6 Important Lessons I Learned In 2020

To say the 2020 was a year of significant drama and a year of firsts is probably an understatement. The 2020 bear market was the fastest on record, taking place only 16 days after the S&P 500's closing high. 2020 also marked the fastest number of days for the stock market to lose 30% of its value.

Source: Marketwatch.com

Yet, when it’s all said and done, I was able to reflect on a number of important lessons that will help shape and define the investor I am moving forward. No doubt, we all have our own learnings and takeaways from what was a remarkable year.

Lesson #1: It d oesn ’t pay to be a long-term bear

History has consistently taught us that it doesn't pay to be a long-term bear, but I think it’s something that 2020 strongly highlighted.

This lesson holds true irrespective of economic circumstance and even across all manner of healthcare crisis. It’s always hard to believe in the moment that things won’t get better, especially when your hard earned investment nest egg is being torched day after day.

However, history and markets have consistently demonstrated that they can and that they do recover from crisis. The willingness of the federal government and central bankers around the world to stave off economic collapse is very easy to forget.

Source: Charles Schwab

Yet it’s hard to argue against expansionist monetary policy and fiscal policy, which are tools that have and can be used with great effect in almost any circumstance. The dramatic collapse and recovery should serve as strong reminders for investors that it doesn’t pay to be a long-term bear and managing investment strategy on the basis of the next market collapse being around the corner has consistently been shown to be a losing one.

Lesson #2: Market timing is difficult, and likely costly

I think one of the key lessons that 2020 helped illustrate for me is just how difficult market timing is.

Arguably, this shouldn't be a surprise. Numerous studies demonstrate that investors short-change their own returns by getting market timing incredibly wrong and consequently suffering subpar returns. As a group, self-directed investors typically buy at tops and sell at bottoms and earn themselves poor returns in the process.

Source: Dalbar.com

The speed of the 30% decline in the S&P 500 in just 20 days and the speed of the recovery back is the best indicator to me of the folly of market timing.

If an investor was lucky enough to be able to get in and out of markets in such a way as to conserve losses and maximize reentry in such a short window of time amid such a major market uncertainty, it was truly an amazing feat.

The question such an investor needs to ask themselves is whether they were just lucky, or whether such a feat is truly repeatable. Again, the data suggests that investors are actually just better off making their bets, whether they be in the form of an index fund like the S&P 500 or other high-quality businesses like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and making these investments and simply holding on.

Lesson #3: High-quality innovators provide downside protection

An interesting observation during the aggressive market declines of 2020 was that high-quality innovators provided meaningful downside protection and also were amongst the first businesses to aggressively rebound as conditions got better.

Businesses such as Adobe (ADBE), ServiceNow (NOW), Veeva (VEEV), and Amazon (AMZN) all demonstrated incredible resiliency as the strong market declines took hold.

These high quality innovators not only declined a lot less but also benefited from the strong rebound that occurred shortly thereafter. This characteristic of a high-quality business is important.

Minimizing downside capture during very aggressive sell-offs provides an element of psychological advantage to an investor and helps mitigates the risk that they may take actions that are not well considered and sell out of positions in a panic as losses grow larger and unconstrained.

Additionally, deeply aggressive declines can create extended timeframes for recovery of capital, causing an additional source of investor frustration and a lack of desire to persist with an investment strategy.

High quality innovators generally benefited from an investor flight to safety during the worst of the crisis. Strong cash positions, solid competitive advantages, and an ability to continue operations during a period of intense distress were arguably key reasons why this was the case.

Lesson #4: Value portfolio diversity

Portfolio diversity means different things to different people. In my case, I don't necessarily run an S&P 500-sized portfolio of positions across sectors and company types. I also invest almost exclusively in fast-growing, innovative businesses that have long runways. However, these businesses are spread across various sectors, including financial services, technology, and healthcare and are exposed to a variety of underlying trends and sectors.

I consider myself extremely fortunate to have broadened my portfolio toward disruptive innovation in 2020. Many of the positions that I own attained more dominance and further entrenched their competitive positions like no time previously. I was lucky enough to have ownership in a number of positions that doubled or tripled over the course of 2020 including the Trade Desk (TTD), Coupa Software (COUP), Zscaler (ZS), Teladoc (TDOC), Twilio (TWLO), MercadoLibre (MELI), and Sea (SE).

Historically, I used to run a much more concentrated portfolio, with relatively few positions such as Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) accounting for nearly 30% of portfolio value. With time, I've been able to achieve greater diversity. It’s during this period of intense economic uncertainty and disruption that one appreciates having this level of diversity. Both Visa and Mastercard, along with other positions such as Alteryx (AYX), struggled through 2020, and finished largely flat on the year.

Of all the businesses that I own, I never would have guessed that Visa and Mastercard, which I consider to be the most dominant, competitively advantaged franchises, would go through a period where they would struggle as they have through 2020.

It arguably took a "Black Swan" event, which I don't think I would have ever foreseen to illustrate the value in having some level of modest diversity within a portfolio across position type and sector exposure.

Having a concentrated portfolio can be great when times are good and everything is predictable. However, even the best businesses can be adversely impacted by unforeseen events through no fault of their own, which can bring them either temporarily or even more permanently unstuck.

Lesson #5: There's value in "battle testing" an investment strategy

Another very important thing that 2020 illustrated for me is that there's significant value in battle testing an investment strategy.

For an investor, it's actually preferable that this happens sooner rather than later in an investing journey to provide time to find the strategy that works and give one time to stick with it and hold on strongly without deviating.

There's a reason that compounding has been called the "eighth wonder of the world". However, it can only happen if one persists long enough and gives a strategy time to work. Constant chopping and changing and radically shifting asset allocation is to the long-term detriment of an investment nest egg.

In 2020, as markets, asset classes and individual equities tanked across the board, I feel lucky that my "fight or flight" instincts were instinctively not ones to flee to the safety and relative comfort of bonds or defensive equities.

Rather, it was to take advantage of what proved to be a fairly historic opportunity to steadily and cautiously load up with longer-term disruptors and innovators.

This wasn't motivated out of an expectation that I could somehow foresee when the stock prices of these businesses would recover, but rather a longer-term, multi-year confidence that the underlying secular trends propelling these disruptive, competitively advantaged businesses I owned would continue long after the pandemic was resolved, no matter how long that took.

I acknowledge that others may have had different responses to the events that occurred and the respective asset classes that they own. I view major times of crisis as opportunities to really test one's comfort as an investor with respect to what they own and the underlying asset classes that they are exposed to, both those that are more aggressive and more defensive in nature. It's important that investors heed the lessons of what their reactions are to the assets that they own when times are the worst so they can make any appropriate changes.

Lesson #6: The best businesses get stronger and better in a crisis

Another interesting observation that I took away from 2020 was that a crisis often represents an opportunity for the best businesses to get stronger and better.

That is, even within industries or verticals that may have been favorably advantaged as a result of a crisis, the best businesses will often disproportionately benefit or pick up greater and stronger share.

For example, while most e-commerce names were favorably benefited, MercadoLibre in South America managed to grow revenues year over year above 50% through 2020 when e-commerce in Latin America only grew at 9%.

Similarly, while enterprises of all shapes and sizes rushed to digitally transform their businesses, Twilio grew its revenues at nearly 50% during 2020, while lesser, earlier stage competitors like Bandwidth (BAND) and Vonage (VG) experienced noticeably slower growth.

The same can be said of other best-in-class businesses such as Shopify (SHOP), an enabler of e-commerce for SMBs which happened to grow revenue by nearly 80% year over year, vs. earlier stage competitors such as BigCommerce (BIGC), which only grew revenue at 40% year over year.

While the best businesses retain dominance over lesser competitors in good times, this differential only gets accentuated in particularly tough times as potential customers prefer best-in-class providers to deliver when it matters the most.

2020 increased my conviction in only looking to own and hold the best businesses, ones that are dominant in terms of customer love and market share, in favor of arguably "less expensive" but less well positioned, slower growing competitors.

Concluding thoughts

2020 was a historic year in many respects for investors.

While the year is now done and dusted, and markets have resumed their upswing, it's worth investors taking the time to distill their own learnings from 2020, how they handled the challenges thrown at them and how they responded. Internalizing these learnings may help investors improve their ability to perform whenever the next crisis that disrupts markets inevitably comes along.