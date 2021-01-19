LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:TREE) will likely return to positive earnings this year after the hit from the pandemic in 2020. I’m expecting the government’s stimulus and the incoming U.S. administration’s policies to be positive for revenues. Further, I’m expecting the rising demand for suburban and rural homes to drive revenues. Given the slow pace of the vaccine roll-out, I believe the normalization of earnings will take more than a year. Consequently, I’m expecting earnings to improve in 2021 on a year-over-year basis but remain below the pre-pandemic level. For 2021, I’m expecting TREE to report earnings of around $0.87 per share, and for 2022 I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $2.62 per share. The current stock price is somewhat higher than the target price for 2022; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on TREE.

Long-term Revenue Outlook is Positive

TREE makes a majority of its income by matching customers to lenders, according to details given in its 10-Q filing. Therefore, the company’s profitability depends on the robustness of the consumer-finance and residential mortgage markets. The revenues also depend on the consumer’s willingness to adopt technology because the platform is online.

Interest rate cuts spurred mortgage banking activity in 2020. Interest rates will likely remain stable through 2023, as projected by the Federal Reserve. Therefore, the refinancing activity will likely trend downwards this year. The Mortgage Bankers’ Association (“MBA”) expects refinancing activity to linearly decline towards a normal level over two years, according to last month’s report. The following chart shows MBA’s forecasts.

Despite the likelihood of the fall in refinancing activity, the revenue outlook for TREE is positive. The recently approved $600 stimulus check under the COVID-19 relief package will provide a boost to consumer’s economic strength. Further, my impression of the incoming US administration’s policies is that they will help the demographic that should be buying their first homes soon. Plans to partially forgive federal student loans will improve Millennials' ability to afford their first homes. Moreover, the $1.9 trillion rescue plan recently unveiled by the President-elect will provide a much-needed stimulus to working-class families, provided the plan is enacted as law by the U.S. Congress. The $1.9 trillion plan includes a $1,400 stimulus check, boost to the minimum wage, and an increase in unemployment aid, according to news reports. If the minimum wage is increased to $15 per hour, then a lot more people will be able to save up for a down payment on a home. The U.S. Congress will be controlled by the Democratic party, according to news reports; hence, there is a good chance that the President-elect’s plans will get implemented.

Additionally, the emerging work-from-home culture should drive demand for homes in suburban or rural areas, away from expensive cities. The freedom given by remote working will help some young families move to more affordable areas and buy their first homes.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting TREE's revenues to improve in 2021 on a year-over-year basis. However, the revenues will likely remain below the pre-pandemic because of the slow pace of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out. Additionally, the new COVID-19 variants are a source of uncertainty. Further, the normalization of refinancing activity will likely constrain revenue growth. Overall, I’m expecting TREE’s revenues to grow by 10% in 2021, followed by around 25% in 2022, on a year-over-year basis.

Expecting Earnings of $0.87 per share for 2021

Based on the revenue outlook, I’m expecting TREE’s bottom line to turn back to black this year. I’m expecting the margin to improve slightly in 2021 from the dip in 2020, and then recover to the pre-pandemic level in 2022. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share in 2021 and $2.62 per share for 2022. The following table shows my estimates for key income statement items. The estimate for 2020 is based on preliminary results announced by the company.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the timing and efficacy of mass COVID-19 vaccination.

Current Stock Price is Quite Close to the Year-Ahead Target Price

TREE has not paid any dividends since 2012 despite posting high earnings in some years. I’m not expecting the company to announce any dividends this year or next year.

TREE’s earnings per share have been quite volatile in the past. As a result, I’m using the price-to-operating income ratio to value the company. TREE has traded at an average price-to-operating income ratio of 60.5x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average price-to-operating income multiple with the forecast operating income of $2.3 per share gives a target price of $139 for this year. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the price-to-operating income ratio, and the downside implied from the January 15 closing price.

As TREE’s operating income will most probably not fully recover this year, it makes sense to consider the operating income for 2022. Multiplying the average price-to-operating income multiple with the forecast operating income of $4.79 per share gives a target price of $289.6 for next year. This price target implies a 4.4% downside from the January 15 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the price-to-operating income ratio.

As TREE’s current stock price is slightly above next year’s target price, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock. The company’s revenue outlook is rosy; however, the stock price is too high.