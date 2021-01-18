Finding Value As We Near A Possible End To The Bull Market: European Markets

"The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” - Phillip Fisher

Part 1 of this article series on finding value dealt with analysis of the U.S. market early last year to see if any companies fit the 'good value' moniker. In this article we will search international markets to see if we can use the same principals to highlight value outside of the U.S.

Are Overseas Markets Any Better than the U.S.?

How have key international markets fared since the beginning of 2011 and can any value be found?





I think Europe and Hong Kong/China are the most easily accessible and interesting markets that readers may have access to, so I've taken a look at these. We see both Europe (VGK) and HK (EWH)/China (MCHI) have seriously underperformed in comparison to the U.S. markets for which there have been several macroeconomic reasons. In short, Brexit as well as low economic growth have been problems for the E.U. while HK/China have had national growth problems themselves as well as company report misreporting scandals, not to mention the recent trade and democracy issues. These markets may be of interest to the sophisticated investor, especially one who has knowledge of the markets and/or specific industries that contribute to the success of these regions. Of specific interest are companies that are not trading at unsustainable PE ratios, as well as industrials and property companies (especially in Hong Kong) that are trading at less than average price/book values.

European Growth has Lagged - Value to be Found?

Europe's underperformance since 2009 doesn't really surprise me, with the European debt crisis, Brexit and slowing EU growth all taking a toll on the companies based in and serving the continent. However, with this lag comes our opportunity to dig into the mire and search for quality companies with a transient undervaluation and take advantage.

After searching through the major names in multiple sectors I've come up with a shortlist of companies that are of interest and may deserve a more in-depth look. (All numbers are accurate as of 17/01/2021)

Company Market cap Price 52w low-high PE (FWD) Dividend yield (FWD) Sanofi (SNY) $124 billion $49.39 $38.02 - $53.77 13x 3.44% Total (TOT) $118 billion $44.23 $22.80 - $50.00 40x (est) 7% Unilever (UL) $157 billion $59.68 $43.53 - $62.95 20x 3.2%

Sanofi (SNY) caught my attention as a big pharma name trading at a lower multiple than some of its peers, with big growth ahead. TOTAL (TOT) is one of the world's top 5 oil/energy companies and is a turnaround play after last year's oil collapse and is paying a big dividend. Unilever (UL) is a consumer goods giant that has taken the past year in its stride and continues to pay a generous dividend. We will take a look at the above three companies to see if it's worth putting money into them in order to generate good returns in the future.

Source: Sanofi

How Healthy is Sanofi?

Sanofi (SNY) is a diversified global pharmaceutical company with three business segments: Pharmaceuticals (Specialty Care and General Medicines), Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. What immediately catches the eye is its relatively low PE ratio of 13x as well as its 3.44% dividend yield. So why is this pharma giant trading 'under the radar' compared to its peers?

The company has suffered from high debt levels since its huge takeover of Aventis in 2004 and continued to buy up companies without a clear and sensible plan. This occurred as its major drug, Plavix, lost patent protection in 2012 and the company tried to replace its decreasing revenues. This culminated in the 2019 appointment of the current CEO, Paul Hudson. Under Hudson, the company has jumped on the success of Dupixent, a drug used in an ever-growing list of inflammatory diseases, and has focused its pipeline and resources into the growth markets of immunology and oncology. At the same time, a big cost-cutting objective was set in motion with €2 billion of savings targeted for 2022. In addition, the company's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient manufacturing arm is set to be spun off in 2022, further focusing resources into the now clear company strategy. Another positive is the company's decreasing debt levels (see below graph), which will stand it in good stead with conservative investors who like to see strong balance sheets.

Source: Sanofi

I would recommend Sanofi at these prices to those willing to buy into the new vision and direction the company is heading in. Trimming costs and debt, and focusing on growing markets such as immunology and oncology as well as expanding usage for its new blockbuster drug, Dupixent. At 13x and paying a 3.44% dividend that has grown for 26 years in a row, Sanofi is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Source: Total

Total: More than the Sum of its Parts?

Total (TOT) is one of the largest energy companies in the world, active in more than 130 countries. However, that didn't stop its stock being battered nearly 60% in the first quarter of 2020 as the oil price collapsed under pressure from the COVID-related global travel decline. Now having recovered 50% from the lows, Total is still selling for less than 9x its estimated full year 2020 cash flows from operations. Not only this, but it has stated its intention to continue its strong dividend (currently 7%) as long as oil prices stay above $40/barrel, with the company's cash breakeven level below $25/barrel (currently at $55/barrel). This leaves Total with a lot of wiggle room in case there is another drop in oil prices in the future.

Not only did the company's management streamline its operations in last year's difficult market by cutting buybacks and capital expenditure. They also cut gearing to 22% showing the ability to prioritise the company's financial safety over taking risks in an already risky time in the energy sector. Another big positive is the company's strong push into renewable energy using its traditional energy business' cash flows. This can be seen in the 5.1 gigawatt capacity portfolio it has already installed and the 14.2 gigawatts in development, with billions of dollars being invested in this huge growth market. The company's aim of 35 gigawatts in renewable power by 2025 is an achievable target (see image below) that will put the company in good stead with traditional investors, as well as environmental and ESG investors.

Source: Total

Although the company took a big hit last year, Total is still clearly undervalued at less than 9x operating cash flow and a big 7% dividend. As long as the oil price stays above the cash breakeven price of $25/barrel and the $40/barrel price to support the dividend, the company is a steal. And investors would be buying into the beginnings of a huge shift into renewables that the company has prioritised looking into the future.

Source: Unilever

Will Unilever's Brands Continue Their Dominance?

Even if you don't know Unilever (UL) by name, you will definitely recognise its brands that range from Skippy peanut butter and Magnum ice-cream in its Foods segment, Domestos and Omo in its Home Care segment, to Axe and Dove in its Beauty and Personal Care segment. This consumer giant has shown the resilience of its brands even during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year. Underlying sales in the first three quarters of 2020 increased by 1.4%, which is amazing when contrasted with the sales declines of many other big name companies in the past year. Not only this, but the company increased its first half operating margin by 0.5% to an impressive 19.8% and grew operating earnings per share by 6.4%, while enhanced focus on receivables management saw a huge 90% improvement in free cash flow.

Unilever has also unified its duel-headed legal structure (Dutch and UK) into one UK-based company, giving it the future strategic flexibility it needs in these economically difficult times. The company importantly maintained its quarterly dividend throughout the past year and is currently paying a 3.24% yield. Acquisitions during this period are still being undertaken, evidenced by the purchase of the Horlicks brand from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) last year, showing management's focus on the future by growing market share as other companies hunker down during the pandemic-related economic slowdown.

At current prices, Unilever is trading for around 19x full year 2020 estimated EPS of €2.50 per share as well as continuing to pay its 3.2% dividend. It is also holding €12 billion in cash and has a net debt/EBITDA ratio of less than 2. The company is a very stable place to park your money as other companies and industries continue to feel the pain from COVID-19 as well as the worldwide economic slowdown. The slight premium paid for the company's earnings is worth it for the stability and knowledge you would have that Unilever is as safe an investment as anything else in today's markets.

Conclusion

Even though the 11-year bull market seems to still be going strong and many companies are trading at high valuations, the underperformance in overseas markets compared to the U.S. has given us a place to search for value. After some research, three different companies stood out as ones to watch. Sanofi (SNY) is a very interesting company trading at a discount to its historical valuation and to its peers in the pharmaceutical industry. Under its new CEO, it has started to forge a new path towards growth. I've been so impressed by what I've seen so far that I will be writing an in-depth article on the company.

Total (TOT) was beaten down last year with the energy sector, but has bounced back and is trading for less than 9x operating cash flow, paying a 7% dividend and is making a big push into the renewable energy space. This is one to keep an eye on for those investors who don't mind a little bit more risk than the other two companies written about in this article. Unilever (UL) has shown the strength of its more than 400 brands by powering through the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic slowdown. Paying 19x for this consumer giant is worth it for the stability it brings as well as its solid 3.2% dividend.

I hope you all stay healthy and safe, and get vaccinated as soon as possible!

In Part 3 of this series, we will dig a little deeper into the China and Hong Kong markets to see if we can find some decently valued companies in another market that has lagged the U.S. in the current bull market.

Author's note: Thank you for your time and please comment if you have any suggestions for future articles or other thoughts! Please follow me at the top of the page if you're interested in reading more articles about my portfolio, my watchlist, or my investing world, and to keep up to date with the companies I cover.