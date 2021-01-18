As ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ANGI) shifts to a true marketplace model, favorable consumer trends - coupled with an increased take-rate - will sustain strong revenue growth and create significant shareholder value.

Company Overview & Business Model

ANGI sits in the middle of the on-demand economy, the wave of millennial homeownership, and the trend towards Flywheel-type, two-sided networks. ANGI provides two-sided marketplaces, primarily in North America, that connect consumers looking for home services such as plumbing and electrical work with Service Providers (SPs) such as handymen, plumbers, and other contractors. ANGI's business can be broken up into two segments: full-fledged marketplaces and lead-generating services. Under full-fledged marketplaces, ANGI operates two main brands: HomeAdvisor and Handy.

HomeAdvisor creates a digital marketplace service that connects consumers with service professionals nationwide for longer-term home repair, maintenance and improvement projects. Consumers are responsible for booking the service and paying the service professional directly. To facilitate booking, HomeAdvisor employs an "instant booking" tool where consumers put time on contractors schedules. Though the platform is free for consumers, HomeAdvisor SPs traditionally pay fees for consumer matches and membership subscription fees for HomeAdvisor memberships and related mHelpDesk products and services.

Handy allows consumers to request services for smaller-term projects and pay for such services directly through the Handy platform; Handy fulfills the request with independently established home service providers.

As for its lead-generating line of business, ANGI operates Angie's List, which connects consumers with SPs for local services through a nationwide online directory. Consumers register and search for a professional service and are reached out to by an SP. Notably, certified SPs are among the first service providers listed in directory search results. To obtain certification, an SP must 1) purchase term-based advertising from ANGI and 2) fulfill the necessary requirements to join the ANGI platform.

Between its full-fledged marketplaces and lead-generating services, ANGI's revenue is broken down as follows (source: F2019 10-K):

Consumer connection revenue (73%): Per-match fees paid by HomeAdvisor service professionals for consumer matches (regardless of whether the service professional ultimately provides the requested service), and fees from completed jobs sourced through the HomeAdvisor and Handy platforms.

HomeAdvisor service professional membership subscription fees (6%)

Other (21%): Sales of advertising to service professionals by Angie's List, membership subscription fees from consumers, service warranty subscription and other services revenue.

ANGI Industry Overview

The home services industry is hyperlocal and fragmented - it is not a winner take all by any means. Further, 66% of service requests are non-discretionary, and over 80% of transactions are offline. Management also reports a $500B TAM, with 3-5 million SPs in the United States. Further, in FY2019 ANGI serviced 5% of all US projects (~25% online market share), processed 10% of all US project requests, and enlisted 8-10% of all US SPs.

Analyzed through the lens of Porter's 5 forces, the home services industry has the following characteristics:

The threat of new entrants is high - particularly from search engines and social networks. However, moderate network effects and lack of easy access to service professionals make scaling difficult for newcomers.

There is a high threat of substitute products/services. Consumers have historically relied upon word-of-mouth local networks to find home service professionals (80% of project matches), and consumer patterns are yet to fully adjust to online networks like ANGI.

The bargaining power of SPs is low to moderate. Alternative options such as word-of-mouth or Facebook are less costly for SPs than online marketplaces. However, these online marketplaces allow SPs to receive matches rather than actively search for clients - one of their biggest business hurdles.

The bargaining power of customers is weak. Customers on most online platforms negotiate directly with the SPs, not the platform provider (e.g., ANGI); also, pricing quotes are not readily transparent across the internet, so customers often have limited data points to compare SP's prices to.

Competitive rivalry is high. Many online marketplaces have faced intense competition from search engines like Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) and networks like Facebook (FB), and many platforms in other industries have been displaced by Google and/or social networks (see Booking.com (BKNG) & Travelocity). In fact, some investors perceive Google to be one of ANGIs largest online competitive threats. On its home services platform, Google underprices project leads, which makes them seem cheaper than the alternatives on ANGI. Yet, though Google launched its home services offering in 2016, it only covers ~10 categories in ~20 cities as of 2020. Of course, Google and its parent company Alphabet certainly have enough capital to create a well-positioned ANGI rival if desired. However, given many of the complexities and frictions unique to this industry, it seems like such a move would be a rather poor use of Google's effort and resources - especially considering ANGI's massive head start. To put it simply, Google has neither the SP supply nor the contractor verification process to expand quickly and efficiently.

* Note: Thumbtack, one of ANGI's closest comps, has a GMV $1.1b vs. ANGI's GMV of $40B. Clearly, other online competitors are nowhere near the aggregation necessary to expand at ANGI's scale. (source: personal calculations & research)

ANGI Investment Thesis

The transition to a fixed-price model will strengthen the ANGI marketplace. ANGI's traditional lead-generating model has its limits (contractors don't like it, involves hassle on the request side). ANGI is currently transitioning to a fixed price model (FP), an UBER-like system where the price of the service is shown upfront and ANGI does the payment processing. Customers and SP's are forced towards an efficient marketplace: less friction, SP's get a job with zero negotiation. Instead of paying upfront fees, SP's can now obtain guaranteed cash inflow for a reduced fee. While the complexity of pricing projects increases with value, scale is critical to having SPs to fill fixed price offers - but ANGI already has scale here. ANGI is fully capable of creating a newer depth of service to reduce the number of unfilled requests, as well as spreading fixed costs over product development and screening SPs. ANGI asserts that FP increases customer loyalty by 50%, while simultaneously increasing service requests per customer well beyond average. In Q1' 20, $ANGI serviced $40B in annualized Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), up 45% YOY, and a fixed price model allows ANGI to address a $20bn+ opportunity in requested GMV which is currently not monetized.

Despite a disintermediation/churn risk, ANGI has the room to flex its negotiating power. The average consumer does 1.8-1.9 transactions per annum on ANGI's platforms, but the average American household needs 8-10 homeservice jobs per annum. It appears that consumers and SPs might be transacting outside the platform after the first contact. However, ANGI, as it continues to grow as the largest home services platform, can increase its negotiation pressures. As the platform grows and becomes a bigger source of jobs, SPs will be encouraged to engage and get reviews on the platform (results in more jobs). ANGI can introduce incentives and disincentives for both consumers and SPs (e.g. deactivating after a period with no activity) or getting a gold star/verification/promotion for completing a minimum number of transactions per year.

ANGI is managed by IAC; a digital "buy and build" operate with a strong legacy. IAC currently owns 84% of ANGI shares and 98.1% of voting power. IAC is one of the savviest online business operators; previously operating MTCH (owner of Tinder, Hinge, etc.) As with other IAC franchises, ANGI is a product of years of IAC buying, building, and spinning off businesses. Including ANGI, IAC has successfully balanced creating in-house companies while buying new assets. Given a strong track record, IAC operators weathered by experience are bound to drive long-term success.

It is typical for investors to be long IAC and short ANGI in order to gain exposure to the IAC stub, creating non-fundamental pressure on ANGI's share price. The IAC franchise holds many other brands, including Vimeo, DotDash brands, Ask.com, and a number of emerging platforms. Prior to IAC's spinoff of Match Group (MTCH), MTCH bulls would long IAC and short ANGI to take advantage of the conglomerate discount on IAC's MTCH shares. After IAC fully spun off MTCH, many expected that this would alleviate much of the non-fundamental pressure on the ANGI stock price. However, this has not been the case. Investors have continued to short ANGI to gain exposure to other IAC brands, and ANGI's short percentage of float remains around 20%. In essence, there remains non-fundamental pressure against ANGI's price that remains to be alleviated as IAC continues to spinoff its portfolio companies.

Potential Opportunities & Risks

Risks

I. Execution Risk. Management and team fail to execute on large and complex market opportunity. Fixed Price at the moment is only 5% of revenue and money-losing. ANGI's success partly depends on a successful transition to this model.

II. ANGI markets are hyperlocal. An extremely well-funded competitor could win over ANGI one market at a time.

III. Increasing technical factors from IAC's majority ownership in ANGI could pressure the stock price.

IV. There is a limit to the GMV that ANGI can shift to fixed price due to complexity. This caps the take rate at a certain point.

V. The large amount of unmet demand that we are seeing is a natural slack of the marketplace.

VI. Many contractors still don't like ANGI as a platform, and prefer to work with Google or other platforms.

Opportunities

I. Economic cycle protection: Two-thirds of ANGI's demand are non-discretionary, the other part is R&R. Additionally, given that the current job market has loosened, more contractors are attracted to the platform.

II. If the fixed-price transformation is achieved, ANGI could reach 35%+ EBITDA margins.

III. Institutional ownership is particularly interesting. Point72 took a large stake in September 2020 (5%), and ANGI is highly loved by other fundamentally-oriented Hedge Funds as well: Balyasny, Discovery, Maverick Capital, and Altimeter Capital all hold sizeable positions.

Valuation

We maintain a 4-year price target of $30 for ANGI, giving an IRR of roughly 26%. To reach this valuation, we made a number of assumptions. First, home service transactions will shift increasingly to online platforms, following the clear trend towards online commerce among North American consumers. We assumed 1% YoY growth in the share of service provider transactions serviced online. Secondly, we assume ANGI will maintain or slightly increase its dominant market share among online home service platforms, resulting in an online market share of 26-28% by early 2025. Thirdly, we assume ANGI will raise its take-rate in line with management guidance and online marketplace comps, resulting in a take-rate of 7-9% by 2024. Lastly, we assume ANGI's current EV/Sales multiple is a fair proxy for the 2025 exit multiple. Especially given ANGI's depressed multiple relative to peers, it is possible that this assumption might undercut our valuation in the short term, but we don't think this is material to our long-term view.

(source: personal calculations & research)

Conclusion

ANGI's shift from lead-generating businesses to true marketplaces, an increase in online adoption by home service consumers, and a strong management team with a dominant market position give ANGI significant upside potential over the next few years.