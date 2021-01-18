Financial stocks have significantly underperformed the broad market during the last 12 months. During this period, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) has remained essentially flat whereas the S&P 500 has rallied 14%. The primary reason behind the underperformance of the financial sector is the pandemic, which has forced numerous companies and individuals to default on their loans. However, Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) is an exemplary bank, which is prudently managed. As it is offering a safe 4.0% dividend yield, income-oriented investors should put this stock on their radar.

Business overview

Banks have been severely hurt by the coronavirus crisis, which has caused a fierce recession. The unemployment rate jumped from 4.4% in March to 14.8% in April due to the unprecedented lockdowns that resulted from the pandemic. Since then, the economy has reopened, but the unemployment rate is still much higher than it was in March, now standing at 6.7%. Consequently, numerous individuals have defaulted on their loans. In addition, many companies have defaulted on their loans due to the recession caused by the pandemic. As a result, most banks incurred a plunge in their earnings in 2020.

When an entire sector experiences a brutal sell-off due to a severe downturn, investors should identify well-managed companies which are in a strong financial position and thus they are likely to recover from the downturn.

Community Trust Bancorp certainly fits this description, as it is a conservatively managed bank, with a solid business model. In the third quarter, the bank grew its net interest income 3.2% and its non-interest income 20%, from $12.4 million in the prior year’s quarter to $14.9 million. Notably, the bank raised its provision for credit losses by only $1.2 million, as the effect of the pandemic on its loan portfolio was limited. As a result, its earnings per share rose from $0.86 in the prior year’s quarter to $0.98 and smashed analysts' consensus by an impressive $0.39.

It is remarkable that Community Trust Bancorp has exceeded analysts’ earnings per share estimates in eight of the last nine quarters. This impressive performance is a testament to the strong business momentum of the company and its resilience to the pandemic.

Even better, there will be a massive distribution of vaccines all over the world this year. As a result, the pandemic is likely to subside and the economy is likely to enjoy a strong recovery at the second half of this year. Therefore, Community Trust Bancorp will experience a significant tailwind in its business. Even if the pandemic lasts longer than currently anticipated, the bank will remain resilient. In 2020, it incurred just an 8% decrease in its earnings per share, from $3.64 to $3.35, thanks to its robust loan portfolio.

Growth

Community Trust Bancorp has grown its earnings per share at a 7.1% average annual rate over the last decade. However, in the last five years, it has somewhat decelerated, as it has grown its earnings per share at a 4.7% average annual rate, primarily due to the effect of the pandemic on last year's results.

On the one hand, interest rates are likely to remain around record-low levels for years due to the efforts of the Fed to reinvigorate the economy, which has suffered from the pandemic. On the other hand, Community Trust Bancorp has grown its earnings consistently over the last decade, which was characterized by record-low interest rates in most years. In other words, the bank has proved that it can grow its bottom line even in a low interest rate environment thanks to the growth of its deposits and its loans. Therefore, it is prudent to expect the bank to keep growing at a rate close to its historical rate for the foreseeable future.

Dividend

Due to its small market capitalization ($696 million), Community Trust Bancorp does not belong to the S&P 500 and hence it is not considered a dividend aristocrat. However, it has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years and hence it has an exceptional dividend growth record.

The 40-year dividend growth period includes two fierce recessions, namely the Great Recession in 2009, which was the worst financial crisis in the last 80 years, and the severe recession caused by the pandemic last year. CTBI is one of the extremely few financial stocks that did not cut their dividend in either of these two downturns. This is a testament to the high quality of this bank and its exemplary management.

Moreover, Community Trust Bancorp is currently offering a 4.0% dividend yield. It also has a remarkably low payout ratio of 45%. Given this payout ratio and the resilient business model, investors can rest assured that the bank will continue raising its dividend for many more years. In other words, investors can lock in the 4.0% dividend yield of the stock and benefit further from future dividend hikes.

Valuation

Community Trust Bancorp is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. This is lower than the average price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0 of the stock over the last decade. On the one hand, a conservative valuation level can be somewhat justified with the low market cap of the stock. On the other hand, given the exceptional growth record of the bank and its admirable resilience to downturns, its current valuation is certainly attractive. As soon as the pandemic subsides, the stock is likely to revert to its average historical valuation level and thus it will enjoy an 11% valuation boost in its returns (=13/11.7 - 1). Overall, Community Trust Bancorp is attractively valued right now.

Final thoughts

Due to the underperformance of the entire financial sector, the solid stocks of the sector have been punished along with the weak ones. This is the main reason behind the cheap valuation of Community Trust Bancorp right now. CTBI is one of the most resilient, high-quality banks in the investing universe. Therefore, investors should lock in its safe 4.0% dividend yield and rest assured that the dividend will keep growing year after year while the valuation of the stock will expand towards its historical average at some point in the future.