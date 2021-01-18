Arcosa Trades At Fair Value And Is Now A Hold
Summary
- Arcosa has had a very impressive run in its share price, returning more than 70% since I first wrote about it back in May 2019 .
- By pivoting towards construction materials, Arcosa's management could improve efficiency and thus increase free cash flow going forward.
- Nevertheless, the recent rally has resulted in Arcosa now trading near fair value.
As a standalone company, Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) has had a great run for the past few years. When I first wrote about it, back in May 2019, Arcosa was trading at $36 and is now at $63, returning 76% once dividends are accounted for.
As a pure infrastructure play in construction, energy and transportation segments, Arcosa was able to accelerate its growth and solidify its competitive advantages. Thus the company is still an attractive long-term opportunity in the infrastructure space.
Having said that, ACA's share price is now running a bit ahead of the company's fundamentals as it has reached my high-end share price target earlier than expected. That is why, I rate ACA as a hold.
The long-term opportunity behind Arcosa
As a standalone company, ACA is better prepared to address the high-growth industries it operates in.
To begin with, the company's management has been gradually developing its construction materials business through bolt-on acquisitions, and it now makes close to 30% of total sales.
Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports
With ACG Materials, Cherry and most recently Strata Materials, Arcosa's management has been clearly pivoting towards specialty materials within its construction materials division.
Source: Arcosa Q3 2020 Investor Presentation
Even following these large deals, Arcosa is still a small player in the space. The opportunity here is that economies of scale are significant in these highly commoditized sectors. Thus ACA has the opportunity to gradually improve its return on capital as it scales up.
Source: prepared by the author using data from annual and quarterly reports
Bearing in mind the company's low Net Debt to Equity ratio, even after its latest acquisitions, there's still plenty of room left for Arcosa's management to execute on its bolt-on acquisitions strategy.
Source: prepared by the author using data from annual and quarterly reports
Even Net Debt to EBITDA ratio is also still below the company's long-term target of between 2.0x and 2.5x.
Source: Arcosa Q3 2020 Investor Presentation
As I explained in detail in my last article on Arcosa, there is also a significant opportunity in improving efficiency and working capital requirements that come with larger scale.
Source: prepared by the author using data from annual and quarterly reports
On top of that, specialty materials, such as gypsum, sell at much higher margins than traditional concrete and aggregates.
Source: prepared by the author, using data from Eagle Materials annual and quarterly reports
Arcosa has reached its fair value
Back in August of last year, I wrote a piece on Arcosa focused on its free cash flow and valuation. In my valuation, I assumed three free cash flow scenarios going forward - low, mid and high. Under the high-end scenario, I had a target price for ACA of $60 under the industry perpetuity growth rate.
Five months later and Arcosa already trades at $63, which significantly lowers the expected return going forward and barely compensates for risks. Therefore, until there is a stronger indication that Arcosa could increase its free cash flow at faster rate than previously anticipated, the company's share price is fully priced.
Source: Arcosa Q3 2020 Investor Presentation
Conclusion
Arcosa has been an extraordinary performer in the field of infrastructure, such as construction materials, energy equipment and transportation. By capitalizing on higher infrastructure spending and expanding aggressively - both organically and through acquisitions - the management is building a pure-play power house aiming at addressing the growing need for energy and transportation infrastructure. Following the most recent rally, however, the company is now trading at fair value, which makes the opportunity in ACA less attractive over the short run.
