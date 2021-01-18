Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has shown strong growth in its advertising segment in the last few quarters. In the latest quarter, the year-on-year growth in this segment was 51%. The trailing-twelve-month revenue in this segment is now over $18 billion. This has put Amazon in direct competition with Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) who previously formed a duopoly for digital ad dollars. Amazon is showing good growth in other areas like the subscription segment, however, the advertisement segment will remain as the biggest bull case for Amazon stock.

Since the pandemic, the future market share forecast by eMarketer has shown faster growth for Amazon’s advertising segment. Amazon is already growing this segment at a faster pace compared to Facebook and Google. This means that we should continue to see an increase in Amazon’s market share in the digital ad market. The margins of this segment are very high, which is a major tailwind for the company as it increases investment in logistics, streaming content, and other initiatives. With a peer comparison, Amazon's advertising segment could be valued at $400 billion which should improve the upside to Amazon stock.

From Duopoly to Triopoly

For a very long time, Google and Facebook cornered the biggest slice of digital advertisement space. However, the rapid growth of Amazon in this space has increasingly made it more of a triopoly where the top three players will corner a big chunk of the ad dollars. A recent forecast by eMarketer shows this fact clearly.

Source: eMarketer, Businessinsider.com

According to this forecast, Amazon’s digital ad market share for 2020 will increase to over 10% of the total spending. Even prior to the pandemic, Amazon was reporting over 40% year on year growth in this segment. This rapid growth in a high margin segment is a big boost to the bullish sentiment around Amazon’s stock.

Faster Growth Than The Retail Segment

If Amazon wants to increase its profitability, it should deliver higher revenue share from profitable segments like AWS and advertising. In the past few quarters, we have seen a good trend in this direction. Prior to the pandemic, Amazon’s YoY online stores growth was in the 15% to 20% range. On the other hand, the advertising segment was growing at a 40% to 45% rate. Hence, the revenue share of this segment has increased significantly in the last few quarters.

Fig: Growth in the advertising segment has been much higher compared to online stores. Source: Amazon Filing

It is likely that as the pandemic is controlled, the year on year growth in online stores will subside to the previous range of 15% to 20%. There is a good chance that Amazon will be able to maintain its advertising growth despite slower online sales growth as it did prior to the pandemic.

The advertising revenue in Q2 2019 was close to $3 billion compared to $31 billion in online stores revenue. This gives the advertising segment a revenue share of 9.67% compared to online stores sales. In the recent quarter, the advertising revenue has increased to $5.4 billion on online stores sales of $48.3 billion. Hence, the current revenue share of the advertising segment stands at 11.2% compared to online stores.

It should be noted that the pandemic has temporarily pushed the online stores sales while the digital ad market suffered as the advertisers limited their spending. At the current growth trends, Amazon's advertising segment will make up over 15% of the revenue share by end of 2022.

The advertising segment should be able to hit a $50 billion level by 2023. This will massively increase the overall margins for the company and allow higher investments in other initiatives.

Impact on Margins and Valuation

The digital advertising market is known to have one of the highest margins in the world. Both Google and Facebook have been able to show healthy margins despite their rapid revenue growth.

Figure: Trend in P/S ratio between Google and Facebook.

We can see the standalone valuation of Amazon’s advertising segment by comparing it with Facebook which gets most of its revenue from advertisements. Facebook was trading at a P/S ratio of close to 20 in 2016 when its ttm revenue was $20 billion and revenue growth rate was 40%.

On the other hand, Amazon has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $18 billion in its advertising segment which is showing a year on year growth in the range of 40-50%. Hence, on a standalone basis, the P/S ratio of Amazon’s advertising business could be between 20-25. This would value the advertising business at close to $400 billion or 25% of the total market cap of Amazon.

It should be noted that every additional dollar that Amazon earns in its advertising business provides the company with higher margins which can be invested in building a longer runway of growth for future business. Hence, Amazon has a massive halo effect where every additional ad dollar ends up creating greater growth potential for the overall business. This is not available with Facebook which is still making almost all of its revenue from advertisement.

If we take this into account, Amazon's advertisement segment could potentially be priced at a higher P/S ratio compared to what Facebook got at a similar revenue level. Amazon's advertisement platform is also much "cleaner" than Facebook because of no divisive user-generated content. This should help the company attract more ad dollars and also improve the growth trajectory in the future.

Amazon's advertisement success has not been fully priced in within Amazon's stock. Even at a conservative standalone valuation, the advertisement segment will be valued at $400 billion or 25% of the total market cap of Amazon. It is likely that the growth in this segment will exceed expectations in the next few quarters which should help the stock gain better bullish momentum.

Investor Takeaway

Advertising segment is turning into one of the strongest business areas for Amazon. The company has successfully broken the duopoly of Google and Facebook in the digital ad market. It is quite certain that Amazon will expand its current market share in the ad market as its growth is much higher than Google and Facebook.

Amazon’s ad business is also the fastest-growing segment within the company, easily beating the growth rate of AWS, online sales, and the subscription segment. This will lead to an increase in the revenue share of the advertising business. Hence, higher margins and growing revenue share of the advertising segment will be a strong tailwind for the future margin expansion of the company. On a standalone basis, the advertisement segment should be valued at over $400 billion when compared to other peers. If we look at the future growth runway and its impact on Amazon's overall business, the advertisement segment could be valued much higher in the near term which will improve the growth potential of Amazon stock.