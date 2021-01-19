Slate Grocery REIT (OTC:SRRTF) formerly known as Slate Retail REIT is a US grocery pure play with a portfolio of 76 properties and 9.7 million square feet of space. This company first IPO'd in early 2014 with an initial portfolio of 41 properties with 4.95 million square feet. Since then the REIT has grown and shifted its strategy to be more focused on grocery-type tenants.

Slate Grocery REIT is an underrated dividend stock with a sustainable dividend yield of above 9% (as of January 2021). Any investor looking for a less riskier asset should consider this in their investment portfolio.

Slate Grocery REIT is a Very Defensive Asset

What makes Slate Grocery REIT a compelling defensive asset is because of its anchor tenants. Almost 40% of its tenancy are supermarkets and grocery type tenants, and over a quarter of its annual base rent are from top brand name grocers:

(Source: Slate Grocery REIT Q3-2020 Financials)

These top brand grocers have stores across the country with billions in sales. The likelihood these grocers will go bankrupt in these centers is very low.

Also, since the pandemic, Slate Grocery REIT was able to maintain a high rental collection rate:

(Source: Slate Grocery REIT Q3-2020 Financials)

All of its centers remain open with 99.4% of its tenants open for business. One of the main reasons why its business has remained largely unscathed from the pandemic and recession is because of its anchored grocery tenants. Besides shelter, food is the next essential item consumers require. That's why as demand for tourism, high end goods, and eating out falls, essential businesses like grocery stores have been very resilient.

Financially, Slate Grocery REIT is very Stable

Prior to Covid-19, Slate Grocery REIT has maintained an F-Score of 5- 7. A high F-Score of an 8-9 means it's very stable financially and a score of 0 means the company's financial statements are relatively weak:

(Source: Slate Grocery REIT Financials)

In the past 5 years, Slate Grocery REIT had shed much of its long-term debt, reducing its leverage from 0.953 to the mid 0.60s range.

In the last 5 quarters, Slate Grocery REIT has maintained a score of 5-6. When you dig into the metrics, this score is not bad, its current ratio is has increased from a Q4-2019, and its leverage is healthy in the 0.60s range:

(Source: Slate Grocery REIT Financials)

In the early 2020, Slate Grocery REIT had refinanced $858 million of its debt. In early 2021, it took advantage of a lower interest rate environment by securing a further 10-year loan at $169 million mortgage. These actions have resulted in annual interest savings and expanded its capacity to borrow.

Slate Grocery REIT's ability to refinance and borrow over $1 billion worth of debt in the middle of an economic crisis speaks to the lender's confidence in its balance sheet and the quality of its assets.

Slate Grocery REIT Has Been Building a Strong Property Portfolio

In a bid to shore up the quality of its properties, in 2019, Slate Grocery REIT engaged in a capital recycling program by selling off its non-core assets worth more than $81.5 million. It sold off:

2 tenant anchored properties in Wausau and Wellington Park

4 single tenant outparcel buildings

1 redevelopment property

non-strategy vacant land parcel

3 fully-stabilized properties

Fast forward to today, on the acquisition front, Slate Grocery REIT is closing on a 5 property grocery-anchored deal worth $54.3 million:

It is located in markets where there is strong population growth with high household incomes. This ensures a steady and growing traffic to these markets

The properties are anchored by high quality tenants such as Kroger, Harris Teeter (Kroger), Food Lion (Ahold Delhaize) and Winn-Dixie. These are high quality tenants and the bankruptcy risk is low here.

Existing occupancy is 95% with average lease terms of 5.6 years.

This deal is significant in two ways. The first one is this acquisition enhances Slate Grocery REIT's overall portfolio. Secondly, this deal shows to the public management can still pull off deals in an economic recession.

There is a caveat though: this deal still needs to close and the expected closing date is some time in Q1-2021. This deal could fall apart similar to last year's $106.5 million 7 grocery-anchored acquisition deal.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock is Currently Undervalued

In analyzing the intrinsic value, I believe the current stock price is undervalued by ~10%. In the past 5 years, the gross profit at Slate Grocery REIT has been steadily increasing by an average of above 13%. Using this figure as part of the intrinsic value calculation and taking only 75% of it to be conservative, the intrinsic value is approximately $13.01 CDN:

(Source: Slate Grocery REIT Financials and Google Finance)

In comparing the P/E ratio and the dividend yield to other publicly traded retail REITs, Slate Grocery REIT is one where its P/E ratio is priced on the lower end and offers a relatively high dividend yield:

(Source: Google Finance)

Risk: Certain Weaknesses in the Portfolio

There is a lot of inherent strength and defensive characteristics in Slate Grocery REIT. But there are a few weaknesses worth mentioning.

Its non-anchor occupancy has been slowly declining since Q3-2019. Non-anchor tenants make up a little over half of Slate Grocery REIT's total GLA so this rising vacancy rate is a figure to keep in mind:

(Source: Q3-2020 Slate Grocery REIT Financials)

It is very likely the recession is negatively affecting the non-anchor occupancy rate. As the recession persists, non-anchor occupancy rate is likely to continue to trend downwards.

Its AFFO payout ratio is over 100% for 2020. This means Slate Grocery REIT has been paying more than it collects in rent for 2020:

(Source: Q3-2020 Slate Grocery REIT Financials)

Management had also stated its rent collection has been close to 100% so this means Slate Grocery REIT needs to keep growing to sustain its dividend payout or reduce its capital expenditures every year.

Buy Slate Grocery REIT for its Dividends

The past year has shown how resilient Slate Grocery REIT can be. It negotiated a new mortgage loan, it is in the process of buying 5 grocery-anchored properties, and almost all of its tenants are open for business. If anything, it appears as if business has already returned to normal at Slate Grocery REIT.

There is also strong evidence to suggest its dividends are sustainable. Even though currently the AFFO payout ratio is slightly above 100%, there is ample cash to continue the payout. Also, there are ways for management to reduce operating expenses to keep the payout ratio below 100%

In my opinion, if a company like Slate Grocery REIT can be profitable in the worse economic times then it can be profitable in almost any situation. I'm bullish on Slate Grocery REIT.