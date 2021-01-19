Graphic Source: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Introduction: What is Aldeyra Therapeutics?

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company striving to develop novel therapies for immune-mediated diseases with its lead candidate Reproxalap finalizing its multi-trial Phase 3 clinical strategy approaching approval with critical results expected in both 1H 2021 and 2H 2021.

Founded in 2004, Aldeyra has since developed into a promising biotechnology company closely-approaching commercialization with a $610M market cap (Jan 2021) and a recently initiated "Buy" recommendation from Citi for promising Reproxalap results. Aldeyra's lead therapeutic Reproxalap will report data announcements concerning both top-line results for Allergic Conjunctivitis in 1H 2021 and main-cohort results for Dry Eye Disease in 2H 2021.

This seems to be the final push by Aldeyra before the long-awaited filing. Analysts expect by FYE 2022-2023 that Reproxalap will be commercialized and netting strong sales growing at an estimated 75% CAGR on top of post-2023 profitability. Valuations indicate a strong upside if analyst estimates prove accurate, and the author agrees that Aldeyra is a "buy" at a 3-year price target of $83.5 (+224% upside).

Products/Pipeline

Aldeyra has a large pipeline of 4 clinical-stage therapeutics and 1 pre-clinical stage spread across 10 indications. Aldeyra's pipeline is split between ocular and systemic diseases with its lead ocular therapeutic, Reproxalar, in Phase 3 for Dry Eye Disease and Allergic Conjunctivitis and its most promising ocular backup, ADX-2191, also Phase 3 for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy. Aldeyra's lead systemic disease therapeutic is ADX-629 (Phase 2) for three indications: Cytokine Release Syndrome (COVID-19), Atopic Asthma, and Psoriasis.

No product candidates have been approved to date, but Reproxalar's initial results from its Phase 3 for Dry Eye Disease has shown great promise with stock appreciation on the day of its announcement (Jan 7th, 2021) moving the share price from $6.70/share to its current $13.37/share (+99%).

Strategy/management

Aldeyra has been led by Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D. since Jan 2012 being primarily responsible for Aldeyra's success thus far and quite a quiet name in the biotechnology community. Before Aldeyra, Dr. Brady was an Entrepreneur in Residence at Domain Associates, a health VC firm. Dr. Brady currently serves on the boards of Evoke Pharma (EVOK), Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH), and most recently, F-star Therapeutics (FSTX).

Financial position

Aldeyra is non-revenue-producing, but its cash position of $71M is sufficient for approximately 12 months of operation on top of an author projected cash burn of ~$45-65M for FYE 2021 and with the added $65M from its recent equity offering (+6.8M shares, ~15% dilution). Although Aldeyra's cash position is significantly smaller than desired for a similar biotechnology company (desired: ~$200M), its proximity to commercialization expected by FYE 2022-2023 should support financial stability and its required liquidity. Revenues are projected to gradually grow from a starting revenue mark of $36M in 2022 to $1.03B by 2028 (CAGR: ~75%) from two promising late-stage therapeutics Reproxalar and ADX-2191.

Risk discussion

Aldeyra's lead therapeutic Reproxalap is approaching approval and likely will be successful, but it is not a certain fact and investors should understand that. ADX-2191 is a strong backup, but the short-term double-digit downside would be expected if negative results are posted for Reproxalap across any of its indications. Aldeyra's cash position is quite low, which signals further dilutive stock issuances, which averaged 25% per annum between 2018-9M 2020, though lower than similar biotechnology companies.

Aldeyra is ambitious, to say the least, but it certainly has shown great stamina in pushing its therapeutic lines to commercialization. Many of its products function via similar biological mechanisms which if in the scenario there is a failure in one, it may precedent a failure in another. Investors should be careful to understand the downside risk.

Investment thesis

Aldeyra seems to have the right clinical strategy for Reproxalap and investors are waiting. New topline results of Reproxalar for AC are expected in 1H 2021 on top of key main-cohort results in 2H 2021 for DED. Reported results from DED were promising and now Aldeyra seems confident to finish their trial. Analysts have put forth estimates of commercialization, which they expect initiated by FYE 2022-2023 on top of a strong ramp-up estimating total therapeutic sales to grow by a 75% CAGR from $36M in 2022 to $1.03B by 2028 on top of profitability by FYE 2023 of $1.29/share growing to $5.32/share by FYE 2025 and $7.48/share by FYE 2026.

This ramp-up is not often seen projected so optimistically by analysts as it indicates strong growth and market penetration or an expanded therapeutic line/indications. This brings it back to the core thesis that isn't complicated, if Reproxalar's data for DED/AC comes back as expected or if the DED indication returns solely positive, it'll be the catalyst that investors are awaiting indicating that the upside scenario is a likely 3-year price target of $83.5 (+224% upside).

Pipeline & partnerships (expanded)

Lead Ocular Disease Candidate (1): Reproxalap

Reproxalap is Aldeyra's lead therapeutic candidate covering Dry Eye Disease ("DED") and Allergic Conjunctivitis ("AC"), both in multi-trial Phase 3s. Reproxalap is a reactive aldehyde species-based therapeutic ("RASP") which covalently binds to cellular biomolecules disrupting function and activating pro-inflammatory mediators. Reproxalap has already shown statistically significant/clinically relevant improvements from a massive clinical undertaking of 7 Phase 2 trials in DED and AC, 2 Phase 3 trials for AC, and the first part of a Phase 3 trial for DED. Current DED therapies are not considered adequate with discontinuation rates exceeding 60% for competing therapies, Xiidra and Cyclosporine - Standard of Care, occurring within 12 months of initiation.

DED: Reproxalap for DED reported positive top-line and sign results on January 7th, 2021, from its Phase 3 trial (TRANQUILITY: NCT04674358). The trial reported positive results for its randomized run-in cohort of 23 patients showcasing statistically superior outcomes to the vehicle ophthalmic solution for the two assessed symptoms, VA scale ocular dryness score and ocular discomfort score, consistent with previous Phase 2 results. Additionally, Reproxalap also showcased statistical significance over the vehicle ophthalmic solution in ocular redness. Initial improvement results were noticed within minutes after dosing. In terms of safety, Reproxalap was shown to have no adverse safety findings and was well-tolerated. Enrollment in the main cohort will now begin with expected results in 2H 2021.

TRANQUILITY's Estimated Primary/Study Completion Date: December 2021

AC: Reproxalap also completed its Phase 3 trial (ALLEVIATE: NCT03494504) for allergic conjunctivitis in 2018 where its primary (Ocular itching) and secondary (Conjunctival redness) endpoints were met. Main results including ocular itch score reductions and clinically meaningful results, superior as compared to placebo. Aldeyra is now putting Reproxalap through another Phase 3 trial (INVIGORATE: NCT04207736) which is a 126-patient randomized double-masked vehicle-controlled clinical trial aiming to assess the safety and efficacy of Reproxalap as an Ophthalmic Solution for seasonal allergic conjunctivitis. Top-line results are expected in 1H 2021.

INIVORATE's Estimated Primary/Study Completion Date: June 2021

Lead Systemic Disease Candidate: ADX-629

ADX-629 is Aldeyra's lead Phase 2 RASP therapeutic for systemic diseases including Cytokine Release Syndrome (COVID-19), Atopic Asthma, and Psoriasis. ADX-629 is a first-in-class oral inhibitor functioning by RASP inhibition working upstream to modulate immune response from a pro-inflammatory to an anti-inflammatory state. RASP inhibition is growing in popularity as a new treatment mechanism and ADX-629 has been shown to be well-tolerated without adverse events. In comparison to the placebo, ADX-629 patients saw a reduction in pro-inflammatory RASP malondialdehyde. Enrollment in Phase 2 for Atopic Asthma is expected to begin in 1Q 2021 and for Phase 2 mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis in 1H 2021.

Other therapeutic updates:

ADX-2191 is currently undergoing a two-part Phase 3 trial (GUARD: NCT04136366) for the prevention of proliferative vitreoretinopathy expected to be completed by Dec. 2022 with Orphan Drug Designation for PRVL expected to be received in 1H 2021.

For more information on updates regarding science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see the recent Jan 8th Reproxalap 8-K Presentation or the September 10-Q.

Financial position (expanded)

Revenue/costs

Aldeyra is non-revenue producing now, revenues are estimated to begin by FY 2022-2023 after commercialization of Reproxalap. Revenues are projected to gradually grow from a starting revenue figure of $36M in 2022 to $1.03B by 2028 (CAGR: ~75%). The author projects the short-term cash burn of ~$45-50M for FYE 2021 gradually growing thereafter. Profitability is expected by FYE 2023 with an EPS of $1.29/share growing to $8.77/share by FYE 2027.

Balance sheet composition

Although Aldeyra's cash position of $71M as of 9M 2020 is significantly smaller than desired for similar biotech (desired: ~$200M), but Aldeyra's proximity to commercialization expected by FYE 2022-2023 and its recent equity offering (+$65M for 6.8M shares, ~15% dilution) should support financial stability and its required liquidity. With a cash burn of $45-50M, Aldeyra's cash position of $71M is sufficient for a minimum of 12 months of operation though in FY 2021/2022 cash burn may increase due to the recent clinical trial initiations. In terms of liabilities, $27M is not worrisome although accrued expenses in the short term may inhibit the early-stage therapeutics' progress if required to be repaid, though not terribly worrisome even with an added $15M in total debt.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, analysts have presented various upside scenarios, but they average out to a net upside by 2023 (under the assumption of approval in 2022-2023 and commercialization thereafter) of a conservative average share price appreciation of 224% and by 2025, +710%. It seems sales are expected to grow rapidly (+75% CAGR till 2028) and early share price appreciation after Reproxalar's Phase 3 results in January 2021 showcases an acceptance of what many deem promising therapeutic results. An industry-standard biotech P/E multiple of 20-25x was used choosing to remain conservative due to the short-term nature of the forecast which may bias the valuation up or down depending on the investors' beliefs of premium to be paid for a multi-late stage therapeutic company.

Key upcoming catalysts (1-12 months):

1H 2021: Reproxalar's expected top-line results for AC

2H 2021: Reproxalar's expected main-cohort results for DED.

Conclusion: Citi says "Buy"

To conclude, it seems Reproxalar's commercialization is obviously the key catalyst investors are willing to buy or sell for. With top-line results expected in 1H 2021 for AC and main cohort results for DED by 2H 2021, 2021 is the year for knowing whether or not roughly the data checks out. If these two next clinical trials showcase what is already expected to be seen then the valuation above should prove fairly accurate with an upside potential of 710% by 2025.

In the short term, Aldeyra must manage its cash balance of $71M (9m 2020) and most likely will undergo further share issuances like the one filed in January, but not enough to reverse the upside. Aldeyra will be a high-risk investment regardless with so much pressure on Reproxalar, but with the number of Phase 3 trials they have already conducted and their very comprehensive clinical strategy, and Citi's recently initiated "Buy" recommendation, it seems the odds are in Aldeyra's favor.

In summary, the author projects Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. as a "BUY" at a 3-year price target of $83.5 (+224% upside).