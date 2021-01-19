There were a few surprises at Samsung Electronics' (OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S21 unveiling - unlike its predecessors, the S21 has little in the way of spec improvements outside of the battery. But the key difference this time around is the lower price point - for the entry-level model, the flagship price is lower by ~20% (much like the iPhone 12A), which highlights Samsung's focus on boosting shipments and regaining market share. Separately, Samsung's slight miss on preannounced 4Q20 numbers was likely influenced by FX shifts, and thus, my bullish outlook for the non-memory businesses (foundry, image sensors, APs, etc.) remains intact (see my prior articles on Samsung here and here). Potential catalysts ahead include developments around the updated shareholder return policy.

GS21 Makes the Necessary Spec Compromises

Much like the prior release, the flagship GS21 was released in three models – the 6.2-inch standard GS21 model, a 6.7-inch GS21+, and a 6.8-inch GS21 Ultra (a shade smaller than last year's GS20 Ultra at 6.9 inches). The clear difference around this was on the camera features, with the GS21+ and GS21 Ultra no longer coming with Time of Flight (a range-imaging camera system that helps resolve the distance between the camera and the subject). The GS21 Ultra will have another telephoto camera, though, and will have two 10MP tele-cameras for improved zoom capabilities, one of which incorporates a dual-lens Folded Zoom design.

Feature S21 S21+ S21 Ultra Rear camera Triple (12MP Wide (OIS) + 12MP Ultra-Wide + 64MP Tele (OIS) Triple (12MP Wide (OIS) + 12MP Ultra-Wide + 64MP Tele (OIS) Quad (108MP Wide (OIS) + 12MP Ultra-Wide + 2x 10MP Tele (OIS) Front camera Single (10MP) Single (10MP) Single (40MP)

Another key difference is on memory specs - for DRAM, both the GS21 and GS21+ come with 8GB, a downgrade from the GS20, which offered 12GB for its 5G models. In contrast, the Ultra remains at 12/16GB. On the NAND side, the GS21 is adding a 256GB variant, while the GS21+ will not feature a 512GB option. The only real improvement was on battery capacity, with the GS21+ slightly increased to 4,800mAh (vs. 4,500mAh for the GS20+). The GS21Ultra also gets an S Pen stylus – a feature that was previously reserved for the Galaxy Note line.

Feature S21 S21+ S21 Ultra DRAM 8GB 8GB 12GB/16GB NAND Flash 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery 4,000mAh 4,800mAh 5,000mAh

Significant Price Cut to Drive Volumes

Following the weaker-than-expected flagship phone sell-through in FY20, Samsung appears to be more focused on "value" among smartphone users, outlining aggressive price cuts on the GS21 at the expense of spec upgrades on the hardware side. Currently, flagship prices are as follows - $799 for GS21, $999 for GS21 Plus and $1,199 for GS21 Ultra. Pricing-wise, this puts the GS21 in direct competition with the outgoing iPhone models – for context, the iPhone 12 is priced at $799 to $1,099). Relative to the previous GS20 generation as well, GS21 series prices are also significantly lower in USD terms. Going forward, key dates include pre-sales (both off-line and on-line distribution channels) and delivery post the official January 29 launch.

S21 ($) S20 ($) GS21 799 999 GS21 Plus 999 1,199 GS21 Ultra 1,199 1,399

New Galaxy Buds Pro Adds to Growth Potential

Samsung is supplementing its smartphone sales with a new premium wireless earphone offering, the Galaxy Buds Pro. It features a two-way dynamic speaker, with a larger 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter, which means a deeper bass and higher treble. There's also active noise-canceling technology here and "ambient sound" functions, which can be operated automatically in conversation. Given the buds offer up to 5 hours on a single charge, even using ANC (up to 18 hours with an additional charge through the case), Samsung's wireless earphones appear to be competitive with the best out there. Plus, at a $199 price tag, the Galaxy Buds Pro makes the value case a lot better than the $249 AirPods Pro.

Slight 4Q20 Miss Amid Non-Core Swings; FY21 Outlook Remains Intact

Samsung also released its 4Q20 pre-earnings guide over the last week, with revenue of W61tn largely in line with Bloomberg consensus and operating profit of W9tn just missing the bar. I wouldn't be too worried, though, as the slight miss was likely due to non-core operational items. In particular, the KRW strengthened significantly during the quarter, which likely weighed on the operating profit of major component sales across semiconductor and display products (note the functional currency is the USD). Other factors that could have contributed include costs related to the capacity ramp at Pyeongtaek, as well as LCD/OLED pricing during the quarter.

Heading for a GS21-Driven Smartphone Ramp-Up

With a slightly earlier launch and lower price point this time around, the GS21 should drive strong YoY growth in smartphone volumes in 1Q21 (vs. the COVID-impacted ~8.0m in 1Q20 with the GS20). While the lower pricing could increase the relative pressure on product margins, I suspect this will be more than offset by volumes, and thus, I see Samsung's smartphone profitability remaining intact. What is more interesting, in my view, is how Samsung will re-shape the remainder of its higher-end smartphone product portfolio (i.e., the Note and Foldable products). Meanwhile, the adoption of Exynos AP for the GS 21 also bodes well for the logic/foundry business going forward. At current valuations, Samsung stock trades very reasonably at ~15x fwd P/E given the strong outlook, while a potential shareholder return catalyst ahead likely adds to the upside potential.

