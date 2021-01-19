In December, I published a note on the iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH), a fund that is supposed to provide exposure to global equities. At least, its name implies so. Upon deeper inspection, it appears that the index it tracks was designed to reflect the performance of equities from advanced economies only, while it is also exceedingly overweight in U.S. stocks, and thus holding it makes no sense for those American investors who seek diversification and risk dispersion and already have portfolios overweight in domestic stocks.

Today, I would like to take a look at its alternative: the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI), which tracks the MSCI All Country World Index. Unfortunately, the ETF has precisely the same issues.

Questionable diversification

ACWI is an exchange-traded fund that has an All Country World Index at the crux. A promising name, isn't it? Does that look almost ideal for an investor who does not want to perform a scrupulous and sophisticated macro analysis and stock screening and instead simply allocates a portion of income to a portfolio of stocks from across the world (perhaps, the simplest passive investment strategy possible)? Yes, at first glance, investing in an ETF that is designed to track an index that has exposure to 23 developed and 27 emerging economies and that "covers ~85% of the global investable equity opportunity set" with equities from the upper- and mid-echelon looks like an optimal way to diversify a portfolio. An investor can benefit from a 5.2% global real GDP growth this year that is anticipated by the International Monetary Fund (or a more conservative 4% growth rate that the World Bank considers likely), while also minimizing possible side effects of the asymmetric recovery across the globe, as some economies, like China, India, and Spain, to name a few, are due to delivering a high-single-digit growth, while Japan, for example, might achieve real GDP expansion only by 2.3%.

What might be wrong with this approach?

The issue here, again, precisely like in the case of URTH, is that the bulk of the fund's net assets, or 57.5%, is U.S. equities (the figure, however, should be adjusted to 56.56% to reflect the fact that the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA), which is classified as located in the U.S. in the detailed holdings dataset, in fact, represents the performance of the Indian market, not American).

Sure, the U.S. stock market is the most significant and richly valued in the world, but does that justify the fact that more than half of the ACWI holdings are from this country? Is this a desirable or acceptable level of diversification? I do not agree with MSCI's method here.

Holdings in greater detail

ACWI has a weighty portfolio of 2,282 total holdings, 2,244 of which are stocks. It is worth remembering that several classes of shares are eligible for inclusion. So, dual-listed companies like Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP Group (BHP), which have primary listings in London and Sydney, have two types of stocks included in the ACWI portfolio. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is also among the constituents with the UK-listed RDS.A and RDS.B both presented.

As I said above, the world's biggest economy has a key position with a 56.6% adjusted weight. China, which was responsible for 17.7% of the 2020 estimated global GDP, has only a 5.29% weight, while Japan, the third-largest economy, has a 6.82% weight.

The ten largest holdings (including two classes of Alphabet (GOOG) stock) account for 14.69% of the portfolio. Names from the FAANGM cohort (perhaps, it should be called FAANGMT now?) have the leading positions: shares of Apple (AAPL) is the most significant asset of the ETF with a 3.6% weight, followed by Microsoft (MSFT), which has a 2.5% weight and $369.6 million market value. Netflix (NFLX) is an exception, as it is only in 31st place.

Expectedly, the information technology sector has the key position in the sector mix (21.3%), which made the fund nicely prepared for the first months of the pandemic-induced stock market turbulence. Also, its large exposure to the financial (14.4%) and consumer discretionary sectors (12.87%) bodes well for price returns in 2021 thanks to the anticipated global economic recovery this year.

What "all country" means according to the index provider

It is worth explaining here that "all country" does not mean all economies are welcome, as equities from frontier markets cannot be included in the ACWI index.

I should mention that it was somewhat surprising to me to find Argentina among the countries with an emerging market status, but as I have already highlighted a few times in my recent pieces, country classification methodologies vary. MSCI found enough reasons to keep the country's emerging status unchanged last June, while S&P DJI is still cautious and keeps Argentinian stocks in the Frontier BMI.

However, the fund owns only one Argentinian stock, namely Globant S.A. (GLOB), a global technology company with a principal operating subsidiary located in Buenos Aires. Despite economic doldrums in the country that crimped its stock market performance, New York-quoted GLOB delivered a whopping ~552.8% 5-year price return. So, I do not think that exposure to Argentina poses material risks for ACWI's performance.

Anyway, as I have multiple times discussed in my previous articles that touch on advanced or developing economies, it is impossible to construct a portfolio that is laser-focused on only one group of countries. Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF), an oil & gas company that is, according to the iShares dataset, located in Australia, generates all revenues (for now) from petroleum operations in Papua New Guinea. And PNG is not even covered by MSCI, S&P DJI, and FTSE Russell indices, while Fitch includes it in the frontier markets cohort.

What are the alternatives?

ACWI has a few alternatives that have zero exposure to the U.S. market, namely the iShares MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. ETF (ACWX) and the Vanguard FTSE World ex-US ETF (VEU), which have net expense ratios of 0.32% and 0.08%, respectively.

The issue with the first fund a scrupulous investor will likely highlight is that it still has U.S. equities presented in the portfolio as comes from the iShares data. But the explanation here is simple: the only stock that is classified as located in the United States is the iShares MSCI India ETF. So, while Indian equities account for only 0.3% of the portfolio, this figure should be adjusted to 2.85% with INDA included.

In sum, for those investors who seek to cut exposure to the U.S. while having a balanced international footprint that is supposed to reduce risks and improve returns, I reckon it would be reasonable to consider allocating ~90% to VEU or ACWX and ~10% to the U.S.-focused ETF to achieve better diversification.

Shortly on historical performance

The chart below shows that investors who bought ACWI five years ago saw their investment going up in line with the S&P 500, URTH, and even ACWX, but in 2018, the sentiment switched, and the ETF which has no exposure to the U.S. weakened, while the tech-heavy S&P 500 trounced all the three.

However, one-year total returns are almost similar.

Final thoughts

In sum, both URTH and ACWI have somewhat misleading names. While the first contains "world" but invests only in advanced economies, the latter shuns frontier markets despite being an ETF based on an "all country" index. Moreover, both funds are radically overweight in U.S. stocks. Besides, as the American stocks dominate the portfolios, their earnings yields are anything but impressive: ACWI has ~4.5%, URTH has ~4.4% vs. ~5.4% in the case of ACWX.