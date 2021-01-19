Dow Chemicals recently (2017) merged with DuPont to become DowDuPont. This $120B mega company was further split into 3 companies of which Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is one. It listed as a separate company at $50/share and boasted a rich dividend yield of over 5%. The management, at the time of listing, saying it is committed to maintaining and growing this dividend.

I have no doubt the management is in sync with shareholder interests and they have stuck to prudent capital allocation that benefits shareholders. Based on the discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model below, Dow is undervalued and is a buy in my opinion with an intrinsic value of $68/share.

I will go through the process of how I reach this target price and explain the assumptions taken. Doing a detailed DCF model will benefit many to understand how I evaluated this company. Additionally, since the DCF takes in many assumptions, I am sure many people will agree/disagree with these assumptions. I hope it will lead to a healthy exchange of ideas.

Dow Inc.: Revenue vs. EBIT

To analyze the cash flow, I need to understand the growth rate for DOW over the next 5 years and a terminal growth rate for this company.

For companies in cyclical industries, especially for this company, growth in revenue does not always correspond to a growth at EBIT (Earning before Interest & Tax) level and/or cash flow in the same way. The reason being, the dependence on Crude oil being an input source, as well as the commodity that dictates the sales price of many of its final products. The cyclical nature of crude prices can lead to very high growth or low growth or even de-growth in sales but that does not always have to translate to EBIT or EBIT margins the same way.

Volume growth and price growth should be managed in tandem to deliver superior EBIT growth. The price of crude should be offset as much as possible with the difference in cost price vs. sales price of the product (since crude is a factor in determining both cost price and sales price of the product). The competence of the management is evaluated using this metric. There isn't much history to evaluate the management on this metric (since Dow Inc. is recently spun-off), but I would like to give the benefit to the management since they have the expertise in the industry. Over the next 5 years, I will be tracking this metric and will update my analysis accordingly.

Dow Inc. Operations

Dow Inc. operates in 3 market segments as shown in the picture below:

(Source: Dow Investor day 2018)

1. Packaging & Specialty Plastics is the biggest contributor to the top line of the company and the corresponding EBIT of the company. The market is recovering from the COVID-19 impacts and has bounced back sharply from the lows of the previous quarter. Revenue has increased more than 14% QoQ with volume increase of 1%, but are still down by 10% YoY. EBIT, on the other hand, has doubled sequentially from $318M to $647M with a margin expansion of 600 bps (from 8% to 14%, still below 16% from last year).

2. Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure is the second biggest contributor. Again you can see the market bouncing back from the previous quarter to give a sequential growth of 27% with EBIT moving from -9% to 3%. This again lags the YoY figures where sales is down 9% and EBIT is down 46%

3. Performance Materials & Coatings had a nice volume gain that led to an increase in revenue by 8% QoQ in this segment and doubled the margins in EBIT level from 2 to 4%.

Here is the summary for all 3 segments in 2019 (9 months) and 2020 YTD:

2019 2020 Plastics $15,405 $13,175 Industrial $10,196 $8,520 Performance $6,926 $5,922 TOTAL $32,527 $27,617

You can see the COVID-19 economic impact is clearly felt. On the EBIT front it looks even more severe. Below are the EBIT results:

2019 2020 Plastics $2256 $1,545 Industrial $624 $59 Performance $685 $254 TOTAL (net of Corp) $3,391 $1661

You can see that EBIT has declined a lot more than sales has declined. Biggest reason for this is due to shut downs taken for over 1 month in different parts of the world at different times. Since chemical plants run on high fixed costs, these disruptions have a significant impact on their business. Also, due to end customers being shut down at different times depending on which country they are located, many of their plants were running at very low utilizations. The recovery of sales should see a bigger push in the EBIT going forward (similar to the Q2 to Q3 jump).

(Source: Dow Inc. website, earnings snapshot)

Dow Inc.: Growth opportunities

Looking into the future, the management has given a soft guidance for the next quarter stating revenue growth with be flat YoY for all segments except the Performance Chemicals, where some de-growth will be seen. However, considering the tailwinds to the economy (coming out of the COVID-19-induced recession), I do expect Dow getting back to pre-COVID-19 level sales and profit levels rather quickly.

JP Morgan reports stability in the PE market in USA and demand in China increasing leading to better opportunities and realizations for the plastics segment.

The management has stated there are still some sectors such as construction and automotive that will take one to two years to get back to pre-COVID-19 levels. This will play in the recovery of the market.

In the mid to long run, Dow is positioned well to tap into growth in construction globally (led by Asia and USA).

Consumption demand should roar back in the next few years with trillions of dollars' worth stimulus from governments all over the world being injected into the economy. A lot of this stimulus should go into basic consumption products where DOW has a good foothold in the market (food packaging, bedding, footwear, leather products, automotive, etc.).

Below are my assumptions of growth in EBIT for the company: 40% growth for year 1, followed by 5% growth for next 3 years and gradually trending downwards, going to 2% in the long term.

Please note the EBIT taken below is net of tax. The tax rate is assumed as 25%.

Discounted Cash flow Yr 0 Yr 1 Yr 2 Yr 3 Yr 4 Yr 5 Yr 6 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Sales growth % 40% 5% 5% 5% 3% 2% EBIT (1-tax) $2,000 $2,800 $2,940 $3,087 $3,241 $3,306

The growth rates listed look very steep for a cyclical business, however, the rebound I am assuming still takes the EBIT back to pre-COVID-19 levels after 1 year. So in effect, the company has lost 2 years of growth in total due to COVID-19.

Keep in mind, the rebound in the sequential quarters of 2Q vs. 3Q (2020) was from $57Mil to $761Mil (highlighted in previous image). Next year, this normalization will take place and the low base effect should lead to growth of 40%.

The terminal growth rate for this company is assumed at 2%. This is very close to the long-term expectation of GDP of the country. I expect the company to grow at that pace over its lifetime. The terminal growth rate will be captured for Yr 6 and onwards in this analysis.

EBIT for this year (2020) is assumed based on management commentary for flat to slight de-growth of EBIT. The assumption is that next year will be better than this year and 2020 would have formed a base for this cycle.

Tax Rate

The management has provided guidance of 23 to 27% tax rate and I have assumed the midpoint of this in my calculations for this.

Capex

The company has been very careful to not over leverage and indulge in Capex that is beyond their capacity. The management has mentioned that they will take on capex on projects on a need only basis. The Capex for the year is to be capped at $1250M for mainly maintenance and the management has guided saying they will not increase this unless they see that the business can take more capex and has enough cash flow to cover for the same. I have assumed some maintenance Capex and some small additional Capex after a couple of years.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization is in line with current year figures with modest increases in year 3 onwards.

Net Working Capital (NWC)

I have captured only the Net change in the working capital. Only the changes in net working capital will affect the cash flow. This is simply the current assets minus the current liabilities (not including cash). The changes are directly linked to the growth rates assumed previously.

Working Capital Yr 0 Yr 1 Yr 2 Yr 3 Yr 4 Yr 5 Yr 6 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 NWC (Total current assets - total current liabilities) $3,090 $4,326 $4,542 $4,769 $5,008 $5,158 Change in NWC 0 $1,236 $216 $227 $238 $150 Current Non Cash Assets AR $7,555 $10,577 $11,106 $11,661 $12,244 $12,612 Inv $6,214 $8,700 $9,135 $9,591 $10,071 $10,373 Total $13,769 $19,277 $20,240 $21,252 $22,315 $22,985 Current Liabilities AP/Accr Exp $9,237 $12,932 $13,578 $14,257 $14,970 $15,419 Debt payables $1,442 $2,019 $2,120 $2,226 $2,337 $2,407 Total $10,679 $14,951 $15,698 $16,483 $17,307 $17,826

WACC (Weighted Average Cost of Capital)

The discount rate, known as the WACC, is calculated using the following assumptions:

Cost of Debt is assumed at 3.5%. The company recently raised $1.5B at 3.6% for a 30-year debt offering which was accompanied by another $850M for a 10-year offering at 2.1%. Although the weighted average of this debt is 2.96%, I have taken my cost of debt closer to the 30-year offering to assume for possible future risk.

Tax Rate: 25% (management has guided for 23%-27%).

Beta: 1.4

Risk-Free Investment: 2.5% based on Duff & Phelps data.

Equity Risk premium of 5.5% based on Duff & Phelps data.

Duff & Phelps has generated this data for the past 10-15 years shows debt and equity premiums based on variety of market factors. I like to use this data as base case and make adjustments accordingly.

Source: Duff & Phelps

I am adding another 0.5% premium due to the industry cyclicality that Dow Inc. operates in, mainly the crude price fluctuations. I will call this "Industry premium" that I will apply to this company.

Capital Weighting

Share price $57.00 Shares outstanding $745M Total Debt $18,150M Total Equity Market Value $42,465M Total Capital $60,615M

The total capital funding the company is the debt and the equity market value of the company (market cap) combined. This gives a debt weighting at 30% and equity weighting at 70%.

Essentially, this means that debt accounts for 30% of its capital funding. We will use these weights in the WACC calculations.

Cost of Debt

Cost of debt 3.50% DOW 30 year bond Tax rate 25% Management commentary After tax cost of debt 2.625%

Cost of debt is always taken on an after-tax basis to account for the tax exemptions the companies get on the interest they pay for the debt.

Cost of Equity - CAPM method

Cost of equity Risk-free investment 2.50% As noted above Beta 1.4 Equity risk premium 5.50% As noted above Industry premium 0.5% Cyclicality Equity risk premium * Beta 7.7% Total Cost of equity 10.7% 7.7%+0.5%+2.5%

Cost of Equity - Dividend Capitalization Method

WACC = ((Dividend/share next year )/stock price) + dividend growth rate

I will assume that dividend will grow by a modest 5% over the long run (due to lack of previous history of the dividend growth after spin-off). This assumption is due to the fact that the payout ratio is only around 45% of the FCF.

WACC = (2.70/57)% + 5%

WACC = 4.7% + 5% = 9.7%

The cost of equity is similar in both cases. Due to lack of data for the dividend, I am going to rely on the cost of equity based on Capital asset pricing model (CAPM).

WACC Calculation

Debt weighting 30% Equity weighting 70% Cost of Debt 2.625% Cost of Equity 10.7% WACC % 8.54%

DCF Model

The present value of the EBIT generated over the next few years can be calculated using the discount rate of 8.54%.

Putting all the above points together, I can summarize the cash flows in the table below.

Discounted Cash flow Yr 0 Yr 1 Yr 2 Yr 3 Yr 4 Yr 5 Yr 6 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Growth % 40% 5% 5% 5% 3% 1.6% EBIT(1-tax) $2,000 $2,800 $2,940 $3,087 $3,241 $3,339 -Capex $-1,250 $-1,250 $-1,250 $-1,500 $-1,500 +Depre & Amort $2,250 $2,250 $2,500 $2,750 $3,000 -Changes in NWC $-1,236 $- 216 $- 227 $- 238 $- 150 Free Cash Flow (FCF) $2,564 $3,724 $4,110 $4,253 $4,688 $4,782 Present Value of FCF $2,564 $3,431 $3,488 $3,326 $3,378 $73,075

Present Value = FCF / (1 + WACC)^n

The discount rate is applied from year 2 onwards.

Estimate for Dow Inc.

Below is my estimate for Dow:

WACC 8.54% Total PV $16,186M TV $48,500M Enterprise Value $64,686M Debt Value $18,150M Cash Value $4,549M Equity Value $51,085M Outstanding shares 745M Equity Value per share $68.57

Considering the current price of the stock is at $57, this shows a discount of more than 16% from my estimate of $68.57.

Also, the dividend policy stated by the management should cap the downside risk for this stock (having said that, during COVID-19 the stock went down to $24/share)

It is also encouraging to know that insiders are purchasing the stock all year in 2020. The purchases have ranged from the COVID-19-induced freefall of $24 till as recent as December when the stock was at $54.

The purchases by the directors have been opportunistic and should have an average dividend yield of 7-8% on their purchase price. This should show confidence for shareholders on future growth of the stock as well as the dividend safety (and growth) going forward.

Sensitivity Analysis

2 assumptions that can make a significant change in the analysis are the WACC and the EBIT growth rate. I have created a chart to show the sensitivity to these two variables below.

Our base case keeps the WACC at 8.54% and I added 2 additional scenarios of +/- 1% and here are the results:

+1% BASE -1% $57.04 $68.57 $84.46

Similarly, Using our Base WACC, I have estimated a bull case growth scenario and a bear case growth scenario by changing the growth for different years as noted below:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 PRICE Bull case 50% 8% 6% 5% 3% 2.0% $74.6 Base case 40% 5% 5% 5% 3% 2.0% $68.57 Bear case 20% 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% $57.43 Recession case 20% -1% -2% -5% 2% 2.0% $52.46

Other Considerations

The analysis does not directly include certain upside potentials which can be attributed to possible future growth possibilities. Some of these will also offset the possible downsides (listed below).

1. Company has said there will be an additional savings by reduction in working capital requirement as indicated in the conference call:

Last quarter, we increased our 2020 operating expense reduction target to $500M and we are on track having delivered approximately 60% year-to-date.

2. Savings from the ramp up of SADARA project expected to reduce investments into the project by 20% ($100M savings in cash invested into SADARA)

3. Debt reprofiling of SADARA will lead to more equity gains to Dow Inc. in coming quarters.

4. $300M savings on account of restructuring over the next 2 years ($150M each in 2021 and 2022).

The above points are either entirely cash-based savings or are majority cash-based savings. This is going to lead to substantial cash generation opportunities in the coming 3 to 4 years (especially SADARA, where investment should go down and equity earnings contribution should go up)

Possible Downsides

The biggest downside is obviously the crude prices. Managing the crude prices for input and output will be very crucial. The cyclical nature of this commodity can lead to possible EBIT erosions if it is not managed properly.

Economic recovery is an essential part of this thesis. Growth bouncing back post COVID-19 is taken as a given in this analysis (with a 40% growth in EBIT assumed). This analysis will have to be updated if the growth does not bounce back. Although the reduction in EBIT will not go back down to $57M (which was mainly due to plant shutdowns), there will be a significant dent in the EBIT if growth slows down.

Excessive spending on Capex for future growth could have an impact on cash flow estimates. The management said it is willing to push capex to $2B if required, however most of this additional capex will be financed through the cash generated by items listed in "other considerations."

Conclusion

From the time of the spin-off and now going forward into the future, Dow has and will continue to be a dividend play. However, the stock still has some upside left based on fairly conservative assumptions taken in the analysis. The business will generate 6-8% of its current market cap in cash for the next 2 years. This will let it pay down debt and easily cover all the dividend payments it will need to pay. There is still a lot of cash generation possibilities with Dow Inc. based on the "other considerations" listed in this article. For a cyclical company to be in such a healthy state, is a big advantage even if there is a possible downturn coming in the near future. Based on my analysis of this company I rate Dow Inc. a buy with a target of $68.