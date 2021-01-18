Dividend Growth Pharmaceuticals For 2021

Merck (MRK) and Amgen (AMGN) are two large international pharmaceutical companies that develop a wide range of therapeutics. Both companies experienced softer sales around the mid 2010s due to loss of exclusivity of key therapeutics and challenges from biosimilar competition. However, both companies are well positioned to see solid growth over the next few years due to sales from blockbuster therapeutics and restructuring to increase efficiency. Furthermore, both Merck and Amgen offer reasonable valuations and are well positioned for significant dividend growth, which could make both of these companies appealing dividend growth investments.

The Core Business Performance

As we can see below, Merck and Amgen have seen steady growth of their financial metrics over the last five years even compared to selected peers. In particular, Merck had fairly strong growth driven primarily by their successful oncology and vaccine divisions, which has resulted in decreasing free cash flow (FCF) but strong net income growth over the last five years. Similarly, Amgen has experienced steady growth of key financial metrics, with the company boasting mid to low digit growth in revenue, FCF and net income. Part of this growth has come from Amgen's kidney disease/cancer therapies, their massive cost cutting measures and the development of their biosimilar division. Additionally, Eli Lilly (LLY) has seen strong growth of FCF and net income over the last five years which has stemmed from their pioneering of diabetes therapies and their growing oncology division. However, a large part of Eli Lilly's oncology division has come from acquisitions, including ARMO Biosciences for $1.6 billion and Loxo oncology for $8 billion, leading to significant increases in total debt. In contrast, Gilead (GILD) has had significant decreases in revenue, FCF and net income since 2015, though Gilead currently has the highest current ratio of the selected pharmaceuticals.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Financials and Gurufocus.

Looking at the efficiency and returns for the companies, we can see that Amgen boasts the best profit margins and return on capital (Joel Greenblatt) out of the four pharmaceuticals. Below, we can see that all four companies have similar gross margins, with Amgen having the best profit margins followed by Eli Lilly and Merck. Additionally, both Merck and Eli Lilly also stand out with returns, with Amgen having the highest return on capital (Joel Greenblatt) and Eli Lilly having the highest return on equity. Furthermore, the companies have generally been improving efficiency, with return on equity generally increasing over the last ten years for all the companies except Gilead.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Financials and Gurufocus.

In summary, we can see that Merck, Amgen and Eli Lilly have experienced steady growth over the last five years. Merck has had strong net income growth over the last few years due in part to their successful oncology division and the massive sales growth of Keytruda. Amgen's restructuring and increased manufacturing efficiencies have driven up the company's margins, returns and also supports a number of Amgen's divisions including their biosimilars. Interestingly, Eli Lilly had a number of therapeutics go off of patent protection around 2014 resulting in significant declines in sales, though Eli Lilly has recovered due in part to their growing oncology and endocrinology division. Finally, Gilead has experienced broad declines due to challenges with the Hepatitis C market rapidly deteriorating and the company experiencing decreasing revenue for a number of their therapeutics prior to loss of patent protection.

Future Growth

In order to understand if their dividends are sustainable and the ability for these companies to grow going forward, let's take a look at these companies' future growth prospects. Below, we can see analysts EPS expectations for all four companies. Amgen, Merck and Eli Lilly are expected to have significant EPS growth going forward, with EPS predicted to increase between 6 to 8% annually over the next two years. In comparison, Gilead is not expected to have any meaningful growth over the next two years.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Earnings.

A large part of this growth for Merck is driven by expansion of their mega blockbuster therapeutic Keytruda, which is positioned to become the best selling therapeutic in the world and is predicted to offset declining sales of their diabetes treatment Junuvia/Janumet which is expected to lose patent protection in the United States and China next year. Amgen is well positioned to continue to drive growth via sales of key therapeutics including Prolia and Xgeva which are expected to reach $3 billion in sales. Furthermore, Amgen is also planning to expand their bone treatments to the large China and Japan markets which could provide steady growth for Amgen. Eli Lilly is expected to grow sales from their endocrinology division, which has expanded significantly in part due to strong sales growth of Trulicity, Basaglar and Jardiance. Additionally, Eli Lilly's oncology division has also seen strong growth over the last few years due to sales from their blockbuster therapeutic Taltz and the majority of their therapeutics are expected to have patent protection through the mid to late 2020s. Finally, Gilead is highly dependent on their HIV division and has recently made multiple acquisitions to develop their oncology and immunology divisions.

Besides expanding the indication and sales of current therapeutics, these companies also have a solid drug pipeline. Below, we can see the number of recently reported Stage III clinical trials for all four companies. Merck boasts the most phase III clinical trials of the listed companies, with over half of these trials involving Keytruda. Amgen currently boasts a number of diverse phase III clinical trials across multiple therapeutics, with Sotorasib being a promising growth driver as it targets a particular mutation that is common in lung cancer, is prevalent in many other types of cancers and has already been granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA. Eli Lilly has a similar number of phase III trials as Amgen, with Eli Lilly having many promising therapeutics in development including Tirzepatide for type II diabetes, new oncology biologicals and an emergency use authorization by the FDA for a combinational therapy for the global healthcare crisis.

Source: Created by author using data from MRK Investor Website, AMGN Annual Report, LLY Annual Report and GILD Investor Presentation.

Valuation

Not only are Merck and Amgen well positioned for growth, but they are still at a reasonable valuation. Looking at the forward adjusted PE ratio, we can see that Merck and Amgen are at reasonable forward PE ratios compared to their historic median. Furthermore, Amgen also boasts a solid price to free cash flow ratio, though Merck's price to free cash flow is much higher than their historic median. Interestingly, Gilead boasts a very appealing forward PE ratio and price to free cash flow which is significantly below its median for the last decade.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Earnings and Gurufocus.

The companies were also evaluated from their forward PEG ratios. Below, we can see that Eli Lilly, Amgen and Merck have similar forward adjusted PEG ratio that is below the 2.6 median for the sector. Interestingly, Gilead has the highest forward adjusted PEG ratio that is nearly double the other reported companies.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Value and Gurufocus.

Dividends

Amgen and Merck also offer solid dividends with the potential for dividend growth. The table below shows some of the key valuation metrics for these four selected companies. Below, we can see that Amgen offers a solid dividend yield well above its historical median, has had strong dividend growth and is expected to have high single digit dividend growth over the next two years. Merck has a slightly higher dividend yield than Amgen, though the dividend is slightly below Merck's 10-year historical median. Merck has also had steady dividend growth that is expected to continue going forward and boasts the best credit rating of the selected companies. Interestingly, Gilead offers an appealing over 4% dividend with a strong credit rating and is predicted to grow their dividend faster than the other companies. Finally, Eli Lilly has the lowest dividend yield, is significantly above its 10-year median but has had strong dividend growth that is expected to continue over the next two years.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Dividends and Gurufocus.

Next, we take a look at the safety of these dividends. Analyzing the interest coverage ratio, which is a measurement of the company's ability to pay their interest, we can see that all four companies can cover their interest obligations, with Gilead having the lowest interest coverage and Eli Lilly and Merck having significantly more interest coverage. Finally, all four companies have reasonable payout ratios.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Dividends and Gurufocus.

In summary, Merck and Amgen are well positioned to continue to drive dividend growth going forward. Amgen offers a decent nearly 3% yield that is well above its 10-year median, has a respectable coverage of their interest and dividends and is positioned for continued strong dividend growth. Similarly, Merck offers a dividend yield over 3%, has very strong interest coverage and credit rating and is expected to have steady dividend growth going forward. Gilead offers the highest dividend yield, the fastest dividend growth and a strong credit rating, but Gilead's interest coverage is much lower than the other selected companies. Finally, Eli Lilly offers a well covered, albeit lower yielding, dividend.

Potential Risks

One of the most critical challenges facing the pharmaceutical industry, in general, is maintaining a competitive drug pipeline. The significant competition in the therapeutic industry requires pharmaceuticals to constantly develop new therapeutics to offset expiring patents and to stay competitive with other pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the process of researching, developing and testing a therapeutic has been estimated to cost about $2 billion and take around a decade. This makes it critical for pharmaceuticals to always be developing new therapeutic assets in the pipeline. In Merck's case, the company has the most phase III clinical trials out of all the selected companies which will be critical to supporting the growth of their blockbuster Keytruda. Amgen and Eli Lilly have a respectable amount of late stage clinical trials including for their osteoporosis/oncology and endrincology/screlosis therapies respectively. Finally, Gilead is depending on growth of their immunology and oncology divisions, including through their new cell therapy Yescarta.

Summary

As I discussed in my previous article, I believe that there are still reasonably valued dividend opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry. In particular, Merck is one such company that is fairly valued, has a history of providing solid returns and is well positioned for steady growth moving forward including through their robust drug pipeline. Although all of Merck's division except for oncology and vaccines have declined over the last five years, the success of their drug pipeline, especially expanding Keytruda sales, are expected to drive solid growth for Merck. Finally, Merck has a solid dividend starting yield that is well covered by their earnings and is expected to have steady growth going forward.

Amgen is another potentially appealing pharmaceutical dividend investment that has provided outstanding efficiency due to their significant cost cutting and restructuring. Furthermore, the company is expected to have solid EPS growth over the next few years in part due to growth of some of their newer drugs including Otezla, Repatha and Aimovig as well as some continuing to develop some of their drug pipeline including Sotorasib. Finally, Amgen offers a reasonable valuation and their dividend is higher than their historical median.

Below I summarize what aspects of each company I'm personally optimistic and pessimistic about. Based on this analysis, I personally believe that Merck and Amgen have reasonable valuations, strong expected growth and are well positioned to provide dividend growth, which could make these companies appealing dividend investments.

Source: Created by author.

