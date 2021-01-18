A little bit of background as a preamble

I began writing on TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) in the summer of 2017. It was my very first article published on Seeking Alpha, and I drove my poor editor nuts as I tried to meet minimum publishing expectations. She exhibited the utmost of patience over four to five revisions and avoided suggesting that I return to my day job, and, finally, on 08/28/2017... a star was born!

On that date, TETRA Technologies: A Deepwater Turnaround Story was unleashed on the unsuspecting hordes of Seeking Alpha readers and a grand total of 1,727 of them gave it a read. I was honored and enthused.

You can imagine how charged up I became as the stock quickly ramped up to $3.99, a fact for which I claimed all credit, and I quickly reprised my success with a plethora of new articles on the company. You can read them, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here, and I encourage you to do so.

On Nov. 1, 2018, I co-authored what must be considered to be the seminal article on this company, with Mr. Bert, an outstanding writer whom I'm given to understand has passed from this mortal coil and is sadly missed. We got really "fluids wonky" in this article, I must warn you. From an investing standpoint, at $3.06 per share, we posited that TTI had the potential to triple over the next year from sales of its proprietary new product-CS Neptune- deeply discussed in the article.

As history reveals... we could not have been more wrong, no fault of ours as at just that moment the U.S. sanctions on Iran were discovered to be a bit of a paper tiger, and the crude market tanked, taking poor TTI along with it.

Enough of history, on to the business at hand.

Introduction

I last wrote on TETRA Technologies in the summer of 2020. It was a bullish article when the stock was selling for $0.50 a share. Over the past six months, it's been drifting higher and, yesterday, jumped 10%. Yay, I made everybody $0.60. Unless you bought a million shares, then it's a cool $60K. Whatever...

For those who are unfamiliar with the company, I would again strongly suggest you read my prior articles on them, as in aggregate, they cover every little detail about TTI. Here's a quick run-down though for those who don't have the time.

TETRA is a tiny oilfield service company that has never lived up to its potential, in my estimation. The result largely of some questionable decisions by their management to enter businesses that did not perform well, or flopped completely. I would say the effort with their well abandonment business Maritech and the 2014 acquisition of Compressor Systems through the Compressco LP (CCLP) rank among the poorer management calls of this young century.

TTI currently participates in three aspects of the oilfield service category - completion fluids, frac water management, and gas compression through its 37% ownership of CCLP. None of these businesses have performed well recently, thanks to the oilfield collapse of the last year or so.

When I originally published this article for members of the DDR, it was selling for $1.09 per share. It has risen 17% since netting a nice return in short period of time. At $1.30, it's still pretty cheap on a relative basis, and market trends also seem to be providing a tailwind to the company. They also have taken some recent measures that could be (and have seem to) a driver for improvement in the stock price. We remain positive on the stock.

In the rest of this article, we will focus on the one that seems to have moved the market favorably toward TTI.

So, what's happened?

TETRA owns about a 37% position in a compressor company, Compressco, that's heavily burdened with debt. In the past, TTI has made a big point that CCLP's debt was non-recourse to TTI, no cross-default as it were. But, still the CCLP debt was consolidated to the TTI balance sheet, as you can see below.

NOTE 6 - LONG-TERM DEBT AND OTHER BORROWINGS We believe our capital structure, excluding CCLP, ("TETRA") and CCLP's capital structure should be considered separately, as there are no cross default provisions or cross guarantees between CCLP's debt and TETRA's debt. Consolidated long-term debt as of September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, consists of the following: September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In Thousands) TETRA Scheduled Maturity Asset-based credit agreement (presented net of unamortized deferred financing costs of $0 million as of September 30, 2020, and $1.0 million as of December 31, 2019) September 10, 2023 $ - $ - Term credit agreement (presented net of the unamortized discount of $5.7 million as of September 30, 2020, and $6.4 million as of December 31, 2019, and net of unamortized deferred financing costs of $8.5 million as of September 30, 2020, and $9.5 million as of December 31, 2019) September 10, 2025 206,273 204,633 TETRA total long-term debt $ 206,273 $ 204,633 CCLP CCLP asset-based credit agreement (presented net of unamortized deferred financing costs of $0 million as of September 30, 2020, and $0.9 million of December 31, 2019) June 29, 2023 - 2,622 CCLP 7.25% Senior Notes (presented net of the unamortized discount of $0.3 million as of September 30, 2020, and $1.7 million as of December 31, 2019, and net of unamortized deferred financing costs of $0.5 million as of September 30, 2020, and $2.8 million as of December 31, 2019) August 15, 2022 79,893 291,444 CCLP 7.50% First Lien Notes (presented net of unamortized deferred financing costs of $5.4 million as of September 30, 2020, and $5.8 million as of December 31, 2019, net of the unamortized discount of $0.2 million as of September 30, 2020, and net of deferred restructuring gain of $5.3 million as of September 30, 2020) April 1, 2025 399,640 344,172 CCLP 10.00%/10.75% Second Lien Notes (presented net of the unamortized discount of $0.8 million as of September 30, 2020, net of unamortized deferred financing costs of $1.2 million as of September 30, 2020, and net of deferred restructuring gain of $3.9 million as of September 30, 2020) April 1, 2026 157,410 - CCLP total long-term debt $ 636,943 $ 638,238 Consolidated total long-term debt $ 843,216 $ 842,871 TTI

It's widely viewed that this has been an anchor on TTI's stock performance, and I can't disagree. This is not to say the absence of more CS Neptune projects hasn't been a much bigger weight on the stock. Along with the general decline in oilfield activity for much of 2020.

So, what's changing?

The company issued a press release, on Jan. 4, outlining a plan which would enable the deconsolidation of CCLP's debt from the TTI balance sheet.

Brady Murphy, TETRA's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

TETRA and CSI Compressco have each individually performed well under very difficult market conditions in the downturns of 2015-2017 and 2020. However, the consolidated debt of CSI Compressco, which is non-recourse to TETRA, has represented an overhang on TETRA's valuation and market perception. We believe that eliminating the debt of CSI Compressco from TETRA's balance sheet will better reflect TETRA's strong performance and financial position. The Company remained adjusted EBITDA positive and free cash flow positive, even when excluding the benefit of working capital being monetized, in a very challenging environment through the first three quarters of 2020 that have been reported. At the end of September 2020, TETRA had cash on hand of $58.5 million and net debt of $148 million. TETRA had nothing drawn on its ABL and its term loan does not mature until 2025.

Given the market's reaction the other day, you might loosely construe this being taken as a positive measure.

Q3 recap

TETRA had a decent quarter in Q3 in terms of margin improvement in the clear brines and water management businesses. Third quarter revenue of $153 million was down 21% from the second quarter of 2020. Losses from operations decreased for the third quarter of 2020, landing at $21 million, inclusive of $2.9 million of non-recurring charges and expenses. This was an improvement of $37 million in the second quarter of 2020, inclusive of non-recurring charges and expenses. TETRA-only cash from operations was $8.9 million, compared to $33.4 million in Q-2 of 2020. TETRA-only adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was $7.7 million, compared to $31.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Margin improvement and some free cash generation in the face of decreased revenues is the key story here. As activity has rebounded so strongly in Q4, we should see an improvement in QoQ revenues from Q3, particularly in the water management and clear brines sectors. Compression paints a bleak but minimally improving picture with utilization and standby percentages improving QoQ. Aftermarket services (maintenance) also is expected to improve from Q3. Brady Murphy comments:

Utilization declined from 82.1% at the end of the second quarter of 2020 to 80.3% at the end of the third quarter. We exited the third quarter of 2020 with only 8% of our US domestic fleet on standby rates, compared to a high of 20% during the second quarter, a major improvement as most of our large, well-capitalized customers started bringing wells back online. Aftermarket Services should gain momentum in 2021 as customers deferred maintenance in 2020 due to capital constraints.

Your takeaway

There is a note of caution regarding the deconsolidation of CCLP debt we've discussed here, as noted below.

While TETRA, CSI Compressco's Board of Directors and CSI Compressco's Conflicts Committee have established a framework for the GP Exchange with agreement on the primary financial terms, a definitive agreement has not yet been finalized nor has the Conflicts Committee provided its special approval.

The upshot that while there is a lot of push to do this, it might not happen. "It ain't over til it's over," and the market would likely react harshly to the downside in that event.

This is a gamble at this point. Be advised.

All of that said, TETRA has a well-rounded service offering in brines used in oil well completions, specialty products like Neptune where they can make an absolute killing when they sell some, the water business, and the compression business through CCLP. TTI runs a solid business and will doubtless report positive cash flow for the quarter. They will likely report a significant uptick in business and update us on the prospect for Neptune sales in 2021/22. They had six to eight irons in the fire for Neptune last we checked, so hopefully one or more will bear fruit.

As noted above in the quote from TTI's CEO, the company has liquidity in the form of ~$58 mm in cash on the books, an undrawn ABL, and the success in rescheduling near-term debt to 2025. It has plenty of running room, and as it is generating free cash across the entire year of 2020, it should continue to do so in 2021.

I think TTI is a stock speculative investors willing to risk capital in a very unique company with a diverse product and service offering might be handsomely rewarded over the course of the year. If TTI turns in Q-4 numbers consistent with or better than the growth in rig activity, the stock could react quite positively. If they report Neptune sales, this would be accentuated. All being contingent on their finding a path to deconsolidate the CCLP debt.