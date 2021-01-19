Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) appeared to be in serious trouble in 2020 as its borrowing base ended up being reduced from $450 million to $260 million, leaving it with little liquidity. At $40 WTI oil, Amplify could barely cover its costs (not including capex) without the help of hedges. The rebound in oil prices gives Amplify some breathing room though. Oil in the $50s allows Amplify to reduce its debt without sacrificing production too much, and also gives it the opportunity to add future hedges at a decent price.

A situation with stable $50 oil is acceptable for Amplify and should allow for some decent upside for its share price, although it could still use even higher oil prices to improve its financial situation further.

Margins And Cost Structure

Although Amplify has worked hard to improve its cost structure, its assets still have relatively high operating costs for production that was only 39% oil in Q3 2020. This led to a scenario where Amplify's unhedged margins were only $3.69 per BOE in Q3 2020 before cash interest (another $1.47 per BOE) and capex.

Q3 2020 Per BOE Revenues $20.63 Less: Lease Operating Expense $10.86 Less: Gathering, Processing and Transportation $2.07 Less: Taxes Other Than Income $1.48 Less: G&A $2.53 Margins $3.69

Amplify appears to need to spend around $5 per BOE in capex to maintain production levels. Thus we can see that $40 WTI oil and $2.00 Henry Hub natural gas (approximately Q3 2020 prices) are quite challenging for it. Amplify's assets are relatively low-decline, so it can minimize capex spend without significant near-term consequences. At $40 oil and $2 natural gas, it would barely generate positive cash flow before hedges though even if it only spent a few million on capex per quarter.

2021 Outlook

Amplify's margins are quite sensitive to changes in commodity prices due to its relatively high cost structure, so the improvement in 2021 strip prices makes a large positive difference for it. At current strip $52 to $53 WTI oil, $2.80 Henry Hub natural gas and noticeably improved NGL prices, Amplify's margins (not including hedges, interest or capex) are estimated at around $10.25 per BOE, nearly triple the $3.69 per BOE in Q3 2020.

I am modeling Amplify's 2021 results based on the assumption that it will try to hold oil production flat compared to late 2020 levels, while natural gas production sees a mid-to-high single digits decrease.

This would result in Amplify's oil and gas revenues adding up to $274 million, while its hedges have negative $16 million in value.

Source: Amplify Energy

Amplify's oil and natural gas hedges for 2021 are both below current strip prices, with natural gas swaps at $2.49 and oil swaps at $45.86 per barrel.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 4,000,000 $50.00 $200 NGLs 1,650,000 $14.50 $24 Natural Gas 24,000,000 $2.10 $50 Hedge Value -$16 Total Revenue $258

Amplify's lease operating expense has ended up below $11 per BOE recently, although its original 2020 guidance was for $13 to $14 per BOE. Amplify noted that a portion of its cost reductions is non-recurring, so I am modeling 2021 lease operating expense at a bit under $12 per BOE.

With oil prices reaching the low-$50s, Amplify may choose to go ahead with more projects (such as electric submersible pump optimizations) that it may not have done at $40s oil. Thus I am modeling Amplify's 2021 capex at $40 million.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $115 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $19 Gathering, Processing and Transportation $19 Cash G&A $22 Cash Interest $15 Capital Expenditures $40 Total Expenses $230

This would result in Amplify generating around $28 million in positive cash flow in 2021.

Debt And Valuation

Amplify's debt reduction in Q4 2020 and 2021 may allow it to reduce its net debt to around $210 million by the end of 2021. This would be around 2.1x Amplify's unhedged 2021 EBITDAX. Amplify's borrowing base was reaffirmed at $260 million in November, so its credit facility situation should be okay in a $45, $50 oil scenario. Debt reduction remains a top priority to give Amplify more breathing room though.

A 3.5x unhedged EBITDAX valuation multiple for Amplify would value it at approximately $3.60 per share. This is based on $52 to $53 WTI oil along with $2.80 NYMEX gas. However, it may be better to use longer-term strip prices, which are a bit lower (such as $50 WTI oil and $2.60 NYMEX gas). This would result in Amplify being valued at $2.60 per share using the same 3.5x multiple.

Conclusion

The recovery in commodity prices has significantly helped Amplify since its relatively high operating costs left it with minimal margins at Q3 2020 commodity price levels. Amplify should be able to generate a decent amount of positive cash flow in 2021 to help pay down its debt, while also being able to invest in some higher-return projects to help keep its production from declining significantly. The recovery in oil prices should also allow Amplify to hedge more of its 2022 oil production at a decent price, so its realized price for oil (after hedges) should be stronger in 2022.

Amplify does remain somewhat vulnerable to another downturn in commodity prices as its leverage (2.1x) appears acceptable at $52 oil, but would become higher than ideal again should oil prices drop noticeably into the $40s. Amplify's shares appear to have decent upside in a stable $50+ oil environment though.