The "blue wave" buying came to a pause last week, as major U.S. equity indices sold the news after President-elect Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan was unveiled. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) declined by roughly 1%, but fared better than its peers S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), which were dragged down by selling pressure in the "Big Tech."

Major U.S. Large-Cap Indices - Return Comparison

Index ETF 1 WEEK YTD 1 YEAR 3 YEARS 5 YEARS Dow 30 DIA -0.94% 1.58% 9.84% 8.72% 16.58% S&P 500 SPY -1.46% 1.58% 18.01% 13.08% 17.25% Nasdaq 100 QQQ -2.25% 0.73% 44.06% 25.31% 26.51%

As of 1/15/2021. 3-year and 5-year returns are annualized.

Though without a doubt, from a long-term perspective, SPY and QQQ have handily outperformed DIA over the past 5 years, thanks to their heavy exposure to the high-flying technology sector. Before getting into why we believe DIA will make a comeback this year relative to the other indices, we will first discuss a technical pattern based partly on the Dow Theory that suggests this dip is yet another buying opportunity in DIA and broader market in general.

Transportation Index Suggests Breakout In DIA Just Getting Started

One of the main components in the Dow Theory, a technical framework which identifies major market trends, is that both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and Transportation (DJT) index must confirm an uptrend or downtrend. In other words, both indices rallying in tandem is considered to be a bullish signal. In November 2020, that is precisely what we witnessed, as DJIA and DJT broke out to new record highs within the same week:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Historically, there were only 6 other instances during which DJIA and DJT broke out to all-time highs together after previously spending at least 100 straight weeks in a consolidation and/or correction, 5 of which proceeded to make higher highs within the next 1 year:

Forward Returns After DJIA and DJT Broke Out To New All-Time Highs Together

Date Forward Return in DJIA 3-Months 6-Months 12-Months 1993-12-08 2.91% -0.96% -2.61% 1995-11-22 7.49% 4.60% 14.34% 1998-02-04 10.27% -7.49% 7.92% 2006-05-03 -4.42% 9.27% 9.48% 2013-02-27 8.11% -3.73% 10.53% 2016-12-07 5.09% 1.93% 14.89% 2020-11-04 4.74% Average 4.87% 0.34% 7.93% Median 7.49% -0.96% 9.48% % Positive 85.71% 50.00% 83.33%

Hence, the synchronous breakout in the Industrial and Transportation indices is yet another confirmation that the bull run in broader U.S. stock market is just getting started. To recall in our market outlook last month, the copper/gold ratio is likewise pointing to a continuation of the bull market. While there will inevitably be pullbacks especially given the overextended conditions from both technical and sentiment perspective, we firmly believe prices will be higher than where they are today one year from now.

Well-Balanced Sector Exposure Bodes Well For DIA Going Forward

Technology stocks no doubt have had a stellar bull run in the past several years, which accelerated further in the wake of the global pandemic. The market-weighted S&P 500 has capitalized on the relentless momentum in tech stocks, since the index increasingly overweighs outperforming sectors while underweights underperforming sectors such as energy. As a result, the Big Tech plus Tesla now make up the top holdings of SPY:

Top 10 Holdings Comparison - SPY vs. DIA

SPY Top 10 DIA Top 10 Symbol Name Sector % Weight TTM P/E Symbol Name Sector % Weight TTM P/E AAPL Apple Inc. Technology 6.49% 38.76 UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. Health Care 7.44% 20.18 MSFT Microsoft Corporation Technology 5.07% 34.3 GS Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Financials 6.53% 17.35 AMZN Amazon.com, Inc. Technology 4.19% 90.76 HD The Home Depot Inc. Consumer Discretionary 5.69% 23.84 TSLA Tesla Inc. Consumer Discretionary 2.01% 1,581.15 AMGN Amgen Inc. Health Care 5.13% 19.8 FB Facebook, Inc. Class A Technology 1.88% 28.63 CRM Salesforce.com Inc. Technology 4.57% 55.24 GOOGL Alphabet Inc. Class A Technology 1.63% 33.38 MSFT Microsoft Corp. Technology 4.52% 34.3 GOOG Alphabet Inc. Class C Technology 1.58% 33.38 BA Boeing Co. Industrials 4.45% N/A BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B Financials 1.41% 15.76 HON Honeywell International Inc. Industrials 4.43% 29.52 JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. Financials 1.33% 15.61 MCD McDonald's Corp. Consumer Discretionary 4.42% 32.02 JNJ Johnson & Johnson Health Care 1.29% 25.2 V Visa Inc. Technology 4.28% 41.24 SPY Total 26.88% 36.89* DIA Total 51.46% 29.35*

*Weighted average on all holdings

On the other hand, DIA's top exposure is evidently more diversified, particularly after last August's makeover when CRM, AMGN and HON were inserted into the index. Moreover, single stock concentration was significantly reduced after AAPL's 4-to-1 stock split, which had made up more than 10% of the index. In overall, DIA's sector allocation is well-balanced between various sectors, from technology to health care, financials to industrials, etc.

Source: WingCapital Investments

We reckon DIA's diversified exposure bodes well for its performance going forward. For one, after back-to-back 40+% gain, it is extremely unlikely for the technology sector to enjoy another banner year. Indeed, according to @sentimentrader, historically, there were 11 other sectors which managed such a feat and "during the following year, 10 of them declined. The single winner was < 1%." With the new administration set to crackdown on Big Tech using anti-trust lawsuits, along with sky-high valuations, odds favor a sideways or down year for the technology sector in our opinion.

As such, cyclical sectors such as financials and industrials are expected to carry the torch in the next leg of the bull market, fueled by the staggering amount of fiscal stimulus around the globe. To conclude, DIA is set to not only have a breakout year based on the Dow Theory, but also outperform its peers thanks to its solid exposure in cyclical stocks.