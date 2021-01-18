A Tech Bubble? Tech Could Be Undervalued

Introduction

There has been much talk about a tech bubble lately or even that 'the market' is overvalued as a whole. These statements might have been a reason of concern for you and that's why I wanted to address them.

Humans are naturally attracted to pessimism because evolutionary, this had an advantage over optimism. Thinking that the source of that rustle could be a mountain lion and not prey could save your life.

But in investing, it's the opposite. As Morgan Housel once put it: Pessimism makes you sound smart, optimism makes you money.

For years, I have been hearing that the market has been overvalued and the Potential Multibagger stocks have been called overvalued since I picked the very first stock, Shopify (SHOP), at $77.86 in May 2017.

The tech sector has outpaced all other sectors, making many think that there is a new dotcom-like bubble brewing. While you won't hear me claim that the best stocks are cheap, I don't see a dotcom-like bubble, but a much more fundamental change that investors who call this a bubble might have missed. This is what I try to explain in this article.

The numbers

The lead of the Nasdaq (QQQ) over the S&P 500 (SPY) has been remarkable. For each and every time period you take since 2010, you'll see that the Nasdaq beats the S&P 500 by a wide margin. Let's look at the numbers.

(Source)

This is the one-year return:

Data by YCharts

The longer the time period, the bigger the outperformance of the Nasdaq. This is the three-year return:

Data by YCharts

And the five-year return, where the difference between the two climbs to more than 100%:

Data by YCharts

The difference in the 10-year return is really eye-popping, with an outperformance of 257%:

Data by YCharts

This huge outperformance of the Nasdaq has led to comments that this is like the dotcom bubble all over again. In the market, prices mean nothing over the short term, but mean a lot over the long term. A lot of you will know that famous Benjamin Graham quote:

The market is a weighing machine over the long run means that results matter over the long term, while there may be a lot of noise over the short term.

If you look at the top 25% best-performing stocks and you measure what contributed to the return in the stock price, you can see that revenue growth is by far the most important contributor to the stock appreciation over the long run, starting from year 3 and becoming more and more important. This is from 1993 to 2013.

This is for all stocks, from 1990 to 2009:

Although it's often seen as a generally accepted truth in investing, I don't believe in reversion to the mean. I'm not saying it doesn't exist at all, but I think some outstanding stocks can escape the gravity of reversion to the mean. A prime example here are the FAANG stocks, which were considered extremely overvalued for very long stretches of time. I think that a lot would argue that they have grown into their valuations. Another example, forward-looking, could be Shopify. I will show you more later.

People who believe in reversion to the mean claim that this outperformance of tech stocks can't continue. They have been wrong for the last decade, as we saw from the graphs, and I firmly believe they will continue to be wrong. The reason is that this shift is not just sentiment, but based on fundamental shifts.

Tech?

I really don't agree with the name 'tech'. What is tech? Let's have a look at a few examples.

Is Shopify tech? It's not, for me. It's retail or even almost like an e-commerce REIT.

Sea Limited (SE)? It's retail, but also gaming and financial services, just like Square, for example.

Roku (ROKU), is that tech? I see it more as discretionary. You could also firmly place Roku in communications. Teladoc (TDOC) is clearly healthcare, although it can be what it is because of tech.

You see how they could be all be labeled "tech", but if you look closer, they are spread over (almost) all of the traditional sectors? If you look at the future, if you don't have technology at the heart of your company, you won't be able to survive, it's as simple as that.

But for the rest of this article, I will write about tech in the traditional sense, as this is what the markets do and I need the classification for the data that I needed to prove my point.

Is the market in a bubble?

Some have been calling the whole market a "bubble" since the recovery started in March. They have been proven wrong in a very strong way by the market. These are the returns of the S&P 500 over the last year:

Data by YCharts

You could call this a bubble because so many companies are having trouble to survive in these dire and strange pandemic times. But is this reality or just anecdotal stories?

The answer is clear: this is firmly based on fundamentals. This graph shows the corporate profits after tax (in $B) and they have skyrocketed in Q3 2020:

(Source)

The Q4 2020 numbers are not out yet, but I'm pretty sure that they will continue to climb. Do you see the similarity of the stock chart with the earnings of the last year? A steep drop followed by a steep climb, basically. These are the numbers in $B.

Q3 2020: 2,126.656 Q2 2020: 1,557.064 Q1 2020: 1,739.103 Q4 2019: 2,000.736 Q3 2019: 1,920.338

The Q3 results of 2020 are up almost 11% versus the Q3 results of 2019, pre-Covid. Then 16% growth of the overall market doesn't look like a bubble at all, does it? Especially not because the market is forward-looking and Q4 is expected to be even better. I think this already shows that the market as a whole doesn't look as if it's in a bubble.

Are tech stocks in a bubble?

Even more commenters claim that not the market as a whole, but tech stocks are in a bubble like in the dotcom bubble and that tech stocks will crash like then. That's pretty scary stuff. This is the dotcom crash from top to bottom:

Moreover, some think that sectors like commodities, airlines, and energy might really outperform the returns of tech stocks. Maybe (maybe!) they could over the short term, as some sort of relief rally. But over the long term? No way. Let me explain to you why, starting from the arguments of bears who claim this.

Technology now has a total weight of 40% of the S&P 500 market cap. This is more than 37% of the 1999 dotcom boom. This statement alone is seen by some investors as dangerous and bearish pundits point at this as proof that this market is a bubble. If the Nasdaq (QQQ) fell so much in the dotcom bubble, and tech now even has a bigger market cap than in 2000, it will also crash, right?

S&P 500 share of total market value, by sector

(Source)

As you can see, in the last 10 years, tech stocks, including communications services (the red dots) have completely annihilated health care (the second dot, greyish-green) and financial services (including REITs) (the blue dots).

You can also see the same growth clearly in the returns of the Vanguard Information Technology (VGT) returns over the last 10 years compared to the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the IT sector has crushed the S&P 500. Compare that to ETFs of airlines (JETS), REITs (real estate) (RWO), commodities (DBC), and energy (XLE), for example. These results include dividends.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, all of these sectors have extremely underperformed over the full last decade. That makes some believe that they will outperform the next 10 years. I don't believe that at all. The next 10 months? Maybe, who knows?

The reason why I don't believe in the outperformance for the next 10 years is simple: fundamentals. The 'tech' sector may be responsible for 40% of the market cap, it is responsible for 37% of all the earnings. That looks pretty fair.

On top of that, because so many tech firms, even big ones, are spending so much money to grow so fast, 40% of the market versus 37% of the earnings, seems not only reasonable, but it's also even a sign that there is much more room for growth of tech earnings. After all, companies growing at 50% and more shouldn't be judged on earnings, but on revenue, gross margins, and the reliability of the revenue (subscription revenue is much more reliable than revenue from one-time sales).

The reason why energy, airlines real estate, commodities and many others have underperformed the S&P 500 is very simple: revenue growth. As an example, take Exxon Mobil (XOM), often called the best and safest energy stock. As you can see, the stock is down 38.5% over the last decade. But its revenue is down even more, at 50%.

Data by YCharts

Exxon's revenue was lower in every single one of the last five years compared to the 2010 level. It's logical that the stock price follows. Over the long term, the stock market is a weighing machine, remember? The fundamentals actually show that Exxon had been overvalued for years. I have already said it before and I will repeat it again and again: stock prices follow revenue growth, or I should probably say revenue decline here.

Could revenue go up a bit after this crisis? Sure. But do you really believe that this old energy company will outperform green energy over the next decade? I don't.

Look at this graph of the American tech sector's earnings of the LTM (last twelve months) of the last decades versus the world's company earnings without tech:

(Source)

I want to stress that this graph shows earnings, not the stock price. What you see is an explosion from 2010 onwards, exactly the same period in which tech stocks have outperformed the rest of the market so much. So, again, revenue growth and stock returns are closely linked.

And the next chart also shows basically the same thing but from another perspective. It shows the percentage of the investment money going to industrial equipment compared to software:

(Source)

As you can see, again the year 2010 is a tipping point. In that year, software spending overtook that of industrial equipment, and it keeps widening the gap. Again, this stat shows that the outperformance of tech is firmly based on reality, not on a supposed bubble.

Let people shout "dotcom bubble" all they want. With this information, there's little to see that gives that claim any substance. The huge earnings explosion of the tech sector shows that this is not a bubble but the market that gets it.

The facts show that the bubble callers look at superficial facts ('tech is now 40% of the market cap of the S&P 500, more than the 37% of the dotcom crash') and not at the reasons why tech outperforms so much: pure earnings power.

In the dotcom bubble, Amazon (AMZN) had a P/S ratio of 30. Although you see companies valued like that too now, the circumstances are very different. Amazon, just a simple bookseller back then, had razor-thin gross margins. Thanks to AWS (Amazon Web Services) and its scale, Amazon now has much higher gross margins, around 25%. Its P/S ratio? Just 4.7. The other big tech stocks also don't come close to Amazon's P/S ratio of 30 just before the dotcom crash:

Data by YCharts

Looking forward

The next decade will be that of cloud computing, although it probably feels as if this is already old news. Amazon kickstarted the cloud revolution with AWS, and Microsoft (MSFT), which had missed the mobile train completely, immediately jumped on the opportunity with Azure.

But the interesting thing is that on top of the new platforms, new paradigms are formed. Facebook (FB) only became a real juggernaut once it could enter and conquer the mobile market. Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) was already a big search engine, but Android catapulted it to real dominance.

This graph of JPMorgan shows that you still have time to get in if you are underinvested in cloud and SaaS stocks. In the next five years, IT budgets will be spent more and more on cloud-based products:

(Source)

I'm pretty sure that in five years, in 2025, you can take the right chart and make a similar projection for the next five years. Changing complete industries often goes much slower than most people think. The shift to cloud-based services is still rolling. The cloud market is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 16% every year until 2026 at least (and more after that). I think the introduction of 5G will open up completely new possibilities that we can't even dream of today. That's why you shouldn't be afraid to invest in stocks that ride this wave, even if they have gone up so much.

I always advocate to scale in slowly. That's very important. The market can drop 20% or more at any given moment, not just now, but always and ever. That's just how markets work. But if you know the fundamentals behind the valuations of the best of stocks, you know that these drops are buying opportunities. No matter what a lot of people say, there is no reason to see a bubble in tech. Cloud spending will keep increasing, and of course, the market knows this.

AWS was launched to the general public in 2006. Now, almost 15 years later, it's still growing at a very high speed (almost 30% in the last quarter) and this could go on for a long time. For newer technologies, the same will happen: high growth from a small basis and then high growth from a bigger and bigger basis. Tech companies are scalable like never before.

Conclusion

It's always confusing to hear that there is a bubble. You feel emotions of fear and if you hear facts that seem to confirm that there is a tech bubble, you are even more afraid. But this information is biased and it doesn't tell the whole truth.

The whole truth is that tech now represents 40% of the market cap of the S&P 500, but it is responsible for 37% of the earnings of the S&P. And because so many high growth tech stocks don't even have earnings, or low earnings, because they are investing so much in their incredible growth, the tech sector may even be undervalued, no matter how crazy this might sound.

In the meantime, keep growing!