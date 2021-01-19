Investment thesis

Despite a free cash flow generative profile, McKesson's (NYSE:MCK) capital allocation policy is found wanting. Share buybacks are just buying earnings growth, and the overseas expansion strategy is not working. Despite low valuation multiples we are sellers of the shares.

Cheap for a reason

Historically McKesson has always traded at very high free cash flow yields. In the last 10 years the historical average has been 11% which is very cheap.

Historical free cash flow yield

Source: Company, Refinitiv, created by author

The market does not appear to rate the following characteristics of the company:

The wholesale business model returning low margins - average operating profit margin has been 1.6% for the last 10 years.

Despite what appears to be a defensive and stable business, a volatile return on equity (ROE) profile.

Annual ROE trend

Source: Company, created by author

The volatility in ROE from FY3/17 onward came from the following:

A one-off gain worth $3.9 billion from the divestiture of Healthcare Technology Net Asset Exchange in FY3/17 boosting ROE.

This was followed by goodwill impairments and restructuring charges for two consecutive years. These were worth $2.3 billion in FY3/18, and $2.5 billion in FY3/19, pushing down net income.

These goodwill impairments are derived from overseas acquisitions in Europe and Canada. McKesson has been expanding geographically to drive growth, given the maturity of its home US market and the continual pricing pressure it faces. These goodwill impairments were partly related to lower than expected reimbursements, which to be fair is an ongoing global trend that is unlikely to reverse.

How we interpret these impairment charges are as follows:

McKesson overpaid for these overseas assets - impairments are non-cash items but the impairments show the assets are not performing as planned and hence were too expensive.

The strategy is not working - expansion overseas and doing 'more of the same' in terms of low margin wholesaling is not creating additional shareholder value.

The company is free cash flow generative. We therefore look at how its cash is being deployed.

Poor capital allocation

McKesson has generated $30.2 billion free cash flow in the last 10 years to FY3/20. 97% of this cash has been spent as follows.

Cumulative 10-year free cash flow allocation

Source: Company, created by author

Shareholder returns has been the biggest component of free cash flow use, but heavily weighed to share buybacks. This would assist in helping earnings per share grow over time, but this growth is effectively being bought. And considering the share price has not moved for the last 5 years - rising 12% and underperforming the MSCI World index by 70% - perhaps the capital could have been better spent.

We see that $13.7 billion (net of disposals) has been spent on acquisitions, primarily for McKesson to expand into Canada and Europe. This has contributed to:

Doubling sales volume over the last 10 years - which is no small feat but ultimately fruitless.

No profitability enhancement.

No real enhancement in free cash flow generation. Back in FY3/11 the company was capable of generating $1.9 billion of free cash flow a year - multiple this by 10 years equals $19 billion. As the company spent $13.7 billion to grow, as an investor you would expect the business to generate more than underlying cash flow generation plus the cash spent on acquisitions. Unfortunately, this is not the case, with the 10-year cumulative $30.2 billion free cash flow generated versus $32.7 billion underlying capacity and acquisitions.

The core business is stable and does a fantastic job with front line workers for our health and well-being. It is free cash flow generative but the major concern is that the current strategy is not allocating capital effectively to generate growth.

Valuation

The shares are trading on consensus estimates of PER FY3/21 11.2x and a free cash flow yield of 8.4%. However, we do not see much upside given the poor allocation of capital, and the prospective dividend yield of 0.9% is not attractive enough.

Risks

If management decide that the best way to allocate capital is in the form of shareholder returns only, this would change the game. Instead of using the free cash flow generated to achieve below-par results, a major dividend hike or buyback would be welcome.

A more proactive stance to acquisitions whereby the sales mix improves would also be a positive development. McKesson may have to expand to new areas of business away from wholesaling which would entail execution risks, but a new direction may bring about effective use of the cash being generated.

Conclusion

During this pandemic McKesson's value as a medicine wholesaler comes to light with its role in the COVID-19 vaccination program. But as things stand, the company strategy is not allocating its capital fittingly to generate value sufficiently for shareholders. Until this strategy changes, we are bearish on the shares.