead of deal closing. As the pro-forma earnings numbers above reveal, there is little direct impact on earnings per share, while leverage will increase, as synergies have real potential to boost earnings by a dollar in the coming 4 years.

Based on current earnings power around $5.80 per share amidst high leverage and potential earnings of $6.80 per share if nothing happens except for the delivery on synergies by 2024, adjusted earnings multiples decline from 32 to 27 times earnings. While I am a bit surprised by the large deal at this point in time, and the strategic rationale, expectations have come down a bit as synergy estimates are quite substantial and very valuable in this industry.

While appeal might have improved a bit, I am still awaiting more interesting entry levels below $180 before reconsidering the neutral investment stance.