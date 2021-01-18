Federal Reserve Watch: The Stock Market In 2021

There is, to me, one main reason why the stock market performed as well as it did in 2020, continuing to hit new historic highs.

There is, to me, one main reason why the stock market performed as well as it did since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, continuing to hit new historic highs.

That reason: the Federal Reserve.

During this time, the Federal Reserve basically was the underwriter of the U.S. stock market. The few times that there arose some doubts about whether or not the Fed would continue to support stock prices, the market wavered a little.

But, the Fed always came back and continue to keep up its support, and the markets rose again.

So, you ask what I think the stock market will do in 2021?

My answer is that it depends upon the Federal Reserve.

If the Federal Reserve continues to support the stock market, stock prices will rise.

If the Federal Reserve moves into a difference stance, well, the stock market may not do so well.

What Will The Federal Reserve Do In 2021?

Well, I think that we already have the clue.

Let me just back off for a minute and say something about the government’s fiscal policy.

For the last sixty years or so, I have argued, that the U.S. government has followed a policy of “credit inflation” based upon the hypothesis that the “Phillips Curve” would continue to be relevant and that a government polity to stimulate modest inflation would be the best thing that could be done to keep unemployment low and the population happy.

The Phillips Curve shows the statistical relationship between the rate of inflation in the economy and the level of unemployment in the economy. The relationship in a negative one, a little more inflation in the economy will produce a little less unemployment.

The role of the Federal Reserve is to support this effort.

This, to me, has been the basic policy of the U. S. government, whether led by the Republicans or the Democrats, since the early 1960s. It has helped to get us where we are today.

The Biden-plan for the fiscal side of policy in 2021, as I have recently written, is a renewal of the commitment to the Phillips Curve set out sixty years ago.

And, where does the Fed stand?

Well, the Federal Reserve has been very clear that it is on the side of continuing to support credit inflation, hoping, in the not too distant future to get actual inflation moving more rapidly,

A recent article in the New York Times lays out the Fed position pretty well. The goal is to get inflation going again and the Fed will assist the federal government in achieving this target.

Why Inflation?

The Federal Reserve is just coming off of a 12-year experiment in which it worked to get the American economy growing fast. And, what did it during this exercise? The slowest economic recovery since the end of World War II.

The economy grew at an annual compound rate of growth during this time of only 2.2 percent. Inflation, for the same period of time came in at around the same rate. And, this was amazingly surprising, because of the amount of reserves the Fed moved into the banking system, most analysts were convinced, at least early on, that the Fed was only going to generate very rapid inflation,

But, even with the slow economic growth, the U.S. stock markets took off, continually reaching higher and higher levels. This to me, however, was evidence of credit inflation at work. Since the early 1960s, When the Federal Reserve pumps money into the economy, the funds can either go into real expenditures, like capital investment, or it can go into the financial circuit of the economy, raising asset prices like stock prices.

Early in the 1960s, most of the Fed’s stimulus went into real expenditures. By the 1980s a lot of the Fed’s largesse went into the financial markets. In the 2010s, it seemed as if almost all of the Fed’s stimulus went into the financial circuit.

So the question becomes, how much of the federal government’s stimulus efforts will go into the financial circuit this time around? You answer this and I will give you my answer about higher inflation and a lower unemployment rate, or, continued stagnation and a fairly lively stock market.

Note, that the Trump tax reform bill of 2017 saw about two-thirds of the benefits go into stock buybacks and higher corporate dividends. Will it be different this time around.

And, What Has The Fed Been Doing?

Well, since the Federal Reserve got “active” in March 2020 and began to seriously fight the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recession, the Federal Reserve has pumped $3.2 trillion into the financial system. In doing this it has acquired over $3.1 trillion in securities to hold in its portfolio and this has supported an increase of $1.5 billion of reserves in the banking system and an increase of almost $1.2 trillion in federal government deposits at the Federal Reserve. The General Account of the U.S. Treasury department is held at the Fed and this is the account that the Treasury writes checks from.

Just since the presidential election in November 2020, the Federal Reserve has added about $110 billion to the reserves of the banking system. Since the presidential election in November 2020 the stock markets have recorded 20 days in which new historic highs have been reached.

And, one should also note that corporations are holding the greatest amount of cash balances that they have ever held. Large commercial banks have so much cash that they are returning money to the bank that was allocated to loan loss reserves and banks like JPMorgan, Chase & Co. is preparing to a lot of money to shareholders via buybacks. And, the financial markets are awash with money, especially, at this time, using the vehicle called “blank check” companies (SPACs).

The Future

Credit inflation is alive and well, and the Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, is not going to back off from this. The Fed will continue to err on the side of too much monetary ease. I think that if they did the political uproar would be tremendous. Consequently, the Fed leaders are going to continue to support higher stock prices in 2021. Good news for investors!