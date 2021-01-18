(Source: Bowl America)

Bowling is in a secular decline that has been accelerated by COVID lockdowns and restrictions. Despite this, I'm here to talk with you about the only pure-play bowling stock around. Bowl America (NYSE:BWL.A) owns 16 bowling alleys and their headquarters, and leases one additional location in Fairfax, VA. The son of the founder and long-time owner operator, Leslie Goldberg, managed to run the business without booking an operating loss, which is a testament to his skill and the conservative management style he used to drive the business.

In his 2015 letter to shareholders, Goldberg highlighted the following:

If you acquired one of the original shares at $2.00 and still held today, you would have 11.4 shares and would have received dividends of $164. The market value of those 11-plus shares roughly equals the dividends received, suggesting a balanced return as rewards of our ownership.

Using the price of shares at the end of 2015, this correlates to a 10.3% compounded annual return over 50+ years. While some may be quick to point out this is similar to the S&P return over the same period, we must remember most stocks have cycled in and out of the index while Bowl America has stayed the same. Few businesses of this scale can point to such a rich history of operating in shareholder's interests.

Sadly, Leslie Goldberg passed away at the end of 2019. Gone now are the annual letters to shareholders detailing his insights into life and investing, but his prior writings remain available for those who enjoy perusing the mind of a great business owner who cared about his employees.

Going forward, I'm unsure what the plan is for Bowl America. I'm happy to see they netted $1.5m from the PPP, as they perfectly fit the description of a business impacted by the pandemic. I don't know if the management team wants to keep running a bowling business, or sell it and move on given the secular headwinds. So, in the following sections, I will present a valuation considering both possibilities.

Real Estate

Because Bowl America owns all but one of their locations, they maintain a margin of safety supported by their properties. They own 8 in the Washington DC metro area, 1 in Baltimore, MD, 4 in Richmond, VA and 3 in Jacksonville, FL.

First, a hat tip to James Duade is in order for doing a significant amount of leg work on their real estate in his short piece two years ago. (There's a lot of great data in his attached workbook if you want to play with the numbers.) Since that publication Bowl America has dropped almost 50%, compared to a 30% rise in the S&P. A great call even if a bit lucky due to COVID finally leading to the drop. At the time, he showed how the company had about $10 per share in net assets, providing ~40% downside due to inability to cover their dividend with earnings from continuing operations.

However, I do take issue with his reliance on tax assessed values for the owned properties. After conducting market research (loopnet, county sale records) around the locations I find many are assessed significantly below a potential sale price, validated by nearby properties selling in excess of their assessments. A few examples:

The most valuable location owned by the company is in the heart of Falls Church, VA, assessed at $8m. There is a 13k square foot office building one block away on half an acre, listed as a redevelopment opportunity for $4.5m and assessed at $2.1m. I believe the redevelopment opportunity on over 2 acres in the same area could value this location as $15-20m, not the $8m implied by tax assessments.

Switching cities, Bowl America owns their location on San Jose Boulevard in Jacksonville in one of the best parts of the city. This three acre property is assessed for $1.1m, while next door an auto repair business on .7 acres is listed for $2.9m (appraised for $500k). A bank a couple blocks away on 2.4 acres is listed for $3.7m.

Based on these, and other examples I see in their real estate portfolio, I believe the aggregate $47.6m of current assessed values is low, and represents a bear case for total asset value. I put the real estate portfolio base case around $60m, with $70m possible as an upside case. Much of the upside would hinge on how much they can get for the Falls Church location.

Stock Holdings

Oddly enough, Bowl America holds about $5m worth of telecom stocks (AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), etc) and about $500k in an investment in a Ginnie Mae mutual fund. These holdings provide about $270k of annual dividend income in addition to their income from operations.

Bowling Operations

Most of the upside on the business comes from how valuable you find the bowling business to be. If the unit is more or less a $0, the pile of assets is still undervalued but doesn't represent much upside. I'm using FY19 as my latest year for analysis since FY20 was distorted by COVID.

FY19 revenues were $24.4m (70% Bowling, 30% Food & Beverage), with $21.2m of operating expenses. Note this includes roughly $1m of D&A against only $500m "maintenance" CapEx.

Ignoring gains/losses on sale of investments, and normalizing to ~$300k income from dividends, we get to $3.5m of normalized earnings, which we then reduce to $2.5m to give Uncle Sam his cut. With maintenance CapEx of $500k, that's about $2m of net owners earnings each year. This seems to reflect a plateau they've hit in recent years of growing revenues about in line with operating expenses.

It's important to note this is only profitable because they own the alleys. They pay almost $250k per year to lease their Fairfax location, which while one of the more expensive places they could be, is still a reminder they would lose profitability if they did sale-leasebacks on the other locations.

Valuation

Based on the commentary above, there's about $65m of assets held by the company is a base case. I'm ignoring working capital as essentially a $0, and the lease and PPP liabilities are likely not "real". I kind of like thinking about this business like a bond, with $2m in annual payments from the ongoing business and an eventual maturity at $65m (ignoring real estate appreciation). I think a more savvy operator could take this private, only keep the most profitable locations and sell the rest to optimize the cost structure.

Bear : Assuming they just operate the business indefinitely with $2m of annual earnings, the NPV at 5% would be 2/.05 = $ 40m. (10% downside).

: Assuming they just operate the business indefinitely with $2m of annual earnings, the NPV at 5% would be 2/.05 = $ (10% downside). Base : Assuming we get ten more years of operations, then a sale for $65m, at 5% the business would be worth ~ $55m today. (15% upside)

: Assuming we get ten more years of operations, then a sale for $65m, at 5% the business would be worth ~ today. (15% upside) Bull: Business is sold in the next 12 months for $65m, netting investors a cool 50% return.

I choose 5% as a discount rate due to the low rate environment, though normally with a nano-cap I'd discount more. The business has such a stellar track record and operating history that I think viewing it like a bond is justified.

Conclusion

At the current price, I think Bowl America is a mediocre investment to consider if you believe Management may pursue a sale of the business. I have no real desire to hold a stock for 5-10 years that may be 20% undervalued currently, so I have not invested at this time. The pandemic may yet produce a lower share price for Bowl America, at which point I will consider investing in hopes of a sale.