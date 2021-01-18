Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) are up about 91% over the past twelve months, and I thought I’d look in on the name to see if it makes sense to buy. I’ll try to make this determination by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. As is frequently the case, I’ll also offer up a suggested options trade recommendation that I think makes sense here.

For those who just tuned in to this article after skipping past the title and the bullet points above, welcome. I’ll bring you up to speed on my thinking here. I think Atlas Air Worldwide is a decent, “growth” company trading at a very reasonable valuation. For that reason, I’m recommending people join me in buying it. For those more risk averse, I think selling puts makes a great deal of sense. I’ll go through my reasoning below, obviously.

Brief Background

In case you’re unwilling to check out Seeking Alpha’s handy dandy “Company Profile” page, Atlas Air provides outsourced aircraft operating services. The company operates three business segments: ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance), Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers a full range of outsourced aircraft operations for freight, passenger, and U.S. military personnel. The company is obviously a beneficiary of increased demand for cargo transportation. More information can obviously be found on the company’s website.

Financial Snapshot

In many ways, Atlas Air could be characterised as a “growth” company, in light of the fact that sales have grown at a CAGR of about 7.3% since 2014. Also, between 2014 and 2018, net income grew at an eye watering CAGR of ~21.5%. Net income fell off a cliff in 2019 as a result of a writedown (more on that below), but has recovered dramatically this year, up 50.5% in the first nine months of 2020 relative to the same period in 2019.

Net income collapsed in 2019 as a result of a “special charge.” Specifically, the company took a $580.2 million impairment charge against its 747-400 freighter fleet and a $58.1 million impairment charge related to assets sold and held for sale. In my view, this is a one time event, and those who are so inclined can look up more details about this by reading note 5 of the latest 10-K.

Atlas Air is one of those companies that has managed to thrive in the age of Covid, as evidenced by their financial performance last year. Specifically, in the first nine months of 2020, sales were up ~14%, and EPS were over 400% higher. Also (slightly) interesting to me is the fact that, although long term debt was up slightly (by 2%), net interest expenses were down by about 83 basis points relative to 2019.

Finally, I think it’s worth writing about the valuation allowance. As you’re no doubt aware, dear reader, a valuation allowance is a contra account that’s used to offset deferred tax assets. Management applies a valuation allowance against these assets when there’s some risk that the assets won’t be realised because future earnings won’t be sufficiently high. I don’t like the fact that there is a valuation allowance present here, but I do like the fact that it seems to be shrinking over time, per the following:

Source

Feel free to check out page 82 of the latest 10-K for more on this.

In sum, I think it’s reasonable to suggest that demand for cargo will remain robust if the economy continues to recover. The risk is obviously of a serious drawdown in economic activity impairing future earnings. I’m certainly willing to take on that risk at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

Prepare for an avalanche of unoriginality, dear reader, as I try to express the same tired idea in a slightly different manner. It’s a “tired” idea because it’s universal, and it’s so obvious that it’s challenging to express it in a different manner each time. I’m trying my best to avoid tautology, dear readers, but it’s getting increasingly difficult. Nevermind my pain, though. This is all about you and my various humble attempts at making your lives better.

So the universal truth that I was just blathering on about is the fact that the more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit, the lower will be their subsequent returns. Because I suffer the sin of greed, I prefer higher returns, and thus I want to buy that future $1 at as cheap a price as possible. I think cheap prices are good also because they present the investor with relatively lower risk, as there’s only so far they can drop.

I measure “cheap” in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the stock price relative to $1 of future economic benefit like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see the shares trading at a discount relative to both their own history and the overall market. On that basis, it’s pretty clear to me that Atlas is a bargain in spite of its recent price increases per the following:

Data by YCharts

I also want to try to work out what the market is thinking about a given company's future, because if the crowd is too sanguine, that's a very bad sign in my estimation. I think great investments can happen when the crowd eschews a name wrongly. In order to work out the market's mood, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In the book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about perpetual growth. According to this approach, the market is currently assuming Atlas Air will grow at a 5.5% rate over the long term. While I consider this to be a fairly optimistic forecast, I like the fact that the shares are trading at a discount to book value. that reason, combined with the low price to earnings and free cash flow, suggests that Atlas Air is a good buy at current prices.

Options as Alternative

I understand and sympathize with people who worry about the current state of the overall market. In my view, the probability of a significant drawdown over the next 12 months is greater than 50%, and in that outcome I think the shares of even good companies can fall in price. This puts investors on the horns of a dilemma, obviously. They can wait for the shares to drop in price, and risk missing out on some further upside. Alternatively, they can buy at the moment and risk the shares of this quality company getting dragged down with the whole equity market. I think short put options offer a compelling third alternative. If the investor sells puts at strike prices that they’d be happy to buy at, they can earn some premium and/or acquire shares at an even more attractive price. This is why I call short put options “win-win” trades.

My preferred short put at the moment is the August put with a strike of $45, which is currently bid-asked at $4.50-$4.80, having last traded hands at $4.80. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll be obliged to buy shares at a price ~24% lower than the current level. If the investor sells these, and the shares remain above $45 over the next several months, they simply pocket the premium and move on. I consider this to be a win-win trade, and I’ll be using it to supplement the returns from shares.

I trust that you’re all excited about the prospects of a “win-win” option, dear readers, because it’s time for me to absolutely destroy that excitement by writing about risk. The nature of the world is such that we must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs, as there's no "risk-free" option. Short puts are no different in this way. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own at prices you’d be happy to pay.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Atlas Air Worldwide today at a price of ~$53. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them, under the “worst” possible circumstance, to buy at a price about $12.50 below the current price. Buying the same asset at a 24% discount is the definition of lower risk in my estimation.

Conclusion

I think Atlas Air is a wonderful business, and in spite of the recent run up in price, is still trading at a decent price. I like the fact that the company’s valuation allowance is shrinking, and I like the fact that shares are trading below book value. In addition to buying, I’m comfortable selling a few of the puts described above. In spite of the pandemic, I don’t think demand for Atlas’ services will diminish over the coming years. That, coupled with the cheap stock price, make this a compelling buy.