Introduction

The year began with a monumental collapse in global markets as a result of a virus found in China that initially everyone thought was China's problem until it showed on the doorstep of every other nation. No nation had the measures in place to eradicate the virus and most were too complacent to even control the spread of the virus before it swept through like wildfire causing hospitals to burst at the seam. The only viable option world leaders really had at that point to protect its citizens and limit deaths was to issue stay at home orders and shut many non-essential businesses down which resulted in the worst market correction since the 2008 financial collapse.

Data by YCharts

Post-collapse, 2020 had one of its greatest bull markets in history, with new all-time highs being hit in recent weeks as evidenced by the performance of the Vanguard S&P 500 and Nasdaq. This has been largely attributable to technology stocks such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Facebook Inc. (FB), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon Inc. (AMZN), Google (GOOGL), NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), and PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) which pre-pandemic held significant weight in these indices but due to their gargantuan increases in market capitalization relative to all other sectors have greatly increased their weighting.

The NASDAQ-100 Technology (GTEC) sector index includes the above mentioned stocks as its major constituents but also Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) the largest electric vehicle manufacturer as it is a growth oriented index. This index has outperformed the general market by over 25% since the pandemic began in March 2020 and those who had the forethought to invest in those "high flying" technology stocks have seen dramatic increases in their wealth because of it. However, the valuations of the main constituents are beginning to look very stretched, most of which are now trading at over 20x EV/TTM EBITDA, in fact NVDA PYPL and the highly touted blue chip stocks like MSFT and AAPL are currently trading at their highest valuations in years. TSLA which is not shown below due to scaling effects trades at an astounding 200x EV/TTM EBITDA as it has only recently produced an EBITDA surplus.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

There are many reasons you can point to for the recent success of most of these companies. These companies have been some of the the most innovative companies in human history and now have a great deal of influence on our daily lives perhaps more so than any other sector which gives them a great deal of "moat" as Warren Buffet would put it aside from perhaps TSLA as the EV concept is still catching on. Not even a pandemic that has stalled life as we know could stop these companies from fulfilling their stated purpose to society as revenues continued their upward trend anyway. In fact, as working from home and online sales became the way of life these companies became more of a staple in our daily lives. Sophisticated investors have recognized this and reallocated funds away from struggling sectors to technology stocks that would be expected to pull through the crisis unscathed and maintain their personal wealth and that of their clients.

Data by YCharts

As far as investing principals go these companies certainly meet the "moat" requirement as AAPL, FB, GOOGL, and MSFT are some of the greatest cash flow generators of all time, and growth stocks such as TSLA and AMZN have the potential to be in the near future, however looking at the stretched valuations above it would be tough to argue you are getting in at a good price. There certainly are compelling arguments that the bull run these companies have been on can be maintained and some are stated below:

Analysts are bullish on AAPL due to the potential to add new services such as Podcasts+ and the Apple Car which could be self-driving and compete in the EV space.

WhatsApp and Instagram remain under-monetized, and these platforms could add billions of dollars in recurring revenue to FB.

The global electric vehicle market was valued at $162.34 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $802.81 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.6%. This justifies TSLA's $780 Billion market capitalization as they are on track to conquer that market.

Below we can see that the analyst community does predict steady but not necessarily outlandish growth for these companies over the next two years. TSLA is the only exception with 38% growth to be realized in two years, but the reason it is not greater than that is the EV market is only 3% of the total vehicle market and could take years for TSLA to realize this value.

Data by YCharts

The purpose of this article is to present a more viable alternative in the form of a Closed End Fund (CEF) to play this sector which at least in theory should be less damaging should a likely pullback occur.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call Index

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) is designed to offer investors monthly income while seeking to lower the risks of investing in NASDAQ listed growth oriented companies by writing monthly covered call options on the Nasdaq 100 Index. QYLD’s covered call position is created by buying the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 Index and selling a monthly at-the-money (ATM) index call option on the GTEC. As you can see, the top nine constituents are all mentioned in the last section and make up ~50% of its value.

Source: Global X

The index has the advantage of providing some downside protection in the event of pullbacks in the underlying constituents through option premium at the sacrifice of any capital gain beyond the ATM strike price plus the option premium as a means to reduce volatility.

The fund boasts a juicy 11.59% TTM dividend yield. Keep in mind however, that growth oriented stocks tend to pay very paltry dividends, and for any CEF that is income oriented but does not receive enough income from their underlying holdings must liquidate the capital gains or else sell options (call/put) to generate income for which QYLD does the latter. QYLD therefore has to rely almost entirely on the option premium to pay their distribution and since option prices are non-constant well you guessed it, so is the distribution.

Data by YCharts

The fund was founded in 2013, which means there is not a significant window to assess the fund's performance and its effectiveness in fulfilling its intended purpose, however relative to its benchmark (the GTEC) it has been trounced. Regardless of the sector, any indexing strategy that sells covered calls to generate income to reduce volatility will underperform the benchmark when the value of the underlying holdings are rapidly rising and outperform in periods of static or declining performance. The major holdings in the NDX have hardly missed a beat in the last 6 years with very few periods of declining performance so it makes sense that QYLD would underperform so badly.

Data by YCharts

We have added the Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite CEF (QQQX) for additional insight. QQQX is designed to replicate the price movements of the GTEC while also offering regular distributions through a strategy that seeks attractive total return with less volatility than the GTEC. The difference between QQQX and QYLD is that QQQX sells call options on the underlying holdings instead of the GTEC, but more importantly only sells call options on 35-75% of the notional value of the fund's equity portfolio (with a 55% long-term target). QQQX writes call options with strike prices that are between 95-101% of the spot price (ATM call options) with expiry dates of no more than one month past the writing date. QQQX is also more concentrated than QYLD with over 60% of its weight in just its top 7 holdings.

Source: Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

As shown above QQQX has outperformed QYLD by a substantial margin since 2014 as well, but not to the same extent as the GTEC as QQQX still realizes significant capital gains from leaving 25%-75% of the notional value of the holdings unhedged as these decisions depend mainly on market volatility and therefore has been able to still realize significant return through capital gains as well as option premium.

But past performance does not always predict future performance, and what needs to be assessed is whether QYLD has done exactly what it has been designed to do. There have been some minor pullbacks since the fund's inception, the first being in the second half of 2018 and a very short lived one in March 2020.

Data by YCharts

Through the second half of 2018 we see that QYLD was very effective in fulfilling its purpose only losing investors ~8% while the benchmark lost ~14%, which annualized would be 16% and 28%, respectively. QQQX did not accomplish its intended purpose at all as it actually underperformed the benchmark likely due to larger positions in FB, GOOGL, and AMZN that were the main culprits of the pullback in the GTEC. Although the pullback in March 2020 was short-lived, QYLD lost investors ~11% relative to the benchmark that lost 15%. This may seem paltry, but given the short time frame this is actually quite impressive as this is a difference of ~11% in lost wealth on an annualized basis. Once again QQQX was relatively ineffective as limiting downside relative to the benchmark.

Now if you are still asking whether QQQX is a better investment option than QYLD despite its relative ineffectiveness during pullbacks discussed above and its greater concentration, let's look at its dividend history. It has had slightly greater consistency with its dividend relative to QYLD, but it comes at a cost of a lower yield at 6% on NAV versus 11% for QYLD and a higher expense ratio of 0.95% versus 0.60% for QYLD as it is actively managed. In addition, the stable distribution is an illusion created by the bull run of the underlying holdings. As we can see below YTD distributions have been almost entirely funded by return on capital versus investment income, meaning even a slight pullback could have a negative impact on its distribution which looks to have been the case in late 2018 when it cut its dividend from $0.42/unit to $0.39/unit.

Data by YCharts

Source: Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Conclusion

Please be advised I am not making a long recommendation on QYLD. Although it has the potential to provide a strong albeit volatile dividend stream, it is not likely to be an ideal investment on a total return basis which may very well be less than its dividend yield if there is a pullback in technology stocks which appears probable given how stretched valuations are.

For those looking at income investments with strong total return potential as a result of having undervalued assets should consider agency mREITs or midstream energy companies. Agency mREITs boast ~10% yields and are still trading slightly below book value, their assets are mortgages that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. If a mortgage defaults, the mREIT does not take a financial loss because the agency pays the principal. Examples of agency mREITs include AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), or Arbor Realty Trust (ABR). Although midstream energy companies are not created equally, natural gas oriented ones are less cyclical due to resilient use cases such as heating, cooking, and electricity generation which is more important in these weird and wonderful times. Examples include Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and MPLX (MPLX) which have before tax yields of ~13% and ~9%, respectively, and trade at screaming cheap P/DCF valuations of 7x and 6x, respectively. There are many long recomendations on these investments over on Seeking Alpha made by myself and many other like-minded income-oriented investors.

However, if you are one who believes that technology companies are the global economy or will become such in the near future, then QYLD will likely be the more ideal way to play the sector going forward. Although it has badly underperformed its benchmark the old investment adage "past performance is not indicative of future performance" comes into play in a big way here. As mentioned in the introduction, the analyst community predicts steady earnings growth for most of the larger constituents of the GTEC index but not the gargantuan growth that would justify valuations of well over 18x EV/EBITDA valuations. Expecting greater returns from multiple expansions at these levels is not only risky but futile, meaning further capital gains will have to be driven purely by earnings growth which will likely mean steady returns at best going forward and that is provided there is no multiple contraction which may lead to negative returns in the near term. For this reason, QYLD is a better means to obtain better risk-adjusted returns on the soaring technology sector.