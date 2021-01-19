Investment Thesis

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is an investment brokerage company founded in 1890. The company has more than 125 years of history and currently operates in 2 main business segments: Global Wealth Management (GWM, 63.63%) and Institutional Group (IG, 36.36%).

Over the past 14 years, the company has shown a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of revenue of 16% (taking into account inorganic growth), which is quite a lot. Over the last reporting period (3Q 2020), the company reported quite well: total revenue and net revenue grew by 3.62% and 7.52%, respectively. The efficiency ratio in 3Q 2020 was 80.63%, which is 1.01% higher, QoQ. Operating leverage (excess of the growth rate of revenue over the growth rate of non-interest expenses) increased by 76.55%, QoQ. In general, today the company does not have serious financial problems that could lead to bankruptcy.

I've conducted a comparables valuation analysis relying on the dynamics of key financial indicators, as well as the market coefficients of Stifel and its peers. My analysis revealed a significant undervaluation of Stifel's shares across all key metrics: P/E, P/S, and P/B. Even excluding the financials' dynamics, Stifel's multiples are low enough to support my conclusion.

Among the key omissions in my valuation, I highlighted the exclusion of one of the main Stifel's peers from the analysis (since it is an outlier); I also pointed out the limitations of the sample on the background of the existing globalization.

Technical analysis shows that in the short term, a correction in the share price is possible due to a combination of the resulting factors. However, I recommend BUYING the stock for long-term investors, because Stifel has the potential to grow further, and its market multiples against the background of growth make the company more attractive than its peers.

Business overview

Stifel Financial Corp. is a 5 billion-dollar financial company operating in 2 divisions: Global Wealth Management (GWM, 63.63%) and Institutional Group (IG, 36.36%):

Source: Stifel’s presentation

Stifel cannot be categorized as a Bulge Bracket bank due to its size and market share. On the other hand, Stifel is too big to be called an investment boutique. Therefore, the company takes an intermediate position, sharing the advantages of belonging to both categories:

Source: Stifel’s presentation

According to the company's presentation, Stifel holds a leading position for 2010-2020 by the amount of Sell-side and Buy-side M&A-transactions (<$1 billion):

Source: Stifel’s presentation, pg. No. 21

The company also occupies one of the leading positions in equity research among American investment companies: it is the 2nd largest U.S. equity research platform with 1,106 stocks under coverage:

Source: Stifel’s presentation, pg. No. 23

The business model of the company seems to be stable, and its leading position in the Middle-market, in my opinion, will allow the company to grow further. Over the past 14 years, the company has shown a CAGR of revenue of 16%, which is quite a lot, even taking into account inorganic growth:

Source: Stifel’s presentation, pg. No. 5

It is interesting to look at how the company was able to operate against the backdrop of the 2020 crisis.

Latest financial results

Stifel showed quite strong revenue growth in the last reporting quarter (3Q 2020):

Source: Author’s notes on Stifel’s 10-Q

For the 3rd quarter of 2020, the company earned 3.62% more total revenue, QoQ. For 9 months 2020, the growth was 8.03%, YoY. Excluding interest expense, which is known to be somewhat of COGS to financial firms, Stifel earned 7.52% and 12.52% more, respectively.

However, for 9M 2020, operating profit decreased by -4.6% (YoY), and the net profit available to common shareholders decreased by -3.21% (YoY). This was due to the huge jump in compensation and benefits expenses (+17.49%). On the other hand, EPS increased +0.77% over the same period (YoY), which is small but still positive growth.

If you look at the total revenue by business segment, you will notice that its structure has changed slightly, but stays stable:

Source: Author’s notes on Stifel’s 10-Q

The same can be said about Stifel's net revenue's structure:

Source: Author’s notes on Stifel’s 10-Q

The company has increased its non-GWM and non-IG expenses over the last 3 quatres of 2020, so net revenues from the 'Other' segment remained in the negative zone. It is obvious that the company still has to work to make it yield. This is confirmed by the breakdown of profit before taxes:

Source: Author’s notes on Stifel’s 10-Q

IG's share in Stifel's EBT has increased from 27.52% to 48.42% over the past 9 months (YoY), which shows the growth of this business segment by 75.94% in the company's pre-tax profit. GWM's share decreased by 5.89%.

If you calculate the main financial metrics inherent in financial institutions, you can see the following:

Source: Author based on Stifel’s Financials from Seeking Alpha

You can see that the EBIT margin in the 3rd quarter of 2020 was 19.37%, which is 4.01% less than last year, QoQ. However, the dynamics in general for 2020 is positive, as well as for the net income margin:

Source: Author based on Stifel’s Financials from Seeking Alpha

The efficiency ratio, calculated as the ratio of a financial institution's non-interest expenses to its total revenue, indicates how well a company is doing at managing the expenses it can manage.

Source: Author based on Stifel’s Financials from Seeking Alpha

As you can see from the graph above, Stifel generally copes with the management of non-interest expenses: in the 3rd quarter of 2020, its efficiency ratio was 80.63%, which is 1.01% higher, QoQ. However, over the past two quarters of 2020, the company has clearly done worse in this regard.

If you look at Stifel's operating leverage, which is calculated as the difference between the revenue growth rate and the growth rate of non-interest expenses, you can see the following:

Source: Author based on Stifel’s Financials from Seeking Alpha

This indicator shows how faster the revenue is growing compared to the non-interest expenses. As you can see, this excess was observed over the last 2 quarters of 2020, which is a good sign.

Regarding the financial condition of the company, I can make a conclusion that today the company does not have serious financial problems that could lead to bankruptcy. Moreover, Stifel has grown quite strongly with a revenue CAGR of 16% over the past 14 years, which is quite a lot for an investment bank with a 125-year history.

Comparables valuation

Over the past year, Stifel's total stock return was left behind by almost all of its peers:

Source: Seeking Alpha

And over the last month, despite a good report, Stifel's stock showed a return of 1.07%, while the industry average yield was 9.87%:

Source: Seeking Alpha

At the same time, I don't think that Stifel had poor growth in core financial metrics compared to the industry. For example, the change in total revenue over the last year looks like this:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Considering Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) as an outlier, Stifel can be considered to have posted the best revenue growth over the past year. However, this does not correlate with what was noticed earlier - with the annual return on its shares.

Based on these observations, I decided to see how fairly the company is valued by the market, comparing its market multiples with the growth of key financial metrics:

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

The above graph suggests that when we compare the revenue growth for the last fiscal year and the P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) ratio, Stifel's stock will be the most attractive.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Stifel also has the highest net income growth rate in the last 3 years compared to the industry: 28.16% versus 7.28%. It is also worth noting that Stifel's P/E Non-GAAP (FY3) is 16.7% higher than the industry average (12.17 vs. 14.61). Taken together, these factors indicate an undervaluation of Stifel: the red dot on the chart above is below the trend line.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Stifel has the lowest Price/Sales ratio in the sample (1.54 versus the industry average of 2.8), plus positive EPS growth per diluted number of shares. It may also indicate an undervaluation.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

The company earns 23.23% more revenue per share than the industry average. Also, the industry average P/E GAAP (TTM) is 66.69% higher than that of Stifel.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Despite relatively slow growth in total assets over the past 3 years, Stifel's P/B (TTM) is low enough to consider the shock undervaluation.

So, comparing the company with its peers and comparing the dynamics of their key financial indicators with market multiples, I conclude that at the moment Stifel's stock is significantly undervalued.

The main pitfalls of my comparative analysis

In the process of conducting a comparables valuation, I had to make a difficult decision - to exclude Virtu Financial from the analysis. This company was regarded by me as an outlier in the general sample because it's a fast-growing company, therefore, its growth rates are often incomparable with other companies. For example, take a look at YoY's revenue growth:

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

The pitfall is that the exclusion of Virtu from my analysis significantly affects its conclusions: if I had not excluded this outlier, Stifel might have seemed overvalued. Of course, I did not exclude Virtu on purpose, but everyone who is going to make an investment decision based on this analysis should keep this fact in mind.

Also, I consider it very important to note that for my comparison, I took only 5 investment and brokerage companies that are closest in terms of capitalization. All of them operate in approximately the same geographic regions. Due to the developing globalization, this selection rule, in my opinion, is no longer necessary. Chinese brokerage firms, just like Japanese ones, can accompany M&A or IPO transactions in the United States, and vice versa. Accordingly, the market is not divided as before. This also needs to be borne in mind.

Technical analysis

Over the past 6 months, the share price has increased by 52.87% (excluding dividends). However, technical analysis is not on Stifel's side, at least in the short term:

Source: Stifel, Investing.com

It looks like the probability of a price pullback is higher than the probability of the trend continuation: the short moving average (MA 13) is close enough to the longer moving average (MA 34), which is a bad sign.

The RSI is at 58.22, which is close to the high of the normal range.

ADX (19.4) indicates weakness in the uptrend.

I assume a short-term correction is inevitable. However, I advise long-term investors to buy Stifel, because we have already found that the stock is generally undervalued relative to its competitors.