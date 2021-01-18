Quick Take

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) has filed to raise $18 million in an uplisting IPO to Nasdaq of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides controlled environment agriculture services and technologies to growers in the U.S. and Canada.

UGRO seeks to expand its geographic footprint to generate growth. Until it does so, I'll watch the stock from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Lafayette, Colorado-based urban-gro was founded to deliver engineering and design services to create high performance indoor cultivation facilities.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Bradley Nattrass, who was previously Managing Member of enviro-glo, a commercial lighting products company.

Below is a brief overview video of an interview of EVP - Operations Mark Doherty:

Source: urban-gro

The company's primary offerings include:

Engineering

Design

Procurement

Integration

urban-gro has received at least $14 million from investors including Octavio Gutierrez, Bradley Nattrass and others.

Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks clients in the commercial controlled environment agriculture [CEA] market, including cannabis growers.

UGRO says it has worked on over 300 indoor CEA facilities in North America and has entered into several engagements in Europe, with plans to open an office in the region.

Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 1.4% 2019 4.2% 2018 4.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Marketing spend, swung to negative (1.8x) in the most recent reporting period as revenue contracted, as shown in the table below:

Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 -1.8 2019 4.1

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for vertical farming was an estimated $2.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $9.7 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast very high CAGR of 21.3% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing adoption by consumers of fruits and vegetables that are produced in an environmentally friendly manner as well as the strong growth of population in large urban centers.

Also, indoor farming can produce crops throughout the year, protecting crops from extreme weather.

North America also is producing ever greater quantities of cannabis products, which are a significant driver of demand potential for Agrify.

Below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth rate of various aspects of the vertical farming market in Canada:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Hydrofarm (HYFM)

Agrify (AGFY)

Various competitors in specific product categories

Systems integrators and greenhouse operators

Financial Performance

urban-gro's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue growth

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating losses

Increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 16,625,688 -2.5% 2019 $ 24,189,803 20.6% 2018 $ 20,050,776 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 4,012,227 -27.4% 2019 $ 6,626,209 7.6% 2018 $ 6,158,751 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 24.13% 2019 27.39% 2018 30.72% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (2,490,056) -15.0% 2019 $ (5,860,605) -24.2% 2018 $ (3,800,584) -19.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (3,959,882) 2019 $ (8,350,573) 2018 $ (3,895,873) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (3,028,113) 2019 $ (2,487,435) 2018 $ (2,285,136) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, urban-gro had $213,392 in cash and $14.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was negative ($5.3 million).

IPO Details

urban-gro intends to raise $18 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 3 million shares at $6.00.

The firm's stock is currently quoted on the OTCQX market under the symbol "UGRO."

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $53.3 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 39.14%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use approximately $1.0 million of the net proceeds to repay outstanding indebtedness under our Credit Agreement. As of September 30, 2020, our Credit Agreement bears interest at the annual rate established and designated by the Bank of Nova Scotia as the prime rate, plus 12% per annum (14.5% as of September 30, 2020), and matures on December 31, 2021. We intend to use the remaining net proceeds (which will be approximately $17.0 million, or $19.8 million if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full) to support our organic growth, to expand in the European CEA market and for other general corporate purposes, including to fund potential future investments and acquisitions of companies that we believe are complementary to our business and consistent with our growth strategy.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary

urban-gro is seeking to uplist its stock in a Nasdaq IPO to gain working capital, reduce debt and create an expanded investor base.

The company's financials show topline revenue contraction in the first nine months of 2020, but reduced operating losses yet increasing cash burn from operations.

Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped markedly; but its Marketing efficiency rate has swung to negative territory with the topline revenue contraction.

The market opportunity for vertical farming is expected to grow at a high rate over the coming years, propelled by the cannabis industry growth trajectory, so the firm enjoys considerable industry tailwinds in its favor.

Risks to the company's business model include continued Covid-19 pandemic effects on grower demand for the firm's services as well as competitors expanding from product sales to services.

ThinkEquity is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 34.6% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, compared to Hydrofarm, which is an inexact comparison, the UGRO uplisting IPO appears reasonably valued, although that assumes the company can return to revenue growth soon.

UGRO is essentially a service provider, so may have less growth leverage than firms such as Hydrofarm, which may be why the firm seeks to expand into Europe.

While the industry has much room to expand over the longer term, I prefer to see service firms growing revenue before I invest, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Note: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research before making any decisions. IPO investing carries significant volatility and risk of loss.