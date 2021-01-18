Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ZM) recently announced a $1.75 billion public offering. I will sidestep a discussion of the company’s dizzying share price appreciation since it listed, guided by Benjamin Graham’s maxim that: “In the short-run, the market is a voting machine but in the long-run, the market is a weighing machine”.

Financials

In a secular low-growth macroeconomic environment, growth has been bid up to stratospheric levels and the absence of profits in fast-growing companies has been normalized. Zoom is rare among these fleet-footed giants for going public having already attained profitability, with economic earnings of $3.14 million in the 2018 fiscal year, $3.46 million in 2019, $10.43 million in 2020 and $423.39 million for the twelve trailing months (TTM).

In that period, operating revenues have swelled from $151.48 million to $1.96 billion, doubling every year for four straight years. Meanwhile, gross margins have been in a tight band between 79.68% and 81.54%. What is impressive about this run of profitable growth is that it predates the global pandemic, rather than being the creature of exceptional circumstance.

The company’s free cash flow has been negative, only turning positive for the TTM period: -$19.37 million in 2019; -$37.16 million in 2020; and $641.42 million for the TTM period.

An investor attempts to buy fractional or complete ownership of a business at a time in which expectations are low and in an industry in which capital is exiting in ways that favour that business, or where the competitive landscape provides significant barriers to entry that protect the profitability of that business. Free cash flow yield is an excellent metric for determining the expectations of the market with regards to a stock. Free cash flow yield was -0.2% in 2019 and 2020; and is 0.6% for the TTM period. At this level, free cash flow yields are simply not attractive, which is not to say that they are unattractive. Free cash flow yields would have to reach 3% before we could consider them attractive. Free cash flow here tells us the story of a company that invested its profits to grow and now generates such an excess of free cash flow that only a fraction of that is needed to fund current growth.

It has to be said that Eric Yuang, chief executive officer of Zoom, has been an exceptional capital allocator. Returns on invested capital (ROIC) have consistently risen: 9.4% in 2018; 10.2% in 2019; 13.6% in 2020; 2,122% for the TTM period.

Product Market Fit

Zoom stands head and shoulders above Google Hangouts, and Microsoft’s Teams, because of its snug product-market fit. This is due to Zoom’s ability to bring together a group of features that are conceptually simple but difficult to execute in a single product.

Zoom has virality built into it because of the ease with which the product can be used. For example, to use Google Hangouts, you have to be signed into a Gmail account. Enterprise teams not on Gmail can’t use Google Hangouts without some friction. Skype, Cisco Webex and LogMeIn require users to download the app and software, and set up bulky user accounts and this makes it hard to scale users. Furthermore, corporate teams are increasingly mobile, thanks to secular trends toward remote work, and switching between devices is more common, with users simply not having the time to allow for the friction that Zoom’s rivals demand.

The ability to join a video conference without having to download anything seems like a small achievement, but it is actually a huge reason for why the product has been so widely adopted. It’s in the small things. The little innovation is what makes it so easy to have a Zoom URL go viral.

Early adopters are the most important promoters of Zoom in a bottom-up model that really reflects the strength of the user experience. So, for example, 55% of customers who contribute revenues of $55,000 or more, became customers after a single employee opted for a free trial. This demonstrates the degree of what the firm calls, “viral enthusiasm”, that that lone employee must have had in order to proselytize in its favour to the point of getting the entire enterprise on Zoom, is astounding and it all starts with inviting colleagues to a video conference with nothing more than a URL. Unsurprisingly, the company has a high net promoter score of 72 and it is a market leader according to reputable customer review sites.

It’s this virality embedded into a product that helped Gmail, Facebook and Twitter grow: all it took to scale the product was sending out one link. That is the secret of Zoom’s sensational growth.

Risks

Every tech paradigm goes through three phases: improving current use cases; developing a new business model; and evolving into new use cases. Zoom began with a focus on enterprise customers but the global pandemic pushed it into the consumer realm. This had profound implications for the platform in terms of security.

The Citizen Lab report in 2020 revealed that the confidentiality of Zoom Meetings was, at the time, questionable and the company’s infrastructure made it vulnerable to demands for data from the Chinese authorities. Zoom moved to ensure end-to-end encryption for all users, and gave paying users the possibility of opting out of using Chinese servers, but as revelations in the New York Times and The Guardian show, Zoom remains vulnerable to demands for cooperation from China.

On Dec. 18, a China-based Zoom executive was charged by prosecutors from the U.S. Justice Department for conspiring with Chinese authorities to terminate Zoom meetings commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre. The 47-page complaint provides details of exchanges between that executive and employees at Zoom’s headquarters. It is important to note that Zoom had already stopped selling its services to users in China directly, instead choosing to sell them through third-parties. We do not know the extent of investigations regarding Zoom’s work with Chinese authorities and if the Department of Justice’s case will stop with this one official, or if the case will expand after him.

Furthermore, the Federal Trade Commission in a November 2020 settlement with Zoom, said that the company “lied” for years about its end-to-encryption. Zoom was not required to pay any compensation to users or even provide notice, but it is still the subject of lawsuits from investors and consumers that may lead to financial settlements.

This calls into question the ethics of management while also emphasising how big a struggle it is to shift into becoming a more consumer-focused company.

Valuation

Zoom has a price-to-economic-book-value (PEBV) of 10.3, against a PEBV of 3.2 for the sector ETF, QQQ, or a PEBV of 3.2 for the S&P 500. The share price of $374.91 suggests that the market is expecting the company to grow revenues at 6.3% per year for over 100 years, while generating an average economic earnings margin of 606.1%.

Overall, the company is the best in its class, a truly wonderful company, but a wonderful company selling at above fair value. We would have to wait until there was some pull back in the price before buying this incredible business.