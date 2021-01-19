Letting Your Winners Run: A Dividend Growth Investor's Perspective

Most dividend growth investors want to buy stocks at bargain prices. Recognizing bargains is relatively easy to do from a dividend perspective. It becomes more complicated when trying to choose between two companies to get the best deal. And it becomes infinitely more challenging if an investor is trying to beat the market with capital gains.

Determining when to sell a position, particularly on overvaluation, is difficult for all investors. Sell too soon, and it could double again. Sell too late and - well, let's look at some history.

In the late '90s, Microsoft (MSFT) was growing earnings at close to 40% per year. The stock hit an all-time high of around $58 per share in late 1999.

The stock was up five times in less than three years. Most of us know what happened next - the tech crash. This is an extreme example, but it makes the point.

In 1999, Microsoft was found on nearly every computer and was growing fast. After the crash, the company continued to grow earnings at a respectable clip, but slower than before. It took the stock nearly 17 years to reach its former high. Trees don't grow to the sky!

(Source: Google Finance)

Many dividend growth investors focus on growing the dividend stream. For these investors, recognizing that the goal is income growth should always be top of mind. Income growth should be the primary factor in considering whether to trim or sell a position.

A common saying is that you should let your winning stocks run. That is, allow stocks with gains to continue growing. The practice of "letting winners run" might not always be best for a dividend growth investor. Below are some things I consider as an investor with a focus on dividend growth.

Quality

I use a starting point of quality when evaluating to let a stock run or to sell or trim a position. At any given time, I have all my positions ranked by quality into three buckets: high, medium, and low. Trying to rate each company separately would be time-consuming and of limited benefit. However, in a head-to-head scenario, an investor should have an idea of how two companies rate.

I can't tell a meaningful difference in quality between Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Lowe's (LOW). But I consider all three as higher quality than Altria (MO) or IBM (IBM).

The quality of a stock can have a lot of different meanings to dividend growth investors. I assess quality in three parts:

How safe is the dividend? Will the company be able to grow the distribution for the next twenty years? How well will the company meet my goal of 7% dividend growth over long periods?

There are many ways to determine dividend safety. Many excellent paid services are available that provide dividend safety rankings. Some investors are comfortable using payout ratios, debt ratings, and earnings forecasts. From a financial point of view, dividend safety is a data-driven rating.

The other side of dividend safety is management's commitment to the dividend. A company like Apple (AAPL) has a very safe dividend from a financial standpoint. The payout ratio is low, earnings and cash flow are growing, excellent credit rating, and low debt. But, Apple has a relatively short dividend history of only nine years. Compared to Johnson & Johnson, there is more risk of management cutting the distribution.

Hard numbers drive dividend safety. On the other hand, weighing a company's future dividend growth prospects is a bit of guesswork. However, this is a critical consideration for a dividend growth investor.

In making this consideration, I like to focus on the overall "story" of the company. Reading contrasting articles on a company is a useful exercise in developing a story. Of course, considering each article's investing timeframe is important. I often find the comments as valuable as the articles in considering all the viewpoints.

Building the story around a company is a useful tool for understanding why I invest in a company. Continually evaluating the story and looking for signs that my story is wrong keeps me from falling in love with a stock.

Besides the "story," I look at a few other areas. I like to see large cash piles and cash creation, patents and patent creation, and a great management team. Although I usually weave these into the story.

The final piece I use in determining a position's quality is its dividend growth. I weigh the 10-year and 5-year growth rates while being aware of the more recent changes. I always relate the growth to the story.

There is another piece to consider with dividend growth rates. That piece is the sustainability of growth. Part of this is the company's "story" discussed above. But another factor is much more data-based. Dividend growth created by increasing the payout ratio won't continue at the same rate forever.

Position Size

The second consideration I use when looking at selling or trimming a winner is the size of the position.

Some investors use a maximum size for positions. I prefer to look at position size on a case by case basis. The simple question I ask myself is, "Am I comfortable with a position this large in this company?"

In 2017, Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) had a fantastic run. It had grown by roughly 50% in less than a year. Additionally, it had become the third-largest position in my portfolio, at about 6% of the total. By my favorite metric, historical dividend yield, the stock was significantly overvalued. In this case, I elected to trim the position back to 3% as I considered the company of medium quality.

In this instance, I made a good decision as the company has halved since then.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Note that while historical dividend yield is my favorite metric, I only use it as a starting point.

I have found that combining historic yields with FASTgraphs is an excellent combination. The combination is simple and useful when looking for bargains and considering overvaluation.

For some time, AAPL has been overvalued based on historical dividend yields. Although with Apple's short payout history, the value of using historical yield is questionable. I consider Apple a high-quality company. For this reason, I have let it ride even though it comprises over 10% of my portfolio.

The final example I would like to discuss is Altria. My portfolio has always had an oversized position in the company. But in 2017, Altria had grown to nearly 15% of my portfolio. The price had grown so much that it was yielding in the bottom 10% of its 20-year historical range.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

At the time, I had Altria ranked as borderline between high quality and medium quality. They had an excellent management team that historically had made great decisions. Additionally, the dividend growth was hanging out at a steady 8% rate. Yet, the steady decline in its core product had been going on for years.

I elected not to reduce the position.

As the FASTgraph above shows, this has turned out to be a poor decision. The price of Altria has nearly halved since 2017. The dividend growth rate has slowed. But most alarming, the management team has made some questionable decisions.

This decision has certainly been a drag on my portfolio's total return. But it has not affected my portfolio's primary goal: Grow the income stream. This fact is one of the beauties of dividend growth investing.

You don't have to be perfect to reach your goals. Buy quality stocks, don't overpay, and the dividends will grow.

Yet, the outcome of this situation still could have been better. Because of this outcome, I began to focus more on weighing alternatives to my current positions.

Weighing Alternatives

At any given time, every position in a dividend growth investor's portfolio has a yield that can be matched or beaten by some other stock. The question then becomes, "Is there a compelling reason to swap stocks?"

To answer this question, I believe it comes back to the goal of the portfolio. In my case, the goal is to create an ever-growing income stream. My targets are 7% organic growth without reinvesting dividends. So, I am comparing the future expectations of alternatives. Do I believe another company has a more compelling story around its future?

I rate AAPL and MSFT both overpriced at this time. But it isn't easy to find better alternatives. There are many stocks with longer dividend growth histories and many with better current dividends. However, very few can match the future dividend growth potential. I consider AAPL and MSFT very high-quality companies.

The factors to consider when looking at alternatives are primarily:

Quality: Can I find an equal or higher quality position?

Current Yield: Can I find an equal or higher current yield? As a dividend growth investor, I don't want to see my income go backward!

Future Dividend Growth: Is there an alternative that has better future dividend growth prospects?

I want to see all three of these criteria met before considering selling any part of a position.

I am not a fan of selling or trimming positions. Over the last decade, I have averaged less than two sales per year. But I do think it's important to explore alternatives when a stock has become overpriced. To me, significantly overpriced is when its dividend yield hits the bottom 10% of its history.

There are also a few secondary considerations when swapping positions. Firstly, an investor should consider the overall diversity of the portfolio. Additional considerations might be unique items like political and economic risks.

Recently I recognized MSA Safety, Inc. (MSA) had become significantly overvalued. MSA is a high-quality company. It will hit 50 years of dividend increases this year. There are no red flags in its business, and it adds mid-cap diversity to my portfolio. Additionally, my portfolio is very light in industrials.

On the downside, the dividend growth potential is solid but not spectacular. Based on its history and industry, I only give it a 50/50 chance of hitting a 7% dividend growth target well into the future.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

Because of its high quality, I explored options for replacing about a third of the position. Note that the position had grown to about 4% of the portfolio, and this reduction would take it to 2.5%.

Generally, when I make new purchases, I look for bargains. I certainly don't want to overpay. But, when I'm replacing an overpriced stock, I am less concerned. If I have met all the other criteria, my dividend income and portfolio will be stronger than before.

But I still don't want to trade into another well-overpriced position.

At MSA's current yield of about 1.08%, I could replace it with MSFT if I wanted and not give up much income. But, I'm not about to replace one very overpriced stock with another.

Usually, I never do a one-for-one swap unless I am opening a new position in the portfolio. Instead, I try to spread the risk around many positions. In this case, I ended up doing just that. I traded into a basket of Lockheed-Martin (LMT), Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo (PEP), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Texas Instruments (TXN), Broadcom (AVGO), and a single share of Visa (V). All of which were existing positions in my portfolio.

Some of the companies in the basket are overvalued, but none to the degree of MSA. Additionally, most are similar quality to MSA. A couple I would rank a little higher, while Broadcom is lower quality. As a whole, I believe this basket will have better dividend growth at an equal or higher quality level. It certainly has a higher current yield and will increase my income by 2.5 times the sold MSA.

No investor is going to get it right every time. By focusing on high-quality stocks, the dividend growth investor reduces risk. But, it's important to recognize when positions have become overpriced. By weighing alternatives, an investor can find opportunities to improve the portfolio's overall quality without sacrificing income.