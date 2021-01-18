Introduction

For those unfamiliar with PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW), it was originally set up during the dot-com bubble to provide order fulfillment services (the PFS unit) for clients that were looking to enter the eCommerce world. It subsequently expanded to provide consulting and design services (the LiveArea unit) for businesses that needed to integrate Internet sales into their traditional business and data center operations. Some of its better-known clients include Procter & Gamble (PG), L'Oréal USA (OTCPK:LRLCF), ASICS (OTCPK:ASCCF), Pandora, Ralph Lauren (RL), and the United States Mint.

Over the past couple of decades, the company struggled to survive, and as recently as the summer of 2019, the shares traded below $2. The price eventually "rallied" to more than $4 by the end of the year, only to dive down to a low $1.50 when COVID-19 fears caused a major selloff in the markets in March of 2020. This seemed odd, considering that online businesses should benefit from those fears. It didn't take long for the market to recognize this, and by the summer, the shares reached more than $8. It was fairly obvious that the COVID-19 pandemic should drive more business to both of the company's units when retail was locked down in its key markets early in 2020.

Much of this was also discussed in my previous article published on November 6th, when the shares were trading at $6.31, titled Expect PFSweb To Continue Strong Growth Into Holiday Season. I wrote:

Is it a good time to buy? During a presentation at the 2020 MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl on October 13, 2020, the company put up the following chart: While the numbers aren't filled in for the current fiscal year, PFSweb noted that it was targeting return to growth in 2020. Since Q3 had already been completed, and the company was nearly halfway through October, it appears as though 2020 revenue could be the highest in more than 5 years.

These views, and my "Bullish" rating were partially confirmed a couple of days after that article was published when the company released its Q3 2020 results. During the November 6th conference call to discuss the results and the prospects for Q4, CEO Mike Willoughby noted:

As we support our clients through an evolving online retail environment ahead of the holiday season, our business continues to experience strong tailwinds from robust e-commerce demand and high fulfillment volumes. Ramping activity levels among our current clients drove double-digit year-over-year growth in SFE revenue and adjusted EBITDA during the quarter. Across PFS and LiveArea, our sales teams have done an excellent job of driving new business development opportunities with a record LiveArea sales pipeline and a much improved PFS pipeline compared to last quarter. Most importantly, our global workforce is still operating safely and at high levels of productivity whether they're on the front lines in our distribution centers or working remotely for our professional services contact center or corporate teams. In both segments of our business, we have remained focused on preparing for what we anticipate will be a record digital holiday season.

The market wasn't overly impressed, although the shares briefly moved from the low to mid-$5 range up to more than $7.37 over the next few days. Unfortunately, within a month they were back below $6. What about that record digital holiday season? The company issued a press release with some preliminary Q4 and full-year results, and, to be honest, even I was surprised with the strength of some of those results. The highlights in a press release posted on January 13th included the following:

Total orders fulfilled increased 88% to nearly 11 million orders.

Customer orders processed during November and December 2020 exceeded four million orders each month.

Orders fulfilled during Cyber Week – the peak holiday fulfillment period from Black Friday to Cyber Thursday – increased 71% to over two million orders.

The surprise wasn't that it had a great quarter. That was expected and the reason for a "Bullish" rating. However, more than 8 million orders fulfilled was unexpected, as was the company's ability to quickly ramp up capacity to handle that volume spike. Following that press release, the company also presented at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference (on January 14th) where it also showed the volume of transactions compared to 2019:

As the text at the bottom of the chart indicates, "Full year order fulfillment grew 84% year over year and is the largest on record." And, even though the shares moved from less than $6 the prior week to an intra-day high of $9.60 on the 14th, it would give some of that back on Friday when it closed at $8.20. Not bad, and it's still a gain of almost 30% from the price when I wrote the previous article.

During the presentation at the Needham event, the company also emphasized improvement in its LiveArea business:

Robust sales pipeline and improved pipeline conversion in Q4 generated strong backlog headed into 2021 with enhanced service offering and successful international expansion.

The press release also discussed the company's two new distribution centers in Belgium and Dallas, Texas, noting that:

In less than two full months of operations, PFS’ two new fulfillment centers... meaningfully expanded fulfillment capacity for key clients.

It is impossible to separate the tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic and a worldwide death total that recently passed 2 million without seeming cold and heartless. For better or worse, Seeking Alpha is a financial website, and we invest when times are good and bad. The impact of COVID-19 greatly helped PFSweb, while at the same time it caused grief for families that have lost loved ones. It also destroyed an array of small businesses, restaurants and bars and put millions out of work.

As noted, the recent success of PFSweb is due in large part to changes in consumer behavior brought on by COVID-19. There will be residual effects to shopping patterns that will help the company going forward, but now that effective vaccines are being distributed, how will it perform in the future?

Looking Ahead

The press release discussed earlier also included the following:

Successful client holiday deployments for RetailConnect and CloudPick set the stage for more expansive roll-outs in 2021: PFS's first RetailConnect production client launched in three stores during the holiday season, shipping approximately five thousand orders while improving store fulfillment productivity by approximately 30%.

Deployment of CloudPick-based fulfillment technology in a client’s German distribution center for the holiday season accounted for approximately 10% of the client’s EU order volume from early November through the end of 2020.

Whether or not the behavior of shoppers using online shopping and home delivery or curb-side pick-up will persist, and if so, to what extent, remains to be seen. Productivity improvement of 30% would certainly seem to be a strong selling point, but if shoppers return to prior habits of going into stores, will it matter? And, unfortunately, I didn't hear enough about the fixed vs. variable costs of the two new distribution centers. Will these new distribution centers be a burden to the company between now and the November and December holiday rush in 2021?

The company's European operations as it relates to LiveArea may benefit from Brexit, but that's more of a one-time event. On the other hand, the benefits of CloudPick-based fulfillment would seem to be longer lasting.

Finally, one of the company's charts at last week's Needham Growth Conference had the following statements:

Sustained service fee growth objective of 10-15% for LiveArea

Sustained service fee growth objective of 5-10% for PFS

While LiveArea may be able to continue that growth trajectory into 2021, once COVID-19 subsides, I don't see how PFS service fee revenue growth would be maintained. In fact, I would look to see a decline in PFS service fee revenue in both 2021 and 2022 as the COVID-19 tailwinds subside and consumer behavior changes back towards more normal shopping habits.

As with most of the stocks I write about on Seeking Alpha, I am either long or have been researching a company in anticipation of a purchase. While I try to be objective in my assessment about a stock, there is always the possibility that some bias creeps into those assessments.

I have been long PFSweb for more than two decades, having originally purchased its predecessor before the dot-com bubble imploded. I subsequently purchased more in the first half of 2007. The position currently comprises less than 2% of our liquid holdings, and since all of it is in IRAs, there will be no tax consequences in a trade. While I currently have no immediate plans to add or reduce my position, I may decide to trade or sell covered calls against the position at any time, and I am seriously considering selling the June calls with a $15 strike price. Should I sell those calls, my current decision about selling could be taken out of my hands.

Seeking Alpha requires that authors give a rating on the companies we write about. The choices are Very Bullish, Bullish, Neutral, Bearish and Very Bearish. My previous rating was Bullish, and I think the stock could continue to move modestly higher. However, despite the record PFS volumes and the improvement in the LiveArea pipeline, the recent price reaction has been less than I would have expected.

Markets are forward-looking, and as I noted, I don't see the current COVID-19-fueled volumes being maintained. Consumers are tired of being shut in, and with vaccines starting to be widely distributed, I expect online shopping levels to be sharply lower in Q4 of 2021 than those achieved last quarter. I also have some concerns about the company's ability to dynamically increase and decrease workforce to match demand.

As a result, I will be lowering my rating to neutral. For those wondering how I can be both long and neutral, think of this more as a rating of hold or market perform. With an overall bullish market, PFSweb could still rise, just not enough for me to recommend a buy and it's my justification for selling an out-of-the-money covered call.