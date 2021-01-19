GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had a rough IPO like most do and finished the year down to $10/share after tax-loss selling came in full swing. Additionally, some investors expressed concerns over GOCO's executive compensation package, which was approximately 93% of adjusted EBITDA, and that the health insurance marketplace industry is intensely competitive. While these concerns carry some merit, 2021 and 2022 appear to represent GoHealth's first period of significant growth at scale, which shows promise for long-term shareholders.

High Growth and Improving Margins

GoHealth appears to have a key advantage relative to the competition by applying AI and machine learning to help match its customers with the best insurance products available on the market. Without going into too much detail, that's a distinct advantage that GOCO has over its peers, including the likes of eHealth, Inc. (EHTH), for example. In 2020, GOCO also reported that it has access to 75% of the entire healthcare insurance market, a significant step up versus 25% in 2019. Additionally, management has bolstered its front-office to 1,500 sales/retention executives and ramped marketing spend in key areas to boost brand awareness and drive customer conversions. For those who have worries that such activity could lead to wasteful spend without healthy returns on revenue, I would suggest looking to the company's improving adjusted EBITDA margins, recently hitting ~32%.

Source: Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

Of course, executive compensation, interest expenses, and D&A are real expenses; however, they will inevitably shrink as a percentage of opex as the business scales and the company already appears to be hitting an inflection point on that front. The company's Q3 investor presentation summarizes key initiatives to drive sustained organic growth over the long-term:

Source: Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

GoHealth appears to have been aggressively driving this collective, integrated structure of acquiring customers for about one year, and that roughly matches their revenue growth and take-off in search patterns on Google Trends:

Source: Google Trends

In the Q3 conference call, management stated that growth was both organic and inorganic in nature:

We've seen more call volume come in than anticipated. So, we've seen kind of a higher top of the funnel. We obviously have more agents than we did last year. Those better -- those agents are better trained, better equipped and converting higher. And we also, on top of that, because we've added such a strong carrier mix to the platform, we really have a product for everybody and I think that's ultimately, helping drive a lot of the results."

Management has already guided for LTV/CAC ratios in the range of 3x-4.0x, indicating that cost of customer acquisition is meaningfully beneath their long-term value. Once again, upfront costs will by default appear to be excessive, particularly as management has been spending aggressively to maximize brand awareness and drive conversions. For example, marketing and advertising was up to $63 million in Q3 2020 alone. Of course, some degree of faith in management is required here when looking at the LTV/CAC because there's always some degree of error that can occur, which of course has implications for long-term profitability. That said, management and the Street remain optimistic, albeit some still appear to be confused about the growth trajectory and opportunity set.

Undervalued Relative to FY22

On balance, however, sell-side analysts have what I'd call pretty interesting expectations for GOCO's revenue and earnings with consensus landing at ~$1.5 billion and ~$1.2 EPS, respectively. Effectively, the company is valued at 3.2x FY22 revenue and 12x earnings.

Data by YCharts

Although this is roughly in line with comps, I believe there's a misunderstanding for how much incremental market access is available here. For a healthcare insurance marketplace operator delivering solid growth and expected to deliver healthy earnings in the near future, it's odd to see the company valued at such a low multiple. In other words, the market is currently pricing that GoHealth will hit a wall on revenue growth within the next few years, i.e. assuming most of this growth is inorganic in nature. While that's possible, I'd assign it a low probability. Let's see what the next few quarters print before we make any concrete determinations about growth runway, but I'll bet that the trajectory stays strong.

Another interesting point made on the Q3 conference call was that management wants to provide conservative guidance:

Well, I would just state, again, we're very encouraged by the trends we've seen here at the beginning of October, but we're going to continue to be prudent knowing that October just represents the first two weeks of AEP given the volume that we do here in November and then the last week of AEP being the first week of December. So again, we're very encouraged by the commission growth we're seeing as evidenced by the 83% increase in submissions, but again, we're going to be prudent with the guidance we provide."

Take that for what it's worth, but it will help give investors more perspective on how management is guiding expectations. If they are, in fact, sandbagging, that's another incentive to own the company.

Bottom Line

Thinking of GoHealth from the perspective of a short-seller, i.e. for the valuation to not work, I'd have to be betting that GoHealth's revenue growth would rapidly decelerate in the near future, either driven by a meaningful increase in competition and/or changes in regulation that lead to the same outcome. However, those conditions don't appear to be probable, at least for now. Presently, the company is producing net losses but most analysts and investors expect that is about to change. That being said, I'd be awfully worried that I'd be standing in front of a freight train that's about to deliver meaningfully higher sustained revenue at respectable margins by the end of 2021. All in, there's likely an interesting opportunity here. I'd frame it as a good company valued at an incredible price, which is quite rare in today's market. What do you think? Let me know in the comments section below.

As always, thank you for reading. If you found this article interesting and would like to read more research like this, please click the "Follow" button at the top of the page.