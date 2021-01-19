The Secular Systemic Shift: Deflation, Technology And Demographics

In previous BullBear Market Reports over the last few years, I have emphasized that financial, economic, social and political structures have been transiting a "Secular Systemic Shift." This is an analytical approach that is similar in many ways to the "4th Turning" theory developed by Stauss and Howe. But whereas the 4th Turning was largely described as a cyclical event within the context of an ongoing systemic paradigm, I have been describing the current Shift is Secular and Systemic rather than Cyclical and Structural.

Here we are referencing an epochal transition similar to that which was signified by the Age of Enlightenment, the American Revolution and the Industrial Revolution. It is a movement into a fundamentally different philosophical, political and socioeconomic mode, distinct from a cyclical movement within the context of an ongoing systemic paradigm.

Any given systemic paradigm is rooted in and springs forth from its technological basis. All socioeconomic and sociopolitical organization arises from the technological means by which Value is produced and distributed. When technological revolution occurs, impelled by a confluence of knowledge and necessity, there follows closely associated paradigm shifts in economic, sociological and political modes of organization.

The current moment is defined by such a technological revolution. Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Quantum technologies, 5G networking, Internet of Things, Automation, Robotization, Materials science, Energy technologies, Biotechnologies, Nanotechnologies and more are all converging to fully transform the Value creation and transmission chain thereby occasioning a radical reconfiguration of human relations and interactions at every level.

The most recognized and recognizable "change agent" for this effect is the World Economic Forum and its "Great Reset" program. Anyone interested in the workings of the financial system and economics needs to be aware of the Great Reset and its implications. World Economic Forum has published books and there are hundreds of articles and videos on the subject. Commanding the heights of the superstructural level, it is the primary driver of everything that is currently in progress and coming onto the horizon.

The technological revolution is inevitable regardless of what forces control the political and social superstructural level. The technology itself is distinct from its implementation and application. The nature and characteristics of the use of the technology is and will continue to be the primary bone of contention at the sociopolitical level.

There has been, and to some degree will continue to be, a "Second American Civil War" between advocates of an essentially "Globalist Technocratic Socialist" approach and the advocates of a "Nationalist Free Market Capitalist" outlook. But now that the outcome of the political struggle in the United States has largely been decided with the capture of the political superstructure by the local agents of the transnational "Great Reset" agenda, most doubt about its current and future implementation and application has been resolved.

Among the many implications of the foregoing is that a full implementation of "Modern Monetary Theory" is now in progress. Since 1987, with the first Greenspan intervention into markets during the crash that year, the Central Bank has been progressively amplifying its role in markets and the general economy. The Coup de Grace was given during the 2020 Coronacrash which provided the cover for the Federal Reserve to establish the principle of unlimited, direct monetization, essentially placing the entire economy in receivership and beginning the process of transitioning large swaths of the labor force to Universal Basic Income dependency. At that point all pretense of "markets" and "capitalist" economics was abandoned. Only a formalistic fig leaf remains, covering up the naked truth for those whose eyes are unwilling to see it.

Now that the principle of unlimited monetization has been seeded it has begun to take root. The new regime in Washington will "print" endlessly to fund any and all projects that conform to the Great Reset agenda. The left hand of government Treasury will hold open its palm requestingly and the right hand of the Federal Reserve will snap its fingers, magically producing "money". All notions of fiscal restraint and balanced budgets will rapidly evaporate into the mists of the past epochal paradigm.

Advocates of old school capitalistic principles like "sound money" still concern themselves with concepts such as "debt" and "interest" and "inflation" and "insolvency". Sound Money advocates argue that unlimited money creation must inevitably generate massive inflationary pressures and that the trillions of "dollars" of new "money" represents an unpayable "debt".

Such voices of the paradigm past do not take into account several fundamentally changed realities. First, there is an inevitable and profound "First Principles" revolution developing at the Technological root of Value that is in the process of rendering a fundamentally new system. Second, capitalistic system rules do not apply in the context of the new post-capitalism. Third, the potential for inflation is and has been offset by massive secular deflationary forces, the foremost of which are the accelerating Technological revolution and significant deflationary demographic trends.

MMT advocates often claim that their scheme is workable as long as there is no inflation. They rarely, if ever, state why they believe that little inflation will result from unlimited monetization.

The primary secular economic trend is, and has been for some decades, deflation. All the money creation to date and the many trillions to come serves to offset the deflationary effects of technology and demographics.

There is no "dollar" figure which is too large to monetize as long as deflationary forces continue to hold sway and increase. And increase they shall, since we are merely at the start of both the technological and demographic deflationary waves. Now that the word "trillion" has been normalized, it won't be long before we start hearing discussions of numbers in the "quadrillions".

The danger of limitless "money printing" is not likely to be runaway price inflation, monetary collapse or debt crisis but rather a continuation and exacerbation of the wealth inequality spread, the fostering of ever greater corruption in government, the concentration of economic power in fewer and larger transnational corporations and a concomitant loss of personal freedom and political power for the vast majority of people.

The ongoing "Civil War" is not about preserving industrial capitalism, it is about whether or not and the extent to which the philosophical principles of the Enlightenment and the sociopolitical organizational principles of the American Revolution can be rolled forward and applied to the new emergent economic basis. The technological revolution is an inevitable historical imperative. The manner of its applied form and management is not inevitable and can be discovered through philosophical and political engagement.

Deflation, Debt and Labor

1. Deflation

First let's note that "inflation" and "deflation" are frequently discussed without a given definition and to the extent that these terms have been defined by economists they have done so weakly and without general agreement. Either new terminology needs to be invented or existing terminology needs to be thoroughly reconsidered. That's a task far beyond the scope of this present work. In using the words "inflation" and "deflation" I use them here respectively as a shorthand for "generally supportive of economic growth" and "generally limiting to economic growth." Right away we run into the difficulty of various interpretations of "economic growth", but here, for the sake of availability and familiarity, we are just going to apply the standard of "Gross Domestic Product."

While in a larger context this framework is entirely inadequate, for the momentary purposes of this report we are just going to go with it. Ultimately these are terms that need to be liberated from and redefined away from archaic concepts of price level effects towards a broader and more wholistic understanding as twin, simultaneous, interactive entropic forces influencing and shaping an economy's growth and development. That would be part of an "Entropy Theory of Economic Value", something that I am working on developing in book form.

Free market capitalism requires a constantly expanding base of economic Value production to maintain growth in terms of both scale and quality of life. It's a system that runs into trouble as soon as that rate of growth begins to decelerate. Once secular growth stagnates, entropic system death is inevitable. "Expand or Die" is an acknowledged law of capitalism. So what happens when the limits of healthy growth have been reached and "deflationary forces" gain predominance?

Modern Monetary Theory and debt monetarism in general is made possible, and one could say even necessary, by overwhelming secular forces of Deflation. The two primary Deflationary forces have been and will continue to be Technology and Demographics.

A. Technology

This excerpt from The Price of Tomorrow: Why Deflation is the Key to an Abundant Future by Jeff Booth gives a good basic synopsis of the Technological deflation conundrum:

Technological advances are happening at a rate faster than our ability to understand them...These advances bring efficiency and abundance—and they are profoundly deflationary. Our economic systems were built for a pre-technology era when labour and capital were inextricably linked, an era that counted on growth and inflation, an era where we made money from inefficiency. That era is over, but we keep on pretending that those economic systems still work. The only thing driving growth in the world today is easy credit, which is being created at a pace that is hard to comprehend—and with it, debt that we will never be able to pay back. As we try to artificially drive an economic system built for the past, we are creating more than just economic trouble. On our current path, our world will become profoundly more polarized and unsafe. We need to build a new framework for our local and global economies, and soon; we need to accept deflation and embrace the abundance it can bring. Otherwise, the same technology that has the power to bring abundance to us and our world will instead destroy it.

I could extensively parse that paragraph for depth and accuracy, but the gist of it essentially describes the technological deflation and its relationship to the Shift.

Technology is a force of Creative Destruction. It simultaneously expands the Value production base while eroding the per-unit Value generation base. Better technology does this even better. If a technology that increases "efficiency" becomes available, market competition enforces its rapid and maximum adoption. At the root level of Value production and distribution, technology erodes the Value embodied in Capital as well as the Value returned to Capital. Contemporary economists frequently recognize this effect in part as "Commoditization."

Today's revolutionary new computer chip is tomorrow's commodity input. Increasingly, enterprises have turned to "Financial Engineering" as a means to stop-gap this effect, facilitated by ever cheaper credit. Capitalism has thereby over time become disjoined from its basis in Capital and might now, at this historical juncture, be better thought of as "Creditism." The Age of Debt Monetarism (1987-2021) is the transitional phase between Capitalism and the next historical paradigm, which has yet to be well-defined, but will be based upon a parabolic technological revolution approaching Singularity.

A brief overview of the deflationary effects of technology:

Technology becomes cheaper over time. Per-unit and per-operation performance are constantly improving exponentially. Technology replaces human labor. If a technology can replace human labor, it will. All enterprises that compete and maximize profitability are required to adopt any labor-saving technology. Technology consolidates components and services via convergence. Many systems that once required a variety of expensive components are reduced in scale and cost into smaller and simpler systems. Technology enables efficient transparency. For example, shopping online reveals price and value differentials in a few minutes versus hours or days of physical visits to vendors. Technology reduces consumption. Fewer operations requiring less energy and materials are needed to achieve the same result. Technology is a natural force that has no stake in what is creatively destroyed. If a better technology can be created and adopted to replace an existing system, it will. Luddites will never win.

Technology is massively deflationary, it is the primary trend and its deflationary effect has been partially counterbalanced by monetarist inflationism. It's crucial to keep in mind that we are at the beginning of the parabolic expansion segment of the technological revolution curve.

B. Demographics

The following discussion utilizes charts primarily from Chris Hamilton's excellent "Economica" blog. I recommend that readers visit his site and look through the insightful content. He has done a good job helping to bring the deflationary effect of demographic trends to light.

For a market capitalist system to continue healthy growth, it needs a consistently expanding population base. In particular it needs healthy growth in the population of members of the following categories:

child-producing age group

peak-consumption age group

peak-productivity age group

The healthy capitalist economy needs an expanding base of people who are creating babies, consuming and producing. When the growth rates of these demographics begin to slow a deflationary effect begins to take hold. Later, if these populations begin to actually decline in real terms, a secular trend that is difficult to reverse is at play. Still worse, when the growth of non-child bearing, low-consuming and non-producing demographic segments outstrips the population trends in child-bearing, consuming and producing segments, a full secular deflationary demographic spiral is in evidence.

a. Child-Producing Demographics

The following chart shows that globally, "High Income" nation births peaked in 1989 and have gone into a steep secular decline since then. At the same time "Low Income" nation births have accelerated. So globally, the population base for consumer end demand has been deteriorating for 30 years. Note that the Federal Reserve began its direct interventionary efforts two years prior to the reversal of the healthy demographic trend in 1987 and that global debt (red line) began its parabolic rise at the same time. The Fed Funds Rate also went into a secular long term decline to its permanent zero bound. So Central Bank support and debt has progressively stood in for deflationary demographic trends in global births, neutralizing it to some extent.

Economica

U.S. annual births saw a double peak in 1957 and 2007. Since 2007 births have been in a secular decline. Note that the public federal debt (red line) accelerated sharply starting in 2008 and the Fed Funds Rate plunged to zero.

Economica

The ratio of US Federal Debt to Births has gone vertical since 2000.

Economica

Globally, the population of the Child-producing demographic went into secular decline in the consuming nations and accelerated in the non-consuming nations. Again, the implications for global end demand are deflationary.

Economica

If we drill down even further, the prospects for future revival of positive population growth trends evaporates. Globally, excluding Africa, the population of child-bearing females 20-40 years of age has gone into absolute decline while the population of older non-child bearing females is set to grow well into the future.

Economica

U.S. census estimates of future births have been consistently overestimated by a very large margin. If policy makers and enterprises are modeling the future based on highly erroneous expectations for future population growth, seriously wrong-headed decisions could result.

Economica

b. Producing Segment Demographics

The U.S. producing-age demographic of 15-64 year olds peaked in 2019 and has started to decline in absolute terms. The portion of that population that is employed started to decelerate sharply in 1998 and then flattened out in 2008 and has probably started a secular decline as of 2020 with much of the labor force starting to transition to a Universal Basic Income subsistence mode.

Economica

Again, we can see that the skyrocketing Federal Debt and declining Fed Funds Rate has stood in to counterbalance the deflationary effects of this demographic trend of fewer producers and fewer employed producers.

Economica

The ratio of the employed producing age demographic to the total population went into secular decline in 1999. There was a significant recovery during the Trump Administration, but all of those gains and more have been lost during the 2020 coronacrisis.

Economica

While the producing-age population has gone into decline, representing a falling pool of potential home buyers, the 30 year mortgagee rate has continuously declined as building permits have soared. More homes for fewer buyers is a recipe for a deflationary effect unless it is countered by unrestricted debt monetarism.

Economica

The peak-productivity segment of 25-54 year olds reached peak employment in 2000 and has been declining since then.

Economica

Peak employment for male 25-54 year olds was reached in 1967 while the same segment of females peaked in 2000. Much of the economic vitality attributable to the increasing participation of women in the economy is now in the rear view mirror.

Economica

Producing age populations are declining rapidly in many high income countries.

Statista

c. Consuming Segment Demographics

As child-bearing and working populations decline in the higher income consuming nations, the consuming population in the higher income countries has also begun to decline in absolute terms while growth in the same demographic of low consumption nations has flattened out.

Economica

Economica

In the U.S., the rate of growth of the consuming-age population demographic has plunged since its last bump higher into 2000 and is now turning negative. Debt as a percentage of GDP has ballooned to offset the deflationary effects.

Economica

d. Senior Segment Demographics

To the already devastatingly deflationary conditions thus far described we can also add the effect of an increasing population of the non-child bearing, non-producing, non-consuming, de-leveraging and cost-producing over-65 demographic. It is the only segment that is still growing.

Economica

And this effect is not limited to the U.S. Globally, the growth of the 65+ segment has flattened out in the high consumption nations but is accelerating in the low consumption countries.

Economica

Summary

Both globally and domestically, it would be difficult to design a more deflationary and growth-strangling demographic reality than the one we have described here. Populations of child-producing, goods and services consuming and productively working segments are falling in absolute terms while populations of non-childbearing, non-consuming, non-producing, cost-inducing elders are increasing. That there is virtually zero acknowledgement of this fundamental state of affairs in policy circles is almost as distressing as the fact itself.

2. Debt

"Money printing" only results in debt if there is a requirement that it be paid back at some point. Formalistically, we are still in a capitalist regime which requires that loans of circulated capital be returned with interest. In reality, under the hood, there's no plan for doing anything other than continuing to offset more deflation with more monetary credits. Many observers frequently comment that "there's no way this debt can ever be paid back". They are right, and furthermore, there is also no plan nor even the intention to do so. Discussions of debt forgiveness programs are a central part of the "Great Reset" agenda.

Debt to GDP ratios are set to continue to explode.

Economica

Going forward, under MMT the illusion that the units produced by the Central Bank and handed over to the Treasury (or any other entity for that matter) are "debt" to be paid back will be increasingly dispelled. Note that since 2019, US Treasury Bond holdings of foreign buyers has flattened and started to decline while Federal Reserve direct monetization has skyrocketed. There's no scenario in which this trend does not continue.

Economica

The following chart study concludes that "Debt Growth Retards Economic Growth". It shows that the rapid rise in total debt has coincided with a steady decline in annual GDP.

Real Investment Advice

But coincidence is not causation. It is more likely that debt has been increasingly used to forestall and offset inherent deflationary pressures. It is also likely true that debt addiction has created the host of negative secondary economic, social and political effects which are the subject of much of our contemporary struggle and strife.

3. Labor

Proponents of "The Great Reset" explicitly acknowledge that the "pandemic" is an opportunity to perform wholesale social engineering on a scale that would not otherwise be possible. One of the most-recognized features of "The Great Reset" is the introduction of Universal Basic Income. The coronacrisis lockdowns created the conditions for mass unemployment and emergency relief measures which are essentially Universal Basic Income beta programs. The large declines in employed population percentages will never be recovered and "emergency" programs will be continuously rolled over and revised until they become permanent.

Economica

One of the primary features of the technological revolution is that all human labor that can be replaced by technology will be replaced by technology. This includes manual labor, managerial labor and intellectual labor. In order to avoid a destabilizing social crisis, the new structural unemployment will have to be subsidized by UBI and associated programs.

As economic Value is increasingly generated from technology and less from human labor, deflationary effects will create superabundance of all basic consumer goods making it possible to provide basic goods and services directly to the public. The capitalistically defined relationships between labor, money and goods will be radically "reset".

Note that the technological revolution and its direct effects is an inevitable historical imperative. There is no practical scenario in which the dynamic growth industrial capitalist economy is revitalized and restored. Its very technological and demographic basis in economics is being revolutionized whether we like it or not.

An ongoing issue, however, is the second order effects of the quality and characteristics of the social and political superstructure arising from the new economic basis. Will it be consistent with principles of human sovereignty and personal freedom? Or will it be a system of control and subjugation? The trend towards viewing China's "social credit" system as a model is disturbing in that regard. Will allocation of abundant goods be dependent on strict conformity and compliance with centrally-determined diktats? Will personal choice be respected over public mandate? How will human individuality and creativity express itself, if not through work, labor and career?

The Broken Paradigm of the Past

Most observers of the financial system continue to apply metrics and methodologies of the past paradigm to the present reality. As I have been saying for quite some time, when we observe a stock index, for example, we are not observing a market. A market is a price discovery mechanism resulting from the interaction of buyers and sellers with imperfect knowledge and subject to risk, fear and greed.

We can by no means claim that that is an accurate description of a stock index today. Almost all risk is backstopped by a buyer of last resort with unlimited resources. The overwhelming portion of transactions are executed by increasingly dynamically adaptive Artificial Intelligence systems controlled by a few of the largest players with ever decreasingly imperfect knowledge. Today the S&P 500 may be an index of stocks, but it is no longer a market of stocks.

Do earnings matter? First, there is the questionable meaningfulness of corporate earnings due to "financial engineering" in the context of limitless low-cost financing. As a simple metric, earnings have entirely decoupled from index price.

Real Investment Advice

Of course there are those who claim that eventually earnings will catch up to price and that the index is a future price discounting mechanism. It may have been under the conditions of actual market capitalism, but is it really that today?

Here's another metric which has jettisoned reality. Sales plunge in a crisis yet the Price to Sales ratio explodes to all time highs.

ZeroHedge

Given the deflationary technology and demographic trends described previously and the likelihood that the crisis is going to continue to be extended (new virus variants, lockdowns becoming progressively more severe) are sales really going to recover to catch up with price?

In the past, Corporate Debt to GDP ratio would reset to lower levels during an economic crisis as weaker players were destroyed. With all risk backstopped to prevent corporate zombies from blowing up, is that mechanism still valid?

Real Investment Advice

Permanent zombie ascendency?

Axios Visuals

Are Smallcap stocks vastly outperforming the Bigcaps because the trend towards increasing domination of fewer and larger players is about to end with a resurgence of small companies in a booming consumer economy? Or is it because small issues can be pushed higher and faster by algorithms in a risk-covered environment?

BullBear Trading

These metrics and others like them are most likely permanently broken in that the phenomena that they measure have been so fundamentally altered that they can no longer be relied upon to describe anything cognizable. Fundamental and technical analysts alike are now challenged to discover and invent new metrics and analytical tools for application to the new reality.

In the context of Unlimited, Excuse-Free, Direct Monetization (also known as "Modern Monetary Theory"), trillions upon trillions of "dollars" are going to be dropped on the economy to subsidize the technological revolution, fund infrastructure projects and green energy projects. Herds of start-up Unicorns will gallop across the plains of emergent technology as anything and everything that could produce the next-big-thing will be funded both publicly and privately.

If things work out well, this scheme would accelerate the deflationary effects outlined in this report, "inoculating" the trillions of new credits against runaway inflation and producing positive and generalized wealth effects. But the "money" spent into the economy must have a deflationary effect. It must be successful at accelerating the creation and adoption of deflationary technologies and trends.

The danger is that corrupt, entrenched interests will seek to monopolize the control and benefits of this process, hamstringing technological deflationary effects. For example, will the established energy players fight to prevent the development or adoption of new, highly deflationary energy technologies that are outside of their control? In that case, serious runaway price inflation could result and with it a dramatic increase in civil destabilization.

Conclusion

While a superficial formalistic capitalism continues on, the underlying reality is that for decades the very technological and demographic basis for real, healthy capitalist economics has been progressively eroding. The rise of debt monetarism has been a transitional, stop-gap response to the secular deflationary forces. One way or another, the technological revolution in progress will completely transform human economic, social and political relations. Vestigial capitalistic economics will be replaced in the "Great Reset". The Secular Systemic Shift is happening. It is the specific applied characteristics of the resulting new paradigm that is at issue.

