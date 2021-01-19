Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) as an investment option at its current market price. With bond markets continuing to receive Fed support, low benchmark interest rates around the world, and improving economic conditions, LQD has continued to post modest gains. While this story could continue throughout 2021, there are signs to be careful before banking on that outlook. One, duration risk has risen to very high levels, which sets investors up for substantial capital losses if interest rates increase. Two, credit spreads for investment grade corporates are touching on 1-year lows, which suggests further tightening is not very likely. Three, LQD's income stream declined consistently throughout 2020, on a year-over-year basis, hurting total return. This is a reality that is unlikely to change in the short term, given the amount of refinancing activity that took place in corporate America.

Background

First, a little about LQD. The fund's stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds". LQD is currently trading at $136.14/share and has a 12-month trailing yield of 2.70% annually. At the start of October, I suggested LQD would see limited gains in Q4. Looking back, this was the correct call, although the fund did manage a positive return above 1.5%, as seen below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With 2021 underway, I wanted to take another look at LQD to see if I should change my rating. After review, I determined not much has changed regarding the risk-reward proposition for investment grade corporates. As a result, I see merit to maintaining a neutral outlook, and I will explain why in detail below.

Duration Risk Remains Very Elevated

To begin, I want to highlight the primary risk facing investment grade bonds, whether corporate bonds or otherwise, right now. With credit risk recovering significantly since Q1 and Q2 last year, the primary risk, especially for investment grade options, is not the risk that these companies or debt holders will default on their obligations. Investment grade borrowers have generally made good on their obligations by utilizing government liquidity facilities and raising cash through bonds with longer maturities. As a result, the primary risk right now is actually interest rate, or duration, risk. This is the risk that the underlying prices of the bonds will fall as interest rates rise. While this is always a risk facing bonds, it is especially elevated right now.

To understand why, consider that as yields have dropped across the investment grade corporate bond sector, maturity dates have expanded. As a result, while the income earned by investors is near historical lows, the duration risk is at a historical high level, as shown below:

Source: Osterweis Capital Management

As you can see, duration risk is much higher now than it has been over the past six years. This means, if interest rates do rise, the price of funds like LQD will drop at unusually rapid rates. With income levels falling, investors may not really be earning enough in income to justify taking on this risk.

Importantly, this relationship has played out over the past few weeks, as yields rose slightly. Despite the 10-year treasury barely exceeding 1%, LQD dropped by a few dollars in the interim, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha; U.S. Department of Treasury

The point here is investors need to be careful. LQD could move higher if equities face a pullback, or if interest rates stay low. And the current income stream near 2% is an added benefit under these scenarios. However, it won't take much of a rise in interest rates to harm LQD, and with the current yield near historical lows, investors really need to be critical of whether this is the right move for them at this time.

Of course, in fairness to LQD and investment grade corporates as a whole, this is not unique to just this sector. This is a common theme across the fixed-income world. As a result, divesting a fund like LQD and moving into an aggregate bond fund won't offer much benefit. While the duration risk may be slightly lower, so will the income stream (for investment grade aggregate bond funds). So there is a trade-off there. Further, the duration risk profile has risen substantially for aggregate bond funds as well, as shown below:

Source: Lord Abbett

My takeaway here is that while duration risk is elevated, investors don't have much of a way to avoid this market reality and also staying within the investment grade rating category. Therefore, demand will probably stay elevated, at least until interest rates rise again. As a result, there is merit to holding on to LQD, despite the risk, given the lack of better options. This helps support my neutral, as opposed to a more bearish, view. However, I think investors should keep in mind they may want to be more active in this sector than they would have been historically. Given how high duration risk is across investment grade bonds, this may not be the same "set it and forget it" sector, as it has been in the past.

LQD's Income Did Not Stop Falling YOY

My next point is a reiteration of a challenge facing the fund that existed all through 2020. As interest rates declined throughout the year, so too had LQD's distribution rate, which has hurt the total return offered by the fund. As I noted, LQD has a 12-month trailing yield of 2.70%, but this is misleading because the distribution from 12 months ago is going to be vastly different than the one being paid out next month in February. Therefore, the current 30-day SEC yield of 1.88% is perhaps the most appropriate gauge when determining what investors will actually earn on their money.

To understand why, it is important to note that LQD's income has been on the decline all year, as many of the underlying bonds in the fund have been refinanced at lower rates. Unfortunately, this year-over-year decline in distribution levels has not been steady, but has actually accelerated as the year went on. In fact, what started out as a modest 7% decline ended 2020 with Q4 distributions falling over 16% year-over-year, as shown below:

Feb - May Distributions 2019 Feb - May Distributions 2020 YOY Change $1.42/share $1.32/share (7%) July - Sept Distribution 2019 July - Sept Distribution 2020 YOY Change $1.05/share $.90/share (14%) Oct - Dec Distribution 2019 Oct - Dec Distribution 2020 YOY Change $1.36/share $1.14/share (16%)

Source: iShares

The chart above clearly illustrates that LQD is reacting to the changing market, and its income stream is taking the brunt of the impact. While a current yield of 1.88% may still be attractive to some, when I couple this with the duration risk, it is really hard to justify a buy/bull case right now. Therefore, the income story is another reason for my cautious outlook on the fund.

Spreads Are Back To 1-Year Lows

Another area that suggests investors may want to be careful here relates to the broader investment grade corporate sector, which LQD represents. While I noted the income stream has fallen, it is true that LQD still had a relatively strong year in 2020. This is because, in addition to the distributions paid, LQD can offer investors a higher rate of return if the underlying bonds rise in value. This is indeed what happened, as investors were drawn to the relative safety of investment grade bonds given the uncertainty in the market. Further, these bonds sold off early in the year, which led to a widening of credit spreads against treasuries. These spreads rose above historical norms, offering investors a potential value opportunity to buy in, which they did in droves. The end result was a strong total return for LQD investors.

While this story is a positive one, the bad news is that spreads have now tightened to a very narrow level. In fact, they are just two basis points above their 1-year low, which suggests there is not much of an opportunity for tightening left. This is an important point because this is a new development compared to my last review. Back in October, the heightened duration level and declining income stream were both problems, just as they are now. However, spreads were still above their 1-year lows, offering potential for capital gains. As LQD appreciated in price, these spreads narrowed, removing a potential tailwind for the fund going forward. To illustrate, the two charts below show the spread opportunity back in October and now, respectively:

Source: Lord Abbett

My takeaway here is there is not much room left for investors to profit off underlying appreciation. Yes, spreads could tighten beyond the 1-year low, but there is a limit to how much lower they will go, especially with interest rates testing higher levels. With spreads at the bottom of their annual range, I would again suggest investors read this as a sign of caution going forward.

Bonds Might Not Provide As Much Protection As Hoped

My final point is relevant for the entire bond market as a whole, and not just LQD, or investment grade corporates. While I absolutely believe in the merits behind holding bonds, especially investment grade bonds, as a hedge against equity volatility, I think it is important that investors manage their expectations for the year ahead. Importantly, as most asset classes moved up last year, correlations also rose. This means that many hedges, whether it is bonds, preferred securities, or commodities, have been trading in line with equities in a way that is a bit different from the past. In fact, after Q1 ended, domestic bonds and stock actually moved in a correlated way, with yields rising (and therefore prices dropped) as stock prices dropped, and vice-versa:

Source: Bloomberg

The point here is to understand that bonds may not be providing as much relative safety as they have in the past. With lower current yields and elevated duration risk, bonds have a risk profile that is unusually high. This is distorting the typical negative correlation between bond and stock funds. I bring this up because investors like myself who are cautious on equity prices should not be going "all-in" on bonds as a way to limit risk. There is plenty of risk to be had in both markets right now.

Bottom line

LQD has been offering small, but consistent, positive returns each quarter. As a result, Q1 of 2021 could again see a 1-3% total return from this fund. However, investors need to recognize there are plenty of risks to a negative return as well. Therefore, they should weigh the potential downside with the reality of a small return as the best case scenario. This is not to suggest holding LQD is a "bad" choice, but rather that investors should probably limit their exposure, or be realistic with their expectations, as we move deeper into the new year. Therefore, I am maintaining my neutral outlook on LQD, and suggest investors approach the fund very selectively at this time.