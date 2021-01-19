3 Fortress A-Rated REITs To Buy

Hello. My name is Brad Thomas. And I’m addicted to The Queen’s Gambit.

I first admitted that on Jan. 3 in my article “The King’s Gambit: Bargain Hunting in SWAN-Ville.” For those of you who didn’t read it, here’s how it began:

“Over the last eight months, I’ve become addicted to Netflix – a connection I know I’m not alone in. More specifically last quarter, I’ve been signing in to watch The Queen’s Gambit. “… it’s about an orphan girl named Beth Harmon who becomes a chess prodigy. Netflix released it on October 23, and after just four weeks, it took the title of the platform’s most-watched scripted miniseries. “Thus far, all five of my children have watched The Queen’s Gambit, inspiring multiple chess games in my house over the holidays. “I don’t want to tell you too much about the show since I don’t want to spoil it for anyone interested in watching it. But Beth Harmon’s dedication to becoming a world champion chess player is exceptionally inspiring regardless.”

To that I added, “Similarly, my goal is to become a recognizable value investor who always selects stocks with a significant margin of safety.”

If the game of chess is going to help me in that endeavor, then I’m more than willing to continue exploring it. So far, it’s definitely given me fascinating insights and angles to think about.

That’s why I think I’ll stay hooked for at least a while longer.

Checkmate by a Pro

I recently watched a YouTube video by Crescent Knight Chess Academy titled “How to Checkmate With a King and Rook.”

There are multiple strategies to try out for any setup. For that matter, there are ways to win a game in five moves… four moves… and just three.

Checkmate in a mere moment! How embarrassing for the other guy, right?

Naturally, a pro is never going to let any of that happen. Those are rookie mistakes through and through. When you have two pros playing against each other, you’d better believe it’s going to take longer than a minute or two for someone to be declared the winner.

According to ChessInvasion.com:

“Chess timing is an important part of the professional game of chess. Chess game timing depends on the type of game that is being played. Long games can be played for seven hours, while shorter rapid chess may last between 30 minutes and one hour.”

Seven. Hours.

For a chess game.

It’s understandable if that seven-hour designation sounds way too long, making you wonder who would do that to themselves. But perhaps these facts from Chess.com last March might give you some perspective:

“Magnus Carlsen and Vishy Anand, who will play this month’s world chess championship in Russia, made more than $1 million each of the past two years from chess winnings alone. “The other top grandmasters in the world do pretty well too.”

Change your mind all of a sudden? Awesome! Then let’s go back to that “How to Checkmate with a King and Rook” video.

The setup is this: Every piece has been captured with three exceptions:

The black king The white king The white rook

Moves have been made. Weaknesses have been exploited. It’s almost over…

Just not quite.

The Castle Makes the Difference

If it were just the two kings involved – and two very stubborn players – you’d be looking at a much longer match than seven hours. The two would just dance around the board forever, threatening each other but unable to attack.

You want long and boring? That’s the definition right there. And pointless to boot.

(Incidentally, this scenario is also exceedingly unlikely. One player would have to be exceptionally absentminded or foolish for it to come about.)

But you add in a rook, and the whole game can change.

I have to say “can” and not “will” because a beginner could still find himself chasing his disadvantaged opponent all over the board. Someone with a better or more trained eye, however, will use his remaining pieces to push the enemy king into a corner.

Then it’s checkmate, and the game is over.

Now, other pieces can be used to accomplish the same thing. But a rook can make the job at hand more efficient than some of the alternatives.

Besides, you have to work with what you have and what you’re able to keep. And, again, a rook is nothing to sneeze at.

There’s a reason why it’s shaped like a castle. Just like there’s a reason why I talk about fortress real estate investment trusts, or REITs. These real estate investment trusts have the walls to protect against most attacks against them. But they also have the moves.

They don’t take anything for granted. They don’t sit there passively waiting for the “enemy” to come to them.

They’re in constant states of defense and offense at the same time. And as such, while they might take a very long time to win big…

They do pay off in the end nonetheless.

Making Moves Left and Right

Our first fortress pick is Simon Property Group (SPG), an A-rated REIT that enjoys strong credit ratings of A/A3 from S&P and Moody’s. At the end of Q3-20 the mall giant had total liquidity of more than $9.7 billion, consisting of $8.2 billion of available credit facility and borrowing capacity $1.5 billion.

Source: Wide Moat Research

More recently SPG successfully closed on its acquisition of Taubman Centers, a big win for both firms, especially SPG, since the company reduced the initial bid by around $1 Billion that “represents ~one-turn of debt/EBITDA, as we project pro forma SPG debt/EBITDA of 7.8x vs 6.9x 3Q20 (vs 5.2x prior to initial deal and the pro forma ~6.1x).”

SPG has been active in the debt markets and recently sold $800M of 1.750% senior notes due 2028 and $700M of 2.200% senior notes due 2031. Combined, the two new issues of senior notes have a weighted average term of 8.4 years and a weighted average coupon rate of 1.96%. The company expects to use the proceeds to fund the planned optional redemption of $550M of 2.500% notes due July 2021 and for general corporate purposes, including to repay unsecured debt.

SPG’s debt covenants are well above required levels, as the company has significant headroom. Although the company did cut its dividend back in June from $2.10 per share to $1/30 per share, the payout ratio provides a good cushion, while also allowing investors to obtain a very attractive yield of 6.5%.

We also consider SPG’s valuation extremely attractive, based upon the P/FF multiple of 10.5x, compared with the normal (five-year) average of 16.5x. Our Strong Buy recommendation translates into projected 12-month total returns of 25% or higher.

Source: FAST Graphs

Our next fortress pick is Realty Income (O), a dominant net-lease REIT that has successfully managed to increase its annual dividend for every year since 1994. In fact, O is one of only three REITs included in S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index and this exceptional track record is directly correlated to the fact that the company has generated positive earnings growth in 23 out of 24 years as a public company – averaging 5.1% CAGR (vs. the REIT average of 3.3%).

Source: Wide Moat Research

Fueling growth for “the monthly dividend company” is the company’s low cost of capital advantage in which it is one of eight REITs with at least two A3/A- ratings. O has managed multiple recessions, and now a global pandemic, and it’s because of this favorable balance sheet that the company has continued to grow its dividend.

The company has strong coverage metrics that include 5.2x debt service coverage and just 1.6% of secured debt. In a recent article I explained that “using Realty Income as an example, analyst consensus expectations for 2021calls for AFFO of around $3.50. Based on their current stock price of around $58, this implies an AFFO yield of around 6%.

Relative to a 10-year yield of 1.1%, that’s a spread of 490 basis points, which is 170 basis points wider than their historical average. This implies the market is pricing in a 10-year yield of 2.8%, which creates quite the margin of safety at these levels.”

Shares are now trading at $58.65, a comfortable margin of safety, with a dividend yield of 4.8%. The company recently said italready closed on over $800 million of new investments in 2021, a good barometer for the growth expected for the remainder of the year. We maintain a BUY rating with expectations that shares could return 15% or higher over the next 12 months.

Source: FAST Graphs

Our final fortress pick is Federal Realty (FRT), a shopping center REIT that has evolved into a dominant mixed use landlord with 104 properties that include ~2,800 tenants, in ~24 million square feet and ~2,800 residential units.

As the only REIT within the elite Dividend King universe (a Dividend King must pay and increase dividends for at least 50 years in a row) has an impressive record of 53 consecutive years of increased annual dividends.

Source: Wide Moat Research

This Dividend King has an equally impressive balance sheet and is one of only six A-rated REITs with an A3/A- (Moody’s and S&P) rating. FRT has ample liquidity, including ~$2.25 billion of liquidity in cash and undrawn credit facility availability and $863 million of cash and cash equivalents.

A few days ago the company said it had sold three non-core assets (Shops at Sunset Place in South Miami, FL, along with the sales of two of its more traditional shopping centers in Washington, DC, and Chapel Hill, NC to generate gross proceeds of $170 million. As a result, the company has no public bonds maturing until June 2023 and begins 2021 with ~$800M of cash on the balance sheet and a fully undrawn $1B credit facility.

FRT has this far managed to navigate COVID-19 without a dividend cut, and in fact, the company boosted its dividend in August 2020 to $1.06 from $1.05 per share. At the time the company’s CEO, Don Wood, said,

"Continued positive trends in our collections, our fortress balance sheet built for times like these and, most importantly, the continued desirability of our locations, as evidenced by current tenant discussions, gave us the confidence this quarter to increase our dividend for the 53rd year.”

The latest rent update – 97% of tenants operating and 85% collected (as per October) – suggest that the company is thawing out of the lockdown and widening the payout ratio – a critical metric for determining dividend safety. Also, analysts are forecasting 8% FFO per share growth in 2021, which helps improve the picture, but not yet returning to normal levels.

Recognizing that retail will remain under pressure for quite a while, we are less enthusiastic with this pick, even though we like this Dividend King. Our Buy rating reflects total return prospects of 15% over the 12 months, and normalization occurring over the next two years or longer.

Source: FAST Graphs

Avoid Checkmate

We all know the feeling of losing in chess, and hearing the opponent shout our this agonizing word, “checkmate.” Keep in mind that two major pieces – queens and rooks – can force checkmate on the edge of the board using the “ladder checkmate.”

One way that we can protect yourself from “checkmate” in the REIT sector is to always pay very close attention to the balance sheet, adhering to purchase shares in low-cost leaders with proven dividend stability.

Although these three REITs are also subject to “black swan” risk (i.e. COVID-19), we consider them all intelligent bets based upon our thorough research and analysis. As Warren Buffet explained (letter to shareholders, 2009),

“Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.